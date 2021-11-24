Singer-songwriter Dana Cooper has played with countless top-tier musicians over the years, but he credits a steel mill worker with having the biggest impact on his own career.
Of course, that guy happened to be his father, George, the man who introduced Cooper to song. He remembers keenly his father coming home from the mill on album-release Fridays, a stack of new vinyl under his arms by everyone from Hank Williams to The Beatles.
“We always had music in the house, and dad had some kind of cheap record player and a lot of old 78s that he took very good care of,” Cooper told The Daily Times recently. “It took me a few years to realize, because I kind of took it for granted — mom was a painter, and my father was a frustrated musician, I think — that music and art always really did have a very profound effect on me.
“Even today, as long as I’ve done this, every time I get up to play, it’s like it’s brand new. It’s just the thrill and the exhilaration of it, and how it lifts me up out of whatever’s going on in the world or in my mind at the time.”
Wednesday, Cooper will launch a new concert series at The Bird and the Book in Maryville. “Songs and Stories From The Bird and the Book” is a combination listening room event and interview, hosted by music journalist (and Daily Times columnist) Lee Zimmerman.
Cooper will trace his own evolution as an artist starting from the time his father took him as a toddler over to Kansas City, Missouri, to see Ernest Tubb perform.
“We rode a caboose on a freight train, because we lived in the middle of nowhere, and I vaguely remember sitting in the audience and experiencing that concert,” he said. “That same year, he took me to see ‘Blackboard Jungle,’ and when Bill Haley and the Comets’ ‘Rock Around the Clock’ came on, I remember thinking, ‘Wow! What is that?’
“Those two things were really powerful influences on me, and they kind of set me up in some way for what I was going to do, even though I was oblivious to it at the time.”
He got his first guitar when he was 12, and by 13, he had written his first few songs — standard teenage lamentations of forlorn love, but songs nevertheless, shaped by the songwriting he had been a fan of since his father had introduced him to music. A couple of years later, he was playing in bands, and at 16, he dove into the Kansas City coffeehouse circuit, opening for bigger names at the legendary Vanguard Coffee House.
“I didn’t make any money, but by opening for those people, I could study them and that process, and around that time, I started believing I could do it,” he said. “I did that a lot through high school.”
After graduation, he made his way to Los Angeles and signed a record deal with Elektra. Although one album came from that period, still critically acclaimed and recently re-released by Warner/Japan, it also sent him into something of a tailspin, and when the label dropped him, he went back to college to study horticulture, thinking music was behind him. “The Buddy Holly Story,” a film released in 1978, rekindled his passion, however, and he’s been working as a professional musician ever since.
“Once I realized that it didn’t matter whether I made it or not, that it was about doing it and eking out a life doing it, that’s when everything changed,” he said. “I was fortunate to have a lot of support along the way — Shake Russell (a Texas songwriter) welcomed me into the fold when I left California and moved to Texas, and we worked all the time, writing and recording and playing live. That really helped me get my chops up and realize that performing is what I want to do.
“It’s not about how much money you make. It’s a journeyman thing, and only a handful of people squeeze through that slot anyway. It’s hard to ‘make’ it, but now, I wouldn’t undo any of it.”
Moving to Nashville in 1988 was a game-changer, and he found himself working with such songwriters as Sally Barris, Kim Carnes, Kim Richey and Hal Ketchum, among others. He’s notched several award wins, including the “In the Spirit of Folk Award” in 2015 from Folk Alliance International, and his songs have been covered by a diverse array of fellow musicians, from bluegrass girl Claire Lynch, Irish vocalist Maura O’Connell and singer-songwriter Jonell Mosser and Susan Werner.
He’s got a new album on the way in February 2022 — “I Can Face the Truth” — and last month he debuted a new single, “Always Old Friends.” It’s a rollicking tune that serves as a rumination on death and the meaning of friendship, and there’s a deeper solace to the lyrics that speaks directly to Cooper’s experiences with music itself.
“I’m really lucky it’s still fun, and that I have a good time doing it,” he said. “I struggle like anybody else, and I have disappointments like anyone else, but music always lifts me up. If something falls through or doesn’t go the way I want, I can always sit down and play the guitar and write a song.
“When I was down and out in LA and doing whatever I could do to make a living, I could sit down at the kitchen table when I wasn’t working and come out of it with a song, and that felt like such an accomplishment to me. I’m always so grateful when I finish a song.”
