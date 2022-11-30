It simply wouldn’t seem like the holidays without Maryville College’s annual Christmas concert. It’s hardly surprising then that this year’s program, taking place Monday, December 6, offers a much anticipated opportunity for local audiences to share in the spirit of the season along with the singers, musicians and the various ensembles that give these performances such verve and variety.
Presented under the auspices of the Maryville College Division of Fine Arts, the program takes the form of a true spectacle, one featuring 150 performers — approximately 85-90 singers from its various vocal ensembles and roughly 70 instrumentalists that are part of three ensembles (the Tartanband, the Orchestra at Maryville College, and the MC3 Band) — all under the direction of nine different conductors/teachers.
Given the numbers, it’s nothing less than an auspicious undertaking. Stacey Wilner,
director of choral activities at Maryville College, credits Dr. Eric Simpson, associate professor of music and the director of the Maryville College bands, with coordinating all the various musical elements and ensuring they find a fit within the program.
“As the choral director, my biggest role is to find new arrangements of familiar Christmas music that the audience will love and recognize, or to find other selections in a similar style that they will find interesting and enjoyable,” she said. “Eric Simpson is a master of programming, and he will keep the audience on its toes by moving performance locations around the hall. Plus, there will be various small choral ensembles that will also perform at different times during the concert.”
The event also marks the only time of year that the Department of Music shares a combined cross section of its various entities in a single performance.
Consequently, Simpson said that it’s no small challenge to present such an ambitious undertaking and ensure that it runs successively in sync.
“We really shoot for right around an hour in its running time,” he said. “Logistically, that’s a pretty big task. It would be easier to put them all on the stage and just perform from there, but we don’t do that. We stage things all over the hall, so that the audience gets a lot of variety. A lot of people share with me that the creative way we use our performance space is one of their favorite parts of this concert.”
That, he adds, is a decidedly ambitious undertaking. “Think of this like a multi-course meal, cooked by different chefs,” he said. “We all contribute some dishes, tied together with a holiday theme. There are so many contributors — the musicians of course, and their instructors, but also the technical staff at the Clayton Center who are responsible for lighting, sound, and equipment, the ticket booth, the security, the office staff, and the college itself. Everyone has a part to play — a spice to add — to make this work.”
Naturally, it’s the music that gives the concert its special appeal, and Wilner said that it takes quite a bit of planning to make each event unique. “We have been doing ‘Messiah’ every four years for about the last 20,” she said. “The last time was in the fall of 2019. I don’t believe it was performed at all during the ten to fifteen years prior. When (veteran Maryville College music professor) Harry Carter was here, it was performed every year. We have been doing ‘A Maryville Christmas’ on the years we were not performing ‘Messiah’. So the theme varies. This year, it has been a selection of holiday favorites set in more modern arrangements.”
She added that while some of the melodies that will be shared may seem familiar, the variety of sound and locations ought to create added interest for the audience. “While some of the choral selections are traditional, others are fresh arrangements that will be new to the audience,” she said.
Simpson concurred. “There’s a lot of variety in the musical selections this year,” he said. “For instance, one of our small instrumental ensembles is performing an arrangement of ‘Patapan,’ which is a French Carol that dates back to the 1700s. But the ensemble performing that arrangement is made up completely of tubas and euphoniums, a configuration that didn’t exist until the late 20th century.”
The diversity of the material is also apparent. The MC3 Band will perform the 1963 R&B classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” as well as a “jazz waltz version” of “O Christmas Tree.” The Orchestra at Maryville College will present the “Farandole” from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Georges Bizet. The smaller groups will step into the spotlight with their own performances as well.
Other offerings will include “It’s Snowing!,” “Lully, Lulla, Lullay,” “Goodwill to Men and Peace on Earth,” “Veni, Veni Emmanuel,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Sussex Carol,”and the perennial favorite, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Wilner said the producers try to share fresh arrangements and new versions of traditional melodies, offering appeal to both the performers and the audience.
The Maryville holiday extravaganza by College musicians has been a tradition for some 90 years, one that dates back to a 1932 performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the Oratorical Society of music instructor Frances Henry. Band and orchestra teacher Ralph Colbert added a 30-piece orchestra to the mix four years later, and by the 1950s, the production included some 300 performers and audience members who sat on chairs outside the old Samuel T. Wilson Chapel to be able to hear it.
Wilner said she’s delighted that this tradition can continue. “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate the holidays with music,” she said. “COVID made for several silent Christmas holidays for choirs and orchestras all over the world. We are excited to be back up and running again.”
