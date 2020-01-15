By his own admission, Jeffrey Gaines is decidedly old school. He doesn’t trust the abstract, doesn’t make music unless he’s sure it will be heard, and doesn’t believe in going forward if he thinks that it will find him leaving his devotees behind.
That’s the main reason why his latest album, 2018’s “Alright,” became his first new offering in 14 years.
“I was looking for an opportunity to record,” Gaines said when noting the large of expanse of time that passed. “All of my albums are on a label, and the latest one came out simply because the label, Omnivore Records, offered me a deal. So my absence was due to the fact that there was no label deal going on. What was going on were the live gigs and the songwriting. But I’m not one of those do-it-yourself recording artists.”
Gaines’ recording career dates back to his eponymous debut in 1992, but a steady shift in record company affiliations — from Chrysalis to Rykodisc to Artemis and eventually to his present label, Omnivore — dictated his trajectory throughout the 1990s and into the beginning of the new millennium.
“The first album was released in the early ’90s, but the songs were written earlier, in the ’80s,” Gaines said. “You have to wait to record until someone is willing to release the product. Back then, people didn’t have the technology to do it themselves. That was something I was never able to adapt to. I still don’t have that gumption to make my own records. The records matter to me when they matter to somebody else. I like the old guard confirmation. Being on a label is like an esteem builder.”
While he eschews the notion of releasing his music on his own, he does believe in giving his audiences an opportunity to determine what it is they want him to perform in concert. That’s one reason why he takes requests from his audiences and tailors his setlist according to their suggestions. It can sometimes be akin to walking a tightrope at times, but Gaines said he doesn’t mind winging it when that’s what the crowd wants.
“I’m not saying an audience creates my setlist,” he adds. “But they can be included in it. I know what I’m going to do. I played with a band in the ’80s and I went solo in 1989, so I’m not worried at all about what I do. However, I am concerned with the crowd’s satisfaction. They’ve left their homes, they’ve paid a cover, they’ve been told where to park, they’ve been told where to sit, there are rules, but they’ve also come to have a good night. So I offer myself to them for 2½ hours. So anything they want from me during that time, I’m there to accommodate them.”
Of course, it’s almost inevitable that someone in the audience will yell “Free Bird” as a joke. Gaines said that if that happens, he would take the suggestion seriously.
“It’s within my range,” he said, betraying no hints of sarcasm or cynicism. Clearly he aims to please.
“When I come to a town that I haven’t been to in awhile, I’m hoping something special happens and I’ll get the feedback,” Gaines said. “But if it doesn’t, I’m still there doing what I love. I figure it’s no big whoop. I wrote the songs, I love the songs, and so I can just do the same set. Hopefully I can make it special and turn it into a special evening and make it memorable.”
Requests for “Free Bird” aside, Gaines doesn’t have any need to veer beyond his own catalog. With seven albums to his credit, he has more than enough material to create a solid set. Like other artists known for their defiance and determination — Elvis Costello and Graham Parker immediately come to mind — Gaines comes across as an unrepentant insurgent whose music makes an immediate impression, even when delivered simply on the strength of his vocal and solo guitar.
In fact, Gaines argues that he doesn’t believe that evolution is necessarily a good thing. He’s happy to purvey a certain sound and doesn’t feel it’s always necessary to progress in a way that abandons the musical foundation he established early.
“There are bands that I wish didn’t evolve,” Gaines said. “Radiohead felt they had to keep going and growing and evolve, but I wish they had stopped with ‘The Bends’ record. I don’t want to be taken to a techno dream. Just because I like that band doesn’t mean I like what they evolve into. I won’t reward a band just based on how far its grown and certainly won’t if it’s evolved out of my taste. It’s like I tell the group, ‘I just wish I had you back.’”
Gaines said his fans don’t have to worry that he’ll leave them behind.
“My first album came out 25 years ago, and I’m very interested in retaining some of that sound I made 25 years ago, even on the new record,” he said. “I didn’t make that music by accident. That’s my music. I loved the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s, so that’s what I set out to recreate. The Chambers Brothers, Ike and Tina Turner … that music is timeless. There’s not a lot of evolution there. I’m thinking my next record will sound even more stripped down and just as dated as well. Evolution is not what I’m aiming for. I’m totally retro. My whole thing is to go backwards.”
