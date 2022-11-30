John McCutcheon is a purist. It’s not in a stringent sort of way, but rather because the music he’s made over the course of the past half century is spawned from the essence of timeless tradition.
Not surprisingly then, the music of Appalachia, and East Tennessee specifically, was a source of early inspiration. Taught the importance of being socially aware by his parents from an early age, and subsequently inspired by such early folk heroes as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Marion Anderson, and Peter, Paul and Mary, he learned to play on a Sears and Roebuck guitar given him by his mom and dad. Later, while attending St. John’s University in north central Minnesota, he took a sabbatical to complete his research and hitchhiked to Kentucky to meet some of his heartland heroes.
After college, he made his way to Knoxville and began teaching at the University of Tennessee, followed by a position as director of arts at Epworth Ministries. He performed on weekends at local clubs and coffeehouses and, on occasion at the Laurel Theatre in Knoxville. That’s where he’ll return this Saturday for a special performance presented by Jubilee Community Arts, regional, community cultural center dedicated to preserving and presenting the traditional arts of the Southern Appalachians.
“It’s really a homecoming,” McCutcheon said. “I’ve maintained a special relationship with Jubilee Community Arts over the years, and it’s fun to come back and see people that were so important to me show up time after time. This marks 50 years ago that I hooked up with what was then the Epworth Ministry. Jubilee is one of the last vestiges of that still standing, and I’m proud to have played a small part in birthing it. They played a big part in birthing my career.”
McCutcheon has always been a man on a mission, one intent on changing the way the public perceives traditional music, while also helping to define an image often distorted by the way it was presented in the media. He tells stories between songs, adding little anecdotes that would hold his audience’s interest and perhaps educate them as well. He’s recorded prolifically, even expanding his output to include a successful series of children’s albums that garnered him a dozen prestigious Parents Choice Awards.
He continues to teach, but it’s his instrumental skills that have won him wider recognition. He was praised by no less an icon than Johnny Cash, who once described him as “The most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever seen.”
On the other hand, McCutcheon can’t be considered a mere mimic. He puts his own stamp on the material while sharing his own original offerings. “It’s what I learned that the traditional musicians that I hung with and learned from did,” McCutcheon said. “They weren’t mere human tape recorders, repeating verbatim what they’d been taught. Each of them put their own twist on the past. I’ve tried to be true to that free-ranging ethos.”
At the same time, he’s well aware of the need to carry the legacy forward. “Our stories are what makes us, and defines us,” he said. “They help us triangulate our place in the world. We layer our own takes and experiences on that firm foundation. Beyond that, it reminds us we weren’t the first, and it challenges us to not be the last.”
McCutcheon himself follows that example, and his love of the music inspires his ongoing efforts. “I just like it,” he said. “It’s also a tribute to those who came before me, whether they happen to be (singer, coal miner, and trade unionist) Nimrod Workman or Pete Seeger. As I get older my lens gets wider. I find myself not simply part of a generation, but part of a continuum, reaching far back and — I certainly hope — far forward. I see younger musicians now through the eyes of an elder. I was once one of those anxious young bucks. I remember well how I felt and what they feel now. It’s exciting to see what the upcoming generation is doing with music. It’s in good hands.”
Nevertheless, McCutcheon continues to play a role in that trajectory, courtesy of the staggering number of albums he’s recorded over the course of his career, some 43 in all. Like all his offerings, his latest, titled Leap, resonates with heartfelt songs and stories that share lessons well worth learning.
“It was gleaned from a body of work I’ve written during the past two and a half years,” McCutcheon said. “It’s the third album I’ve released since June 2020. The songs are a product of giving myself lots of room to wander writing-wise. It was really fun to collaborate again with my trusty studio posse, although none of us were in the same room together. However, we certainly know how to play together, come up with creative arrangements, leave plenty of room for what we know each of us can do, and have fun...even remotely. ”
Yet even with his many accomplishments — he’s chairman of the board of the Virginia Organizing Project, a Fellow of Hereford College at the University of Virginia, a member of the advisory board of the Music Research Center in Charlottesville Virginia, recipient of six Grammy nominations, winner of numerous awards from the American Library Association, beneficiary of an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, St. John’s University, an inductee in the North Central Wisconsin Music Hall of Fame, and veteran of frequent international tours — McCutcheon manages to maintain his modesty.
“I just do what I do,” he said. “I’m 70 years old now, but I still have the same kind of curiosity I did at 20. It’s a wide, wide world and there never seems to be a lack of inspiration for me these days. The pandemic really slowed me down and helped me pay more attention to my writing. I’m maintaining my writing regimen, expanding it to include a lot of co-writing. My next album, in fact, is going to be a collaboration with Tom Paxton, with whom I’ve been writing weekly for the past couple of years. So there doesn’t seem to be an ebb in the amount of material I foist on this poor world.”
With that in mind, he had plenty to say about what the audience can expect from his upcoming concert.
“Well, I’ve got three albums-worth of new material, so there’s that,” he said. “But there’s also a balance of the old and new in live performance, so there’ll be room for lots of the songs that keep bringing people back. And since we’ll be at the Laurel, there will undoubtedly be some reminiscing about the past 50 years we’ve spent together. Expect a big time.”
