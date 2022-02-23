The first time K.P. Hawthorn went over to her future husband’s apartment, she immediately forgot about how tired she was.
She’d just completed a photo shoot with her band at the time, CALICO, but upon stepping into Johnny Hawthorn’s place, the wall-to-wall guitars called out to her musical soul.
“I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is a lot of guitars — maybe we can open some of these cases and see what’s in there?’ And he did,” she told The Daily Times recently. “We opened up those cases and played guitar together and songs for each other for hours. That’s when I knew, that was it. I’d found a person who was willing to sit there and just delve into all these songs that he’d written or was inspired by, and we just spent our first date making music together.”
As The HawtThorns, they’ve spent a great many other dates making music together ever since — and they’ll do so again on Wednesday at The Bird and the Book in Maryville, where they’ll be the featured guests for music (and Daily Times) writer Lee Zimmerman’s interview and concert series, “Stories and Songs from The Bird and the Book.” It’s a sound that finds a sweet niche somewhere between the rootsy couples folk of Shovels and Rope and the celebratory soft rock of Fleetwood Mac, with K.P.’s songbird vocals singing of things she found herself desperate to cling to during the COVID-19 that led to their new album, “Tarot Cards and Shooting Stars,” out this week.
“I tend to be a glass half-full person; my natural state of being is to look for a silver lining and try to still live, whereas Johnny is the realist, and during the pandemic, I struggled with that,” she said. “It felt like we were just being forced to not live and to be depressed about it. All the songs, I didn’t mean them to come out like light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel songs or appreciate-what-you-have songs, but that’s just where my mind was, and without realizing it, we were just there.”
In many ways, her husband pointed out, The HawtThorns — a portmanteau of their last name and the alt-hip spelling of “hot” — were a relatively new band when the pandemic derailed them. They weren’t new to music — K.P. released a 2006 solo record, “Lucky Girl,” under her maiden name, Kirsten Proffit, and landed songs on TV shows like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Friday Night Lights” before teaming up with fellow singer-songwriters Jaime Wyatt and Manda Mosher in CALICO. Johnny, in the meantime, had played with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Everclear and released three solo albums, earning kudos in publications like Guitar Player Magazine for his versatility.
When they met one another, however, they knew instantly that they wanted to work together, even if getting there would take some time.
“When we originally met, she was involved with a band, and I had some side projects going on, but even though we didn’t actually write music together at first, I was knocked out by her singing,” Johnny said. “It really moved me emotionally to see her sing that first time. I was notably playing with projects that were rock or blues-oriented, which was cool and everything, but what she was doing was different, because she could write songs and sing.”
“From my standpoint, I knew that when it was time, we were going to do it, and it was going to be so much fun,” K.P. added. “It’s different when you live and love with the person you’re partnered with. It’s easier on a lot of levels, and it takes a lot of the complication out of a band.”
When they did partner up, the end result was 2019’s “Morning Sun,” on which they were touring when COVID hit. In 2020, they left California for Nashville, where they set up shop and began working on songs that would become the new record. It’s a self-produced affair that came together in bits and pieces, Johnny said, but the experiences on “Morning Sun” demonstrated that they were comfortable as both musical and romantic partners that gave them the combined courage to take chances.
“The first record proved to us that we can do this, we can write songs and can be in the studio together and not strangle each other,” he said with a chuckle. “That itself became a springboard to taking on more production on the second record.”
This time around, they layered vocals and guitars without concern for how it would reproduce in a live setting. They trusted their instincts and abilities, K.P. said, and completing “Tarot Cards” has given them even greater confidence to push on, especially as the pandemic seems to be waning.
“We still consider ourselves very new, and we definitely love making art,” she said. “We already have another couple of songs in the can, and we definitely want to get out to other parts of the U.S. and all the major markets and really introduce our shows to people. It’s a fun, lively show that feels good, and I think we can build on that.”
