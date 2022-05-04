Thirty years ago, the late Atlantic Records President Rick Blackburn sat down with Danny Shirley to offer his band a record deal.
He didn’t want to change a thing about Confederate Railroad, Shirley recalled recently, but he did give the honky-tonk bandleader a word of advice: Some folks wouldn’t take too kindly to the Confederate moniker, especially when Shirley and the boys incorporated the Stars and Bars into its look.
“It has nothing to do with race; we’re just proud to be from the South, but Rick told us, ‘Not all people are going to see it the same way we do. They’re going to make something out of it that it isn’t,’” Shirley told The Daily Times recently. “I had no idea people were going to get as touchy as they have.”
Fast-forward to 2019, and the band faced backlash for those associations on the county fair circuit in Illinois. One in particular, the Du Quoin State Fair, led to Gov. J.B. Pritzker canceling the band’s appearance, which led to some back-and-forth in the media but ultimately proved to be a boon to the band, Shirley added.
“I just said I’m proud to be from the South, that I love the part of the country I come from and that I’ll never apologize for that, and that the name of the band will always be Confederate Railroad,” Shirley said. “Once I did that, they all sort of said, ‘We can’t push this guy around,’ and for every show I lost, I probably picked up 20 more. In Texas, I had one promoter tell us, ‘The reason I wanted to book you was because you stood up to them, so I think it helped me more than it’s hurt me.”
This weekend, the band will perform in friendly territory when Shirley and the guys — Mark DuFresne, Joey Recker, Mo Thaxton and Rusty Hendrix — pull into The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, a venue they’ve played a number of times in the past.
Confederate Railroad got its start in 1987, after Shirley cut his teeth as the road manager and bandleader for artists like David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck. After paying their dues in the Atlanta scene, the guys signed with Atlantic in 1992 and released a self-titled debut that included six hits; the following year, Confederate Railroad was named Best New Group by the Academy of Country Music for charting the singles “Queen of Memphis,” “Trashy Women,” “She Took It Like a Man” and more.
In 1994, the album “Notorious” did almost as good, putting the song “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind” in the Top 10; two successive albums didn’t do as well commercially, and 2001’s “Unleashed” marked the last album of original music by the band until 2016’s “Lucky to Be Alive.”
“We don’t record or produce or even write very much anymore, but we do like going out on the weekends and doing these shows and getting back home,” Shirley said. “It’s funny, because after 12 or 15 years of doing 100 shows a year, basically working Fridays and Saturdays, I told our agent to raise the price, because I’d like to back off to 75 or 80 a year. Well, the first year we jacked the price up, we were booked for 110 shows, so I should have raised it up several years ago!
“I think it’s just because a lot of that ’90s country music has held up really well over the years. There are people at our shows who were not even born when we made the early records, but they still sing along to every song. We’ve been very blessed, and I’m thankful for it.”
And despite the lack of new material, the band is still notching achievements: BMI recently informed Shirley that the band’s version of “Trashy Women” (originally recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker) had surpassed 4 million air plays over the years, and he still fondly recalls being one of the first country music groups to tour Brazil in the 1990s, after the band’s cover of the Waylon Jennings cut “Ladies Love Outlaws” became a hit in the country. And despite the death of his songwriting partner Blue Miller in 2018, every once in a while, Shirley said, he’ll feel the muse tugging at his writing hand.
“Every now and then I’ll get an idea of something I might want to write, but I’ve been so blessed to have been out here for 46 years doing this for a living,” he said. “I’ve been much more successful than I ever dreamed I’d be, and I kind of like staying home now and going out on the weekends to have fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.