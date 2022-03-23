On the surface, the tragedies that have befallen A.J. Croce seem almost Shakespearean, but they’re not what he focuses on when he thinks of the past.
Yes, his father — celebrated folk singer Jim Croce — died eight days before his son, Adrian James, turned 2 … but he still got to know him, Croce told The Daily Times recently, through the memories that lived on in the hearts of those who loved him.
“I really got to know my father through the stories my mother told, that my godmother told, that my godfather told — the people who knew him, and of course through his record collection,” said Croce, who will perform an intimate set of combined material — his own and his father’s — on Thursday, March 31, at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College.
And yes, when his mother, Ingrid, moved herself and her son to San Diego in the wake of her husband’s 1973 death in a plane crash, the boyfriend who became a part of her life afterward beat young A.J. so badly that he was temporarily blinded. But even the darkness, he added, gave him a gift.
“I was about 4, and during that period of time of getting partial vision back, I had a little transistor radio in my bedroom, and I would be listening to the Top 40 of the day — the Stones, Paul McCartney, ELO, whatever,” he said. “And when I would hear something I liked, I would run downstairs and sit down at the piano and figure it out, and in that way, I fell in love with popular music.”
There are other moments — the loss of the family home in a fire when he was 15, the death of his wife four years ago from a rare heart virus — but A.J. Croce’s story is not defined by those tragedies. If anything, they’ve served to make the good times even better, and when he takes the stage for next week’s “Croce Plays Croce” performance, it’s intended to be a celebration, he said.
“I want people to have fun,” he said. “That’s the whole point of entertaining folks — to entertain them, and it’s really a quite energetic concert. I think a lot of people think it’s going to be a lot of ballads, and I will play them, because they’re beautiful and great songs, but what I want more than anything is to connect with the audience, and I want them to feel the joy that I get from music.”
In a way, that joy has been the lifeline through pain. His father’s career took place in a relatively short window, and while Jim Croce released two albums in the late 1960s — 1966’s “Facets” and 1969’s “Jim and Ingrid Croce,” featuring A.J.’s mother — it really wasn’t until 1972, roughly 18 months before his death, that he achieved national notoriety with “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.” “Time in a Bottle” remains one of the high-water marks of Croce’s career, but the title track and the single “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” both charted as well. In July 1973, he released “Life and Times,” which featured such iconic songs as “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way” and “One Less Set of Footsteps.” Two months later, Croce died in a plane crash, and leaving behind one posthumous record, “I’ve Got a Name.”
“Putting it in perspective is a challenging thing, because he had a career that, for all practical purposes, lasted about 18 months,” A.J. Croce said. “All of that great music was written and recorded within a two-year period of time, and so for me, being an artist who’s had a career that’s been 30-plus years of touring and recording, it’s a little bit hard to fathom what it would have been like had I died after my second album.”
Growing up in his father’s shadow had its surreal moments, he added. As a young boy, he came to realize the mantle he had inherited, but despite the connection to music, he felt drawn toward his own path. For several years, his last name was the only thing tying him to his father, and by 16, he was gigging around San Diego as a sideman and bandleader. By 19, he had signed his first recording contract and began cutting his own music.
“By then, I had already been on tour with B.B. King and Taj Mahal; I had already worked with (“Cowboy”) Jack Clement, so it was a little bit different for me,” he said. “My father didn’t really find his voice until he was 27 or 28 years old, and before that, he played covers when he could. When their (“Jim and Ingrid Croce”) album came out on Capitol, it wasn’t really promoted, and it didn’t go anywhere, and by the time 1970 or ’71 rolled around, I think my father had pretty much given up the hopes of being able to do it.
“He had one more chance, and that’s when he went in and did the demos for the first two albums. But for me, I had to write and record the music that inspired me. Regardless of what the outside world might think, I’m still going to live my life. So it was on purpose I didn’t talk about him in interviews for 20 years, until I got to a place where I had experienced enough chart success and done enough things in my life on a professional level where I felt like it was right to embrace the legacy.”
Over time, he added, he began to see that he and his father both drew from the same well of influences in terms of American roots music, but the younger Croce found a niche that embraced blues, soul and R&B. Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder captivated him as a child, he said, as well as the jazz and R&B of artists like James Booker, Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint. Toussaint, in particular, became a personal hero, and the elder New Orleans musical statesman would go on to produce two songs on Croce’s 2014 album “Twelve Tales.”
“There were a lot of different artists that influenced me along the way: Fats Waller, James P. Johnson, Louis Jordan, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Huey ‘Piano’ Smith … all those guys,” he said. “I just was kind of a sponge when it comes to that stuff, and then I think the connection (to my father) was there before I played my songs. His songs were a part of my life, but where they came from was equally a part of my life.
“When I hear ‘You Don’t Mess Around With Jim’ or ‘Leroy Brown,’ I hear Lieber and Stoller. I hear Chuck Berry. I hear Sam Cooke. I hear Jimmy Reed. I hear all of those influences in that music, in the folk and the ballads. I heard Elizabethan music and British Isles folk and American folk and how he interpreted it all.”
Those influences are on full display on last year’s release, “By Request,” an album of covers that showcases the younger Croce’s range and instrumental abilities. Age has taken what his father gave him and burnished it with a soulful edge, so that when he’s pounding the piano and belting out a Billy Preston original, the passion with which he does so is a powerful thing. While “Croce Plays Croce” is a pet project, it’s certainly not his only one: He’s planning on recording new and original material soon, and he has “a ton of material” in the hopper, he said.
The show he’ll bring to the Clayton Center, however, came about when he rediscovered the brilliance of his father’s songs during a digital transfer project: It was his early 30s, he said, when he worked to digitize a batch of his dad’s home tapes for archival purposes. One in particular, he added, contained a number of obscure and older jazz, blues and early country songs on it. It felt like a message from a ghost, in a sense.
“It was amazing, because these were songs I had played from the time I was a teenager, and I had no idea my father had performed them, all these obscure songs from obscure artists,” he said. “That’s the catalyst of the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ show: It’s about the connections we have, not just my father and I, which is the main purpose of the concert, but the connection we all have.
“I’m able to change the concert around from night to night, and I’m able to add different songs of mine and songs with the connections we have between us, and often that’s something that is spur of the moment … and I love that freedom. I think if I had a setlist that didn’t change every night, it would feel state, and it wouldn’t be fun.”
