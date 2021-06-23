A lot has changed since the first time The Dirty Guv’nahs played Maryville, way back in 2007 as the opening act on a spring bill at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint.
Singer James Trimble still had another year before he would finish his master’s degree at the University of Tennessee, and while school was certainly a priority, the fledgling band he and his friends had launched on a lark was just getting started.
“That was so long ago! We were opening for Mic Harrison and The High Score, and I think we had only written four or five original songs,” Trimble told The Daily Times recently. “We were just hustling, trying to get in front of anybody we could play to.”
That hustle paid off — from 2006 to 2015, the Guv’nahs became regional roots-rock sensations, eventually landing their 2014 album, “Hearts on Fire,” in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and No. 2 on the iTunes chart. They went their separate ways before reuniting in 2018, and while they aren’t going after that brass ring with the full-throttle enthusiasm they once did, they’re still doing alright. Shows sell out wherever they play, and Friday night they’ll headline a free concert in downtown Maryville for the Summer on Broadway celebration.
There’s a new album, “Revival,” on the way — the fourth single, “Better in the Summer,” will be released Friday to coincide with the Maryville show — and the band’s next East Tennessee show, scheduled for November at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville, already has sold out.
And because the guys — Trimble and co-founders Justin Hoskins on bass, Aaron Hoskins on drums and Michael Jenkins on rhythm guitar, along with lead guitarist Cozmo Holloway and keyboardist Kevin Hyfantis — now view the band as complimentary of their lives rather than the sole purpose of it, any success they achieve these days is all the sweeter, he said.
“We value our families, and we always value our friendships, and we want those to be ahead of the band’s success,” Trimble said. “We don’t want to do anything if we can’t do it together. We’ll even turn down shows if one person can’t do it, because we’re still truly a band, all these years later. That’s a big reason I wanted to do this again after we took three years off, because I missed those guys, and we didn’t have that constant reason to be hanging out, if you will.
“Music encourages me and inspires me in so many ways, and it’s always been like that. It’s always been a spiritual thing, a motivational thing, ever since I was a little kid, and I think once I wrapped my mind around the fact that we can still create music even if it doesn’t have the grandiose, stadium-filling plans like we had at one point in our career, it felt like it still matters. I mean, we’re going to release new music, and 20,000 or 30,000 people are going to listen to it, and that may not be millions, but it means a lot to me.”
When the guys first started out, they had no idea, nor even any intention, that the band would grow into the phenomenon it’s become. That was in 2006, and none of the members had even been in a band before when they stumbled into a gig opening for Sister Hazel at a charity show in Knoxville’s Old City. With a sound that fell somewhere between “Exile”-era Stones or the Black Crowes, they performed with the sort of enthusiasm that made instant fans of those in attendance, and it wasn’t long before bigger opportunities presented themselves.
Club shows around Knoxville turned into sweatbox celebrations of life and friendship and solidarity, and the Guv’nahs became the soundtrack for summer nights and college graduations and weddings and the sort of good times that push the nebulous worries of reality into the shadows for a little while. They stepped up their game in 2010 with the release of “Youth Is In Our Blood,” recorded with Levon Helm of The Band at his studio in Woodstock, New York, and each subsequent release delivered a sound that was a little more polished and a little more exuberant.
By the time “Hearts on Fire” was released, however, the dream had become a grind, and the guys wanted more to life than months-long slogs across the country in an old Econoline that grew danker and funkier with each show. And so, after a series of farewell shows in 2015, they parted ways ... but life without one another, and the music they made, was too empty, Trimble said.
“When we came back in 2018, we thought we were going to play two or three shows, but then they all sold out. So we decided to play 10 shows, and they all sold out,” he said. “That’s when we thought, ‘Whoa — is this a different model, where we don’t have to go grind, where we can stay focused on a handful of markets where we have fans and keep growing those and be realistic about what it looks like to grow things without being a full-time, on-the-road, constantly touring band?’
“In 2019, we played nine or 10 shows, and they all sold out, and that year, we decided we were going to start writing and recording some new music. We originally planned on a four- or five-song EP, and the plan was to release it in the back half of 2020, but when the pandemic hit, we decided to keep working on it. Now, it’s nine songs, and we’re just super proud of it.”
“Revival,” he said, is a reflection of the new lease on rock ‘n’ roll that reuniting has given them. There’s no pressure to make something that will land the Guv’nahs on the radio or open doors for tour slots with bigger acts. It’s all about the music, which is where it started out, and where it should remain from now on, he added.
“I believe that music matters, that I’ve been given this gift, and if I don’t keep honing it and keep writing songs, there’s something missing in me,” he said. “There’s something rewarding about coming back to it when you’re not worried about the commercial piece of it. You don’t have to feel like this is everything, that this is providing everything financially and creatively, and so far, the handful of people we’ve shared these songs with are telling us, ‘These are the best songs you’ve ever had!’”
The guys have partnered with a small record label, and the full record is scheduled for an August release, but Friday night, beneath the Southern skies of a Blount County Friday night, it’ll get a healthy preview, alongside all of the other material that fans have come to know and love over the years. Their families may be in attendance — between them all, Trimble noted, there are 10 children now, another sign that age has impacted more than just the music — and there will, no doubt, be plenty of familiar faces who have been at every local Guv’nahs show from the beginning.
That’s just the sort of community the band has built, and that means more than record sales or their names on a stadium marquee.
“The fire is still there, like it was in the beginning, but it’s a different vision,” Trimble said. “It’s a vision where we want to create really high quality shows that don’t burn us out and really high quality music that doesn’t burn out the friendships and relationships in this band. Right now, is not the period of our lives where we’re going to jump in the van and go play in California, but we can still do what we do. We can still do what matters.”
