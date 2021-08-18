Even among the towering old growth titans of California’s Sequoia National Park, Jason Ringenberg couldn’t shed Nashville entirely.
Not that he ever wanted to. It is, after all, a town that’s had a piece of his heart ever since he drifted down to Music City from Illinois as a skinny punk rocker who seized the city’s country music sounds and turned it into a genre that became known as cow-punk. It was, for a short time, part of the moniker of his band, before Jason and the Nashville Scorchers dropped the place name.
But if any place could have provided a respite from the Nashville hustle, it might have been a park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where he served as writer-in-residence and wrote the bulk of the material for his 2019 record, “Stand Tall.” Two of the songs left over from that batch, however, shared a common theme: rhinestones, those garish diamond imitations that have been a part of Music City fashion for more than 50 years.
“Rhinestones have always been a foundation of my look,” Ringenberg told The Daily Times recently. “I’m an image artist, and I’ve always been an image artist, but even before I was heavy into country music, I loved the look. I loved what Porter Wagoner and Webb Pierce did — what they were doing with rhinestones was art, and they were making a statement.
“When I was at Sequoia, I had two or three songs that didn’t fit ‘Stand Tall’ — ‘Stoned on Rhinestones’ and ‘Nashville Without Rhinestones,’ and those two gave me sort of the foundation to move into this new record.”
This new record is, appropriately named, “Rhinestoned,” and it’ll feature heavily in Saturday’s set at Preservation Pub in downtown Knoxville. A two-year turnaround between records is, by Ringenberg standards, a frenetic pace, but like a lot of musicians off the road and under house confinement in 2020, COVID was good for artistic expression if nothing else.
“Like everybody else, I had unlimited time, and what does a guy like me do with time?” he said. “I think I adapted reasonably well. I channeled my creativity into more of the internet world. I did the ‘Barnstorming’ program (a series of monthly videos featuring Ringenberg’s reflections and recollections of his 40-year career), and I created the new record, so it didn’t slow me down too much.”
There was a time in the beginning that it seemed nothing could slow him down, given the whirling dervish energy he brought to the stage as the frontman of Jason and the Scorchers. Park Hank Sr. and part Iggy Pop, and with guitar-slinger Warner E. Hodges manning a six-string like a machine gunner laying down cover fire, Ringenberg and company turned heads with their ability to throw country and punk in a blender and churn out something that gave them standing in both worlds.
The band was active throughout most of the 1980s, got a little MTV airplay and some major label attention, and then called it quits before getting back together in the 1990s for a five-year run. They still play on rare occasions, but Ringenberg has focused more these days on his Farmer Jason persona, which began with a 2003 children’s record, and before “Stand Tall,” he hadn’t released a solo album since 2004’s “Empire Builders.”
“Rhinestoned,” however, sees him at his storytelling best, with two of the standouts being “The Freedom Rides Weren’t Free” and “I Rode With Crazy Horse.” The former details the work of Black and White activists known as the Freedom Riders, who “challenged the segregated bus systems in the South during the early 1960s,” according to his website. The latter, he writes, “is loosely based on an old Lakota/Oglala legend that one of Crazy Horse’s cousins rode and fought beside him through every battle, even to his death at Fort Robinson.”
There are a handful of covers as well, including a reverent-but-rocking version of “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” inspired by his daughters, he said.
“I heard that song growing up, of course, but when I really got into it was Easter 2020,” he said. “My daughters sang in the church choir, and they sang it for Easter Sunday, and I was just transfixed. That’s when I really got how beautiful that song is.”
His fluid ability to preserve the song’s sacred feel, as well as a career spent paying homage to traditional country even as he turned it on its ear, finally led to his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage in June. Part of it has to do with the timing, he believes; Opry programmers are expanding their reach to include artists who may not fit the conventional country music paradigm but who, like Ringenberg, bring fans into the fold nevertheless.
“I do believe the nature of ‘Rhinestoned’ helped make them decide to bring me to the Opry as well,” he said. “When I did the harmonica solo on ‘Keep That Promise,’ standing in that circle of wood from the old stage, I really felt the power of it. Playing the Opry, there’s just so many levels to it. It’s a great production, a great stage, a great sound, and with the crowd and history of it, it all comes together to make this really wonderful experience. And hopefully it won’t be the last time. I’d love to do it more.”
