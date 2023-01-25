It’s hard not to enjoy the great music that’s imbued within our local environs, but there are those that believe that learning how to play and perform it offers further opportunity for true enrichment and appreciation.
That was the idea behind the Smoky Mountain Junior Appalachian Musicians, or JAM, an after-school music program designed to teach local young people the instrumental skills necessary to make music on their own. Held at the Heritage Center in Townsend weekdays from 4 to 6 pm, local instructors share their skills with students of all ages, not only teaching them to play, but also the history and heritage of Appalachia’s musical traditions.
JAM began last fall and is currently enrolling students for its second semester which begins Feb. 13 and continues through May 1, with the exception of March 13 and April 10.
“The reaction from the adults in the community has been positive,” said musician and program director Sarah Pirkle. “Friends and neighbors who know about JAM believe it is a great opportunity. We’ve just had the one semester so far, but that group of kids were very good listeners.”
Guitar instructor Dillan Teffeteller said he was also pleased with the reception the program. has received so far. “We’ve gotten a warm welcome,” he said. “The kids are fun, and hearing them all play together for the first time was incredibly rewarding. Most are not aware of local musical traditions, but they are learning about them through this program. The inspiration to play usually stems from a family member, but some are just there for the love of music.”
Pirkle concurred, adding that the students enjoy making new friends and sharing music together.
Joe Lock teaches banjo, and he too was very positive about the experience. “The students have been very well behaved, have a positive attitude, and are very respectful of their teachers and each other,” he said. “They seem to have a great interest in learning their instruments and they want to succeed. In my experience, it can be difficult to motivate student to practice, but from what I have observed and have learned from talking to parents, these kids have been diligent in their practice schedules.”
Pirkle, a fiddler and guitarist who performs with her husband Jeff Barbra as part of the Behind the Barn series on the first Friday of the month at Maryville’s Blue Tick Tavern, said she personally gets a great deal of satisfaction from being involved with JAMS and its mission.
“I’ve dreamed for years of doing a program like this, one that gets kids together and also reaches kids who might not have the resources to afford private lessons,” she said. “Appalachian culture is misunderstood, misrepresented, and even maligned sometimes. I’m very proud to be from this region. I want them to proud of it also.”
The classes cater to students of all skill levels. Pirkle said that during the first semester, all the students were beginners except for one, and that the preferred method of teaching is entirely by ear, as befitting the oral traditions of Appalachia. She added that it offers other benefits as well, listing them as “cooperation, discipline, organization, and also fun.”
Lock agreed, and said that he believes that most of the inspiration the students gain comes from those that are not only teaching the music and the skills, but also from the positive praise and encouragement they received in the process. “If their teacher gives them something to learn that they can play fairly quickly, and can see some immediate success no matter how basic the tune is, they see that they can learn to play,” he said. “As their learning expands, and as each lesson builds upon the previous lesson and their skills improve, their inspiration to play becomes more and more instilled. They become better players, and gain a new interest that will last them a lifetime.”
Lock also said the students develop a will to succeed.
“Their continued success will motivate them,” he said. “When the students assemble altogether as one large group and actually play a song where all the parts musically blend together, they can see the results of their hard work and practice, and they are then determined to continue. They can’t seem to wait until they can assemble again and show each other what they have learned and how they have improved.”
All three instructors said that there are other advantages to the program as well. “Sadly, many of the skills and things we are teaching have long been forgotten,” Teffeteller said. “Technology has made playing or listening to music too simple. We teach history, culture, and other regional knowledge that will definitely be carried forward. Slow down. Appreciate what you have, and make the best of things when you’re without. Community is important. I hope people will consider learning an instrument themselves, no matter the age.”
Lock said that there are important lessons that can be gained from the course, and it’s a process that both the students and instructors have a role in. “We as teachers can provide the knowledge,” he said. “As the student learns more and becomes more motivated, their appreciation will grow. Young folks are vital in learning this music and thus, we pass it on to future generations so that out local musical traditions do not die or fade away.”
That heritage, Lock said, is among the most important takeaways the program can offer. “We must never forget the traditions of the local folk who came before us,” he said. “These traditions and life styles are what makes the music what it is. The music and lyrics of our songs are based on actual human events, triumphs and follies, without which, no traditional music would exist. We are fortunate to have the National Park and The Heritage Center right here in our neighborhood so that adults as well as young people can see how those who came before us actually lived from day to day and inspired this traditional music.”
The sign up period for the next ten week session of the Smoky Mountain Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) begins on Feb. 6 at 4 pm. The cost runs between $8 and $15 a day, based on need. Instruments can be provided and a snack is also served.
For more information and to pre-register visit https://gsmheritagecenter.org/educational/ or call Sarah Pirkle, program director at 865-724-6507.
