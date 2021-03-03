For almost a year now, the grand old auditorium of The Tennessee Theatre has been empty, the stage mostly dark, and the residual energy of hundreds of performances lingering just out of sight of the mind’s eye like the smoldering coals of a day-old campfire.
Lila Honaker, director of marketing and outreach for the iconic downtown Knoxville venue, feels it every time she shows up to her office. Something about that space, she told The Daily Times recently, feels almost sacred, and it calls out to any and all who have spent time there taking part in the communal experience of live art.
“To me, there’s like a spiritual reverence,” Honaker said. “The theater being empty (since the onset of COVID-19) felt eerie and weird, even though for years, I’ve been in that theater when it’s empty, just by nature of working there when we’re not having events. Then, it felt nice to have it all to myself, because there was this residual energy that lingered.
“But then after the pandemic, and weeks and months of the theater sitting quiet, being in that space felt very different. That residual energy, that reverberation, kind of faded, and it started to feel a little strange just being in that auditorium after months of it being quiet, not knowing when there will be people in it again.”
When the venue’s 1,200 seats will fill up again is anybody’s guess, Honaker added. Although there’s a single event on the calendar for June — comedian Brian Regan — chances are good it will be rescheduled once again. But there is good news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that “there has been a six-week downward trend in cases,” and as of Sunday, almost 13% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times.
“We’re reaching a point where we’re starting to talk about shows and sketching stuff out, and I think we really are in a place where things are looking up,” Honaker said. “We’re cautiously optimistic. For the first time in a year, things seem a little more real.”
Nowhere is that more apparent than the flickers of life taking place on the Tennessee Theatre stage itself. This week, theater officials launched the second season of The Ghostlight Series, a collection of performances recorded at the theater and available for free on the video platform Vimeo (the link to which can be found on the theater’s website). It’s the culmination, Honaker said, of pandemic ingenuity and a whole lot of free time that she and her coworkers found themselves with after the final in-person show, by Christian contemporary singer Amy Grant, was held last March 13.
“The week leading into March 13, before it had been declared a global pandemic and really started to shake out, I think we all internally were like, ‘This is serious,’” she said. “We started talking about whether we needed to cancel shows before the city (of Knoxville) issued mandates, and it all came to a head at the end of that week. The Amy Grant concert was on a Friday night, and we announced we were closing the next morning.
“At first, we thought it would be for a few weeks, and then weeks became a couple of months. We really had our eye on the summer, and then that wasn’t looking so good, and then in the summer, we were thinking about the holidays. We hoped maybe we could do some holiday movies — not full house events, but some reduced capacity holiday movies to give people somewhat of a holiday season. But by late summer and early fall, we realized that wasn’t going to happen, either.”
By that point, however, plans already were underway for the first season of The Ghostlight Series. From the beginning of her tenure with the Tennessee (she came on board in 2014), she always had on the back burner the idea of filming videos in the opulent confines of the theater’s auditorium. The theater first opened in 1928 as a premiere “movie palace” in downtown Knoxville. The building was designed by Chicago architects Graven & Mayger and featured a Spanish-Moorish style interior with international accents: Czechoslovakian crystals in the French-style chandeliers, Italian terrazzo flooring in the Grand Lobby and Oriental influences in the carpet and drapery patterns.
After struggling in the late 1970s, it was donated to a nonprofit foundation in 1997, which closed the theater for a $25 million renovation in 2003. Ever since, it’s been a concert destination, one of the performance halls of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and a host of everything from opera to ballet to classic film screenings and more. Because it was always in use, Honaker said, finding time to shoot videos was never high on the priority list. COVID, however, changed all of that.
“When the pandemic hit, we started thinking, ‘What can we do? What makes sense?’ A lot of artists started going with streaming concerts, so we thought, ‘What if we did a concert series and had them come in and do a full set on stage with the auditorium as the background?’” she said. “That way, viewers can see the theater from a different experience. Because the performers are turned around playing to the back of the stage with the auditorium in the background, it would seem as if they were playing in the room and not to an empty room.”
Enter Big Slate Media, a Knoxville-based video production company. While the idea seemed like a good one, finding the technological capability to pull it off proved challenging, Honaker said, until the theater’s Community Engagement Committee approached Big Slate about a partnership. Within a short span of time, Big Slate went from offering to loan out equipment to taking over the filming and production process entirely as a gift to the venue, which has been rocked financially without ticket sales for in-person events.
“We lined up the artists and filmed them last summer, and we ended up rolling out the first season, four episodes, last September,” Honaker said. “That series did a couple of things: Obviously, it gave us an opportunity to share a piece of the Tennessee, to share music when we can’t bring it into the building, and also to support local artists. The shows are available for free through streaming, but we do a call for donations, and we split the donations with the artists as a way for us to try and help.
“And it allowed us to showcase this amazing talent we have in Knoxville, and provide an opportunity to have folks play on the stage who may have never gotten a chance to. And from a safety perspective, having those artists right here (in East Tennessee), they don’t have to travel, and that was a beautiful thing.”
As was seeing the auditorium come to life again. When the first sessions were filmed last summer, attendance was limited (and still is) to Big Slate and Tennessee Theatre personnel, in addition to the musicians, but the smiles that abounded were joyous, Honaker added — hers included.
“To be in the presence of live music in a theater again, we were all eating it up,” she said. “It just feels so good to see and hear live music, and having music in that room again. I remember thinking that as good as it felt for me personally, the theater herself must have been happy, because there’s music in that space again. There was energy and life in it again, and it really was a feeling of excitement and energy.”
Things aren’t completely back to normal: The seats seem to call out for patrons, she added, but hope burns a little brighter these days. And while the Tennessee doesn’t have the reputation for being haunted like its smaller cousin down Gay Street, the Bijou Theatre, that hope may serve to keep the spirits of past, present and future live events a little happier. After all, that’s the idea behind the name of the series, Honaker added.
“In theater tradition and folklore, most all theaters have a ‘ghost light’ — a single light bulb, on a stand and in a wire cage, and that light is on when the theater is dark,” she said. “The last think you do before leaving is to pull that light out to the middle of the stage and leave it on. It’s all about making sure that the theater is never fully dark, and some people say it’s to keep the ghosts company, or to light the space so the ghosts can play when no one is around.
“For us, it’s really a symbol and a beacon that the theater is never really dark. When the theater closed for renovations in 2003 and reopened in 2005, our ghost light was gone. We think it was accidentally thrown out, so from 2005 to 2019, we didn’t have a ghost light. But our technical director, Tim Burns — very much a purist, who’s been around for 41 years — kept saying, ‘We’ve got to have a ghost light,’ so he bought us a new one in 2019. Little did we know how important that symbol would be for us when we walked into 2020.
“Naming it the Ghostlight Series is a way for us to say, ‘We’re keeping the lights on for you,’” she added. “It’s a way for us to say, ‘We’re not fully dark. There is hope, there is light, and we will be back again — but until we can have you back, we’ll keep the ghost light burning.’”
