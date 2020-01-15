More often than not, art is born out of necessity — a desire to share one’s muse when both the need and the timing seem right. It also can spring from pure possibility, given an opportunity that presents itself when one has the foresight to take full advantage.
That’s the scenario that presented itself to Jagger Lane, a band that consists of drummer/vocalist Chad Silence, bassist/vocalist Mike Lewis, singer Bill Hampton, and guitarists Robbie Griffen and David Russell. Hampton and Lewis originally convened under another aegis in 2011 and subsequently recruited Russell in 2017. The momentum stalled for awhile, but when they had the occasion to reactivate and reinvent the band, veteran East Tennessee musicians Griffin and Silence were added to the ensemble.
“It’s the most exciting group of guys I’ve been around,” Hampton said. “They make my job of belting out tunes very easy.”
The formal beginnings of Jagger Lane can be traced to an annual private gathering in Jamestown, Tennessee, that Russell previously had played with the earlier incarnation of the group.
“We came together out of necessity in a sense,” Russell said. “The groups I had played with had dried out in a sense, but this gig was coming up and we wanted to still do the show. We had like four weeks to put it together and I scrambled to find fellas to play with. Bill had been speaking with Robbie, who reached out to Chad to sit in on drums, which then followed Mike stepping in on bass guitar. We met up two times for rehearsal, played the gig, it went great, and we just kind of went from there. We didn’t even have the name figured out at that show.”
Fortunately, the handle followed in short order. The “Jagger” portion of the moniker — an obvious allusion to the Rolling Stones — was Hampton’s suggestion, while Russell suggested “Lane” be added to the name because he figured the road reference would grab attention.
Once the aforementioned gig was done and the name was locked in place — “I would later find out that Bill’s daughter was expecting a young rocker whose first and middle name were one and the same, which adds to the cool factor,” Russell said — the group opted to continue.
“We kind of had the feeling this was something good,” Russell continued. “Experience had made us a little cautious that maybe this would fall flat. You learn to push forward, rockin’ your six strings, but knowing any moment you may be looking for new folks to play with or a new place to play.”
Four months on, Russell said that many of those initial uncertainties have dissipated. So far, the band has performed twice at Two Doors Down in Maryville, and at clubs in Athens and Chattanooga. Although their upcoming show at Brackins Blues Club marks their debut appearance with this particular musical configuration, the various members have played there in different capacities.
Meanwhile, their choice of cover songs has evolved as well. Russell cites an array of influences spawned from rock’s heyday in the ’60s and ’70s — “the kind of music you expect to rock out as you travel across the country just watching the miles go by … that when the radio breaks in, you’re left thinking, ‘Damn, that was an awesome 30-40 minutes of rock music!’” He personally counts Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the British group the Darkness as among his personal favorites.
Nevertheless, Russell said the band had to consider other factors as well.
“Originally, it was about finding enough tunes that we all knew well enough to cover for that private party we were playing,” he said. “As soon as the next gigs started coming in, our mindset started changing. It was, ‘OK, we want to put out tunes that make you tap your toe, want to get on the dance floor and keep you entertained.’ Anything that’s a rock song isn’t beyond the range of the possibilities. We may pay homage to a blues or country song, but our direction is straight, upbeat rock ‘n’ roll. We aim to entertain.”
That’s evidenced by the band’s list of covers, which range from “Honky Tonk Women” by the Rolling Stones to Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” with an ample influx of Tom Petty, Aerosmith, the Black Crowes and, according to Russell, “a rockin’ version of ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ that Robbie Griffin melts the strings off his guitar, solo-wise!”
He said that the group’s immediate goal is to book as many appearances as it can while pleasing audiences in the process.
“There’s some seriously great attitudes in this group when it comes to rockin’ out, putting on a good show, and doing a good job in general.” Russell said. “I love playing guitar with them because they make it easy. I just have to stand there, look cool, rip solos, then settle back into the rhythm with some crunchy guitar riffs, and occasionally sing a song here and there.”
