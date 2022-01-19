For a guy like John Paul White, the forced isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has been hellish.
White — who performs Saturday at the Old City Performing Arts Center in Knoxville — thrives creatively when he’s connecting with those who gather to hear his songs. His 2019 album, “The Hurting Kind,” was a creative peak for a guy who was once part of a Grammy-winning duo (The Civil Wars) and is considered a contemporary of critically acclaimed songwriters like Jason Isbell.
But then, he told The Daily Times recently, the pandemic descended upon the land, and everything came to a screeching halt.
“I’ve talked to a lot of other songwriters who can confirm, or at least second this, that there seems to be some sort of connection between creativity and connectivity, and not being out in the world, seeing other climes and visiting other regions and having conversations, just put a stopper in the bottle,” White said. “Over the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never had writer’s block. I’ve never had it not flow. Sometimes it was better than others, but at the end of the day, I knew I could always write; it was just the matter of me sitting down to do it. But this has been an era of me staring at the page.”
In the beginning, he said, writing songs felt pointless in a world that was going through such upheaval. Combined with the politicization of the virus that led to the termination of a few friendships, he added, and trying to come up with the words for a new song felt like trying to grab a handful of smoke. And so, he said, he backed off. Slowed down. Threw himself into some distractions that turned out to be fun in a whole different way.
“I started a band with my son,” he said. “He’s 19, and he’s a metalhead and a hard rock guy, and I’m playing bass with him, and for me, that’s so rewarding, because he’s me at 19! He’s listening to a lot of the same bands — Metallica, Megadeth, Iron Maiden, (Black) Sabbath — and it’s keeping me young. And one of these days, people will hear it, because we’re pretty serious about it!
“I started teaching a songwriting and production class at UNA (the University of North Alabama, near his home in Muscle Shoals), thinking that would be good for me to connect with some young writers and and see songs from the other side. I started doing all of these things thinking, at least in the back of my mind, that this will connect the dots.”
And for the moment, it’s starting to work, he said. What his next project will be remains a mystery — “it could be an Eagles record, an Elliott Smith record or a Don Williams record,” he added — but he’s starting to feel that familiar itch again, especially as he tests the waters of touring clubs long shuttered by the virus, even as numbers start to surge once again. If nothing else, he added with a chuckle, it’s playing the same songs that fans know and love that push him down the road.
“I think it’s not a coincidence that it comes from me getting to play some shows, especially when I’m singing a song that I’ve sung a bunch of times and find myself thinking, ‘I really want some new songs to sing. I really want some new blood,’” he said.
Not that the songs that have endeared him to fans for more than a decade now. He released his first album, “The Long Goodbye,” in 2008, not long before he and fellow songwriter Joy Williams started a full-time band after “Grey’s Anatomy” featured their song “Poison and Wine” and their combined popularity as The Civil Wars exploded. Their debut, “Barton Hollow,” earned them the New/Emerging Artist of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year by the Americana Music Association and Vocal Duo of the Year by the Country Music Association, as well as two Grammy Awards in 2012.
They won another for a collaboration with Taylor Swift in 2013, and a fourth in 2014 for the song “From This Valley,” but that same year, they went their separate ways. White started a record label in his hometown and released two albums, 2016’s “Beulah” and “The Hurting Kind,” a languid, torch-song homage to classic country that showcases both his dynamic range and his abilities as a bandleader.
And as good as his songwriting was in The Civil Wars, those talents only deepened over time, especially as he began to wrap his mind around the fact that music serves a much deeper purpose than simple entertainment.
“I grew up just wanting to entertaining, wanting to sing and make people smile and for the girl in the front row to like me,” he said. “It took years of writing songs and seeing the way they affected people, the way people were able to articulate their problems — the good and the bad and the ugly — that I was able to articulate see that doing that for myself allowed me to do it for other people as well.
“It was therapy for me, and I could get things off my chest that I would never say to anyone. Of course, it’s always had that thin veil of, ‘Is this biography? Parody? Satire? What is this?’ Well, I don’t have to tell you. I can bear all my crosses right in front of you, and no matter how far I go in that direction, even if I think it’s too maudlin, too hurtful for someone in the same situation, it’s always the opposite.
“People tell me after a show how much a certain song means to them because of something that happened to them, and that’s always a good feeling,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.