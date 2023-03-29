Seafoam Green, an Irish duo consisting of Dave O’Grady and Muireann McDermott Long, carry on a tradition that links the music of the Emerald Isles with a traditional Americana tapestry. It’s a sound that combines roots rock, folk, blues, soul, and gospel, doing so within a contemporary context. They’ve reaped the praises of any number of influential publications both in Ireland and abroad, while also earning kudos from a number of their colleagues and contemporaries — Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, Derek Trucks, and Tyler Greenwell, among them.
The pair initially met while completing sessions for Topanga Mansion, the record that would eventually evolve into Seafood Green’s debut album.
“I had made this record with Rich Robinson in L.A. in 2015, and when I got back to Liverpool to finish the vocals, I had asked a good friend of mine if she could find me some singers for extra layers and harmonies,” O’Grady said. “She brought it three great singers, of which Muireann was one, and very quickly it became clear that Muireann was perfect for the project. After a few months of gigging together, I asked her if she would be interested in becoming a band, and then off we went. Its rare that you find people who 100% about the life, if you get what I mean.”
It turned out to be a fortuitous encounter, although Long said at first she wasn’t certain that she was up for the task.
“I was in a bad way on the day of the session, and I tried to get out of it,” Long said. “Dave said he was flying to L.A the next day, and told me get to the studio in half an hour and he’d buy me breakfast. After a chat about our favorite bands and a certain signature Gibson SG, the music actually came easily. “
Not surprisingly, the two share several specific musical influences. Long lists hers as “rock, traditional Irish music, desert blues, jazz, harmonies and chorale, girlbands, and folk.”
O’Grady said he was weaned on the music he heard at home while growing up. “My house was mainly filled with the sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty, although certainly not exclusively. John Fogerty’s guitar got its hooks into the young me, and never let go. My dad is a big music fan, and so there was always music on. Later on, when I was in my teens, I got into heavy stuff like Metallica, but I phased out of that sound around 18 when I moved to Liverpool and met some great blues guitar players like Marcus Bonfanti ,who sat me down and got me to watch The Last Waltz. That changed everything.”
Meanwhile, Seafood Green’s own music also continued to evolve. To date, they can claim two albums, with plans to release a new EP, Yesterday’s Wine, within a few weeks.
“It’s been pretty wild,” O’Grady said when asked about the pair’s trajectory. “We love to travel and play, so we take that opportunity any chance we get. I very much love the road life and playing more gigs than is really sensible. “Our second record, Martin’s Garden, was a really cool record to make, not just because of the wonderful people that we made it with —Tyler Greenwell, Matt Slocum, Ted Pecchio, etc. — but because we were also learning how to cowrite with each other. The upcoming recording sessions are going to be really special, because we’ve got a great collection of songs coming from all different places.
Long describes that first album, “Topanga Mansion,” as having “a big sound, loud and brazen in contrast to “Martins’ Garden,” which is a record we tried to make sound as true to the room we were in as possible.” He went on to say, “That’s the way we try to make music now — play to the room, and as long as it still sounds like ‘us,’ we’re on the right track.”
Ireland of course has a grand musical tradition, and one might be tempted to label Seafoam Green as a band that finds their niche within those realms. Long said that that description isn’t too far off.
“Maybe in a different way,” she replied. “I took for granted how many different musical communities I was in while growing up, and what a wealth of tradition I was constantly interacting in, even if I didn’t realize it at the time — whether it was the local school choirs, trad sessions, piano lessons … Talk about nurturing! And yet it still never occurred to me to be in a band.”
O’Grady concurs. “We’re definitely following in a long line of wonderful people from the island who express themselves through art and we’re currently among those lucky enough to make a living doing so.”
At the same time, the kudos has come quickly. “If that’s true, then that’s great,” O’Grady said. “I try not to think about what people expect and just try and be honest and play well and share the music with the people who want to listen. We obviously have our own standards that we hold ourselves to, but that can change in time. You have to experiment and risk falling below that standard in pursuit of new ideas.
Long concurred. “Dave and I have pretty high standards for ourselves already and it’s something that we are trying to let go of a little when we write in order to avoid taking ourselves too seriously.”
The pair will play a return engagement at The Station in Louisville as the opening offering for a new season of the “Songs and Stories” series on Wednesday evening, April 5. Both musicians said they are looking forward to their return.
“It’s a cool room, and we have great memories there too,” Long said. “It’s important to support small independent places like this, keep the gigs happening, and keep the circuit busy. We love coming out to the Station because we know that the folks who come to those shows are really there to listen and enjoy the music.”
O’Grady agreed.
“We’ve played there a couple times over the last few years,” he said. “The Station is so cool, just a chapel for the music almost, a beautiful green field on a cross roads.”
As to what audiences can expect, the two sum things up succinctly. “Electric guitars, harmonies, and jangliness,” said Long.
“A show of honest songs that have come from the hearts of two Irish songwriters,” O’Grady added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.