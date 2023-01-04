There’s a somewhat cynical saying that poses the question, “How can I miss you when you won’t go away?”
To that point, the East Tennessee trio named the Naughty Knots have been missed, but happily, they haven’t gone away. The group — which consists of Sarah Pirkle and sisters Milly Cavender and Griffin Cavender Vann — have merely been on a hiatus, a break that was precipitated by the shutdown caused by covid, but more recently, due to distance. Milly Cavender, the band’s bassist, lives in Virginia, a full five hours away.
Consequently, their upcoming performance tomorrow night as part of the recently-revived Behind the Barn concert series — which Pirkle and her husband Jeff Barbra oversee on a monthly basis at Maryville’s Bluetick Tavern — marks the group’s first live performance since the start of the pandemic.
It’s been nearly eight years since the Naughty Knots released their one and only album, 12 Songs in the Pan, but as Pirkle explains, it has more to do with logistics than anything else. “The distance between where we live is the biggest reason,” she said.
Nevertheless, that lack of activity hasn’t impeded the bond the three women claim between them. It has plenty to do with sibling ties, one which includes Pirkle as well.
“Milly and Griffin are sisters, and I am their ‘sister friend,’” Pirkle said. “Together we are a harmony machine. Each one of us can take a turn singing the lead while the other two find the backing vocals. We also enjoy backing other singers.”
One of those other singers happens to be Pirkle’s significant other, one reason why Pirkle believes Barbra doesn’t feel left out or omitted from the mix.
“If he does, he hasn’t told me,” Pirkle said. “Besides, we have a couple of songs worked up with him singing the lead and us backing him up.”
The trio share several of the same influences. “Soul music, folk music, bluegrass and country,” Pirkle answered when asked about the music that provides them with inspiration. “Our set includes covers of tunes written by Hazel Dickens, James Hunter, Sam Cooke, Elvis, The Carter Family, and ourselves.”
That’s been the case from the beginning, dating back to when Pirkle and Milly Cavender, the younger of the two sisters, first met and became friends. Pirkle had already established herself as a fiddle player while partnering with Barbra, who played guitar. “My first instrument was the trumpet in the school band,” Pirkle said. “I picked up the fiddle after a friend loaned me a box set of Bill Monroe CDs when I was 20 years old.”
Meanwhile, Vann had already become adept at guitar, dobro and mandolin. Her sister eventually took up bass, but by then, Milly was living in Colorado. By the time she relocated back to East Tennessee in 2008, Vann and Pirkle had already initiated the first incarnation of the Naughty Knots with singer/guitarist Trisha Gene Brady.
Prior to Cavender’s return, the trio’s only attempts at making music consisted of informal jams, and it was strictly by chance that they got offered their first actual gig. Pirkle, Vann and Brady were attending a festival in Kentucky when The Naughty Knots emerged as an official entity. Brady, Vann and Pirkle had been playing and harmonizing by their campsite when they inadvertently caught the ears of organizers who were in the process of setting up an open mic session. Hearing their voices, they traced the sound back to the trio and offered them a slot.
The gig marked the Naughty Knots’ official debut. Then, when Brady left the fold to join The Black Lillies, the opening in their line-up allowed Milly to step in and find a permanent place in the fold.
That said, the name still causes some confusion. It actually originated at the same time they made their bow at that festival in Kentucky. According to a 2014 article in The Daily Times, they were had tied their gear up with ropes on top of Vann’s car, but the knots were so tight that they couldn’t get them undone. Consequently, when it came time for their impromptu set, the name Naughty Knots seemed like a natural choice.
“We always say, ‘Don’t google Naughty Knots,’ because we won’t be the first thing you find in that search,” Pirkle said knowingly.
With that in mind, she said Friday’s show ought to be a welcome return. Asked what the audience can expect, she replied simply, “Harmony vocals, lots of laughs and a room full of family and friends.”
That alone ought to provide the basis of a welcome return.
