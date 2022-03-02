As a boy growing up in the Irish countryside, David Geaney wasn’t impressed by much his sister did ... until he saw her dance.
More specifically, he told The Daily Times recently, he was impressed by the medal she won for Irish dancing, and his young heart yearned for a similar accolade. Determined to win for something, he urged his parents to sign him up for the town’s youth soccer league ... only to find out he had to be 7 to participate.
“I asked my mom, ‘What’s the fastest way to get a medal at 6? Because I’m not waiting!’” he said with a laugh, his Irish brogue a charming thing even over a Zoom interview from the other side of the Atlantic. “She said, ‘The only way to get a medal at 6 is Irish dancing,’ so that’s what I decided to do.”
And win a medal he did, but Irish dancing won something as well: a lifelong devotee who’s now a five-time World Champion Irish dancer. In addition, he and fellow dancer James Devine, who holds the Guinness World Record for the “fastest feet in the world,” have started their own company, which bills itself as “the next generation in Irish tap.”
On Friday, that troupe — Velocity — will arrive in East Tennessee for a performance at the Clayton Center for the Arts that Geaney guarantees will be interactive, entertaining and impressive.
“There’s a sense of pride in the show, because it’s our own, but we’re also surrounded by the most amazing musicians,” he said. “They’re all handpicked, and these guys are the best of the best. We couldn’t find any better, and we love working with them. We’ll get in a room for rehearsals and jam out, and we’ll automatically wind up on the same idea.
“And even though there’s a traditional aspect to the show, and I love that side of it, at the end of the day, I’m an entertainer. It’s what I love to do, whether it’s a big stage or a pub here in Ireland performing for a handful of people. It’s just what I love to do, and we want to bring that entertainment factor to the stage and very much bring the audience into our show.
“Just like you might if you go see a comedian, if you’re in the front row at Velocity, you might get slagged!” he added. “At Velocity, anything can happen, because we all love to improv.”
That pride is something that’s stayed with him ever since he won that first medal at 6 years old. He took to Irish dancing naturally, he said, and once the medal was his, it signaled the end of his soccer career. He won his first championship when he was 10, and his family, recognizing his innate talent, worked to send him to school in England and encouraged him to pursue an art form that dates back so much further than the Riverdance craze of the 1990s.
“Riverdance is the catalyst that exploded the modern dancing scene onto the biggest stages around the world, but Irish dancing goes back to the old customs and traditions of Ireland,” Geaney said. “There were no modern instruments; they used household instruments like pots and pans. They used a half-door instead of a stage, they danced with brooms and did whatever they could to express this pride and joy that comes from Irish dance.”
Irish dancing traditions, he added, date back hundreds of years as a form of celebration, but during the 17th and 18th centuries, it became a point of national pride as well. Irish nationalist movements lifted up Irish dance as one of many unique characteristics that made the island deserving of nation status, and by the time the early 20th century arrived, a number of organizations were devoted to standardizing certain styles that would later become the basis for Irish dance competitions.
“In our show, we trace the history of Irish music and dance, starting way back in the day,” Geaney said. “We really like to educate people about all those old traditions, going back to the traveling ‘dancing masters’ who went around the country teaching people how to dance in the 1700s and 1800s, which was a huge era for Irish dancing.
“We go through all the rules and regulations associated with dancing for competitions, and we talk about how it led to big stages like Riverdance. We really do focus on the history and trace it down to what it’s like today, including talking about how these modern interpretations and impressions are popularized on outlets like TikTok. It really is a history lesson throughout, but at the forefront of it, we make it entertaining as well.”
As a performer and an artist, he added, he prefers the more traditional style of Irish dance, but that doesn’t necessarily make him a purist. In fact, he appreciates the way that hip-hop and other other modern dance styles have transformed Irish dance into a 21st century phenomenon, mostly because it gives him and Devine a rich palette from which to create their shows.
“I suppose I would be a traditionalist,” he said. “I have respect for the old customs, traditions and styles, because I’ve been surrounded by them all my life. I love seeing modern interpretations, but I also love teaching younger generations not to forget about the past.”
Such respect is one of the reasons The New York Times described Velocity as “an energetic, intimate history lesson more than a sequined spectacular ... earnestly tracing the evolution of Irish dance while toying with tradition.” The pair thread that that needle through the blend of their two styles, Geaney said.
“The two of us love to entertain and love to freestyle. If you’re putting set choreography on either of us, it can get boring for us very, very quickly,” he said. “When you put the two of us together, we come from two generations and two different styles of dance — his tap aspect and my Irish aspect. And when we find that common ground in the middle, it’s very good.”
This week, the pair wrapped up rehearsals in Ireland and flew across the pond on Tuesday, where the full cast performs tonight in Danville, Kentucky, before a tour stop in Maryville. For an entire month, the show will perform in stops up and down the Eastern Seaboard, several dates in the Midwest and three on the West Coast before wrapping up on April 3. Given the two-hour performances each night, it’s a test of endurance as much as anything else, Geaney said.
“It’s definitely a workout! You get your cardio in, and you don’t need a membership,” he said. “You have to look after yourself off the stage as well, obviously eating well and getting plenty of sleep. Any time I can close my eyes, I do.
“But it’s all worth it, because the show is literally electrifying. One of the greatest aspects about our show is the old footage we use, and there’s one particular routine that’s a roller coaster of emotion. It has people smiling and laughing and crying, just thinking about their heritage, and that brings you on a whole other journey.”
