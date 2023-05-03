Stated simply, James McMurtry is one of the most gifted and accomplished singer/songwriters making music today. That seems like high praise, but based on the 13 solo albums he’s released over the course of the past 20-plus years, the accolades are decidedly deserved. In fact, one might say that it’s little surprise that that’s in fact the case. He may have inherited his gift from his father, the famed novelist Larry McMurtry, who, along with his mother, helped foster his interest in music early on. Regardless, he not only became a prolific songwriter, artist and actor, but also a creative force whose albums consistently bear a high degree of intelligence, insight and emotion.
“I know nothing of predestination,” McMurtry said when asked if his gift might be the result of a particularly prolific gene pool. “As a child, I idolized Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, especially after I saw them both perform — Cash when I was seven, Kris when I was nine. The Kristofferson show, at The Mosque in Richmond Virginia, was pivotal. My stepfather had procured good seats, close enough that I could see the band interact. They seemed to be having an absolute blast.”
McMurtry, who performs at Knoxville’s Bijou Theater this Friday, May 5, got his first big break when he competed at the Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Songwriter competition in 1987, after which he emerged as one of its six winners. John Mellencamp, who was starring in a film based on a script by McMurtry’s father, took notice and subsequently co-produced McMurtry’s first album “Too Long int the Wasteland.” That led McMurtry’s contribution to the soundtrack for the film, “Falling From Grace,” along with a host of another renowned artists that included Mellencamp, John Prine, Joe Ely, and Dwight Yoakam.
At that point, McMurtry was well on his way to securing his own success. Yet despite a steady string of brilliant albums — including his latest masterwork, 2021’s “The Horses and the Hounds,” — he understated his efforts. “I don’t work like Larry did,” he said. “He worked steadily, five pages daily on a novel, another five pages on a screen play when he had screen work, another five pages on correspondence when he had magazine work. I don’t write until it’s time to make a record, and I don’t make a record until my tour draw starts to falter, at which point I write frantically for a short while. He wrote strictly prose. I write, pretty strictly, verse. I might have picked up some of his cynicism and distaste for romanticism.”
Nevertheless, that didn’t deter him from winning the song and album of the year at the 5th Annual Americana Music Awards in 2005, courtesy of his defiant working class anthem “We Can’t Make It Here” and the album from which it was drawn, “Childish Things.” It also found McMurtry taking a pointedly political stance, along with a generally austere point of view.
That said, McMurtry also makes a point to focus praise on others. Cold and Bitter Tears: The Songs of Ted Hawkins, saluted an artist who spent much of his career as a street performer. Dreamer: A Tribute to Kent Finlay, offered a paean to a revered singer, songwriter and Americana icon. He also contributed to albums dedicated to a pair of lesser-known artists as well — Adam Carroll and Gary Floater.
Despite his own widespread acclaim, McMurtry said he doesn’t allow the praise to influence his output. “I don’t think about it,” he said. “I just try to write enough songs to keep a listener engaged for an hour or so. A song is finished if I can sing it without cringing.”
As far as his technique is concerned, he said his compositions evolve naturally. “The songs start themselves,” he added. “I hear words and melody in my head. When there are consistently too many empty seats out there, I book studio time and finish the songs.”
Decidedly independent, McMurtry said he really isn’t concerned with what people think of him. “I have no idea and I don’t much care,” he said.
Regardless, his desire to share his music remains undeterred. “Sometimes there’s joy,” he said. “I am heartened and amazed that we still get to travel around and play music for a living. I don’t worry about the studio arrangements. Sometimes they work live, sometimes they don’t. We play whatever feels natural. Often, we’ll start with the basic studio arrangement and have it evolve over time in the live set until it doesn’t much resemble the recording.”
McMurtry is no stranger to these parts. “We’ve played The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville on numerous occasions,” he said. “We played live on WDVX back when they broadcast out of a camper out in a hayfield, close to the interstate so the truckers could pick it up. Ronnie Johnson, the bass player back then, had to stand outside the camper for lack of room and they had a boom box with cheap headphones for a monitor. Good thing there was no delay on the air signal. We’ve since played on their Blue Plate Special a few times.”
Asked what audiences might expect from his forthcoming show, McMurtry offered a solid, straight-forward response:
“Contemporary Cowpunk at it’s finest.”
