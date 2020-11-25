Christmas in the time of COVID means a muted holiday season for East Tennessee, but for those seeking some Christmas spirit, there are events — some of them drive-through only, some socially distanced — that will provide it.
Here’s a roundup of area holiday events currently planned in and around Blount County. Please keep in mind that rising COVID-19 infections may mean the cancellation or alteration of these activities.
In Knoxville, the Regal Celebration of Lights, traditionally held the Friday after Thanksgiving, has been canceled, as has the “Christmas at Chilhowee Park” celebration and the annual WIVK-FM downtown Knoxville Christmas parade. However, modified events include a driving tour of Christmas lights throughout the city, as well as downtown decorations, including a 42-foot tree in the Krutch Park Extension on Gay Street, downtown. The Holidays on Ice skating rink will move from Market Square to the Civic Coliseum, which will allow skaters to physically distance while skating. The rink opens Dec. 11 on weekends only.
Because of construction, the annual “Springbrook Splendor” tree lighting in Alcoa’s Springbrook Park has been changed, according to the Parks and Rec website: “This year, the annual
lighting of the City of Alcoa Christmas Tree will be at a new location! A new tree will be displayed on the lawn near the pedestrian bridge at the Springbrook Corporate Center. You will be able to enjoy the décor all season long as you drive by or walk along the bridge area.” The tree will be lit by the end of the month, but there are no plans for a tree-lighting ceremony or community gathering.
Blount County Festival of Trees illuminates the Blount County Courthouse lawn, 345 Court St. in downtown Maryville, with “Christmas trees of all sizes, colors and themes” starting Dec. 3. Also because of “construction in the area, the display site will move to another part of the courthouse lawn, and an opening ceremony will not be held,” according to the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission website, but the trees will be lit throughout the month of December so the community “can enjoy the festival by driving by or walking through for a closer look.”
Gatlinburg Christmas Parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Gatlinburg.
Greenback Festival of Lights will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6, and attendees are invited to “feel the magic of a small-town Christmas celebration from the convenience of your vehicle!” Homes will be lit up throughout the town, and maps will be provided online at www.facebook.com/greenbackfestivaloflights or from “Santa’s mailbox,” located in downtown Greenback. In addition, organizers say, “you can enjoy treats like hot cider, hot cocoa, popcorn, food and more from one of our vendors. Most will be offering drive thru service.” There will be a “magical mailbox” for children to “mail” Santa letters to the North Pole and more.
city of Friendsville “Christmas in the City” holiday festival is still on tap to begin at noon Dec. 5, when vendor activities begin downtown, leading up to the Christmas parade through town at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the evening celebration begins with the annual Christmas tree lighting. All events are free to attend.
“H.O.M.E. for the Holidays,” the annual community celebration sponsored by the Hall-Oldfield-Maryville Empowerment group and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the community center, 209 E. Franklin St. in Alcoa. Ornaments in honor and memory of loved ones will be sold for $1.
Blount County Jaycees’ annual Christmas Parade, the theme of which is “Christmas Toyland,” will take place Saturday, Dec. 12. Please take note of a modified route for this year’s parade: “The parade route will enter Broadway via Norwood and continue through Downtown Maryville via Broadway. The parade will conclude at New Providence Presbyterian Church. Spectators are encouraged to utilize public parking in Downtown to watch the parade.” In addition, according to the Jaycees’ website, “spectators will be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance themselves from those outside of their households. All participants in the parade will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing outside their organization where necessary.” The start time of the parade will be announced within the coming weeks.
Seymour Christmas Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 12, traveling down Chapman Highway from Valley Grove Baptist Church to Kroger.
town of Louisville Christmas Parade will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 13, beginning at Louisville Christian Church on Topside Road and ending at Louisville Town Hall on Louisville Road.
The Clayton Center for the Arts, normally teeming with holiday events this time of year, is dark for 2020 save for one currently scheduled event: a staged reading of the Charles Dickens’ classic
“A Christmas Carol,” presented in a “COVID-safe” way with the local theatrical troupe The WordPlayers. Three actors/readers will interpret various characters to bring to life Dickens’ “most memorable characters, settings, and themes of social justice, generosity, and the importance of family,” according to a press release. This is a limited-seating performance, and attendees will be socially distance throughout the auditorium. Masks are required. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20. Tickets are $10-$12, with a family four-pack price of $40.
city of Maryville tree lighting will take place at a to-be-announced time and date at the Maryville Municipal Center, 400 W. Broadway Ave., downtown. It’s free to attend.
Community organizers and holiday planners! Want to get out the word about your Christmas event in an upcoming Daily Times holiday roundup? Email Steve Wildsmith at wildsmithsteve@gmail.com.
