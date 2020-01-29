Knoxville-based bands Scent of Remains and VanKale will play for the home crowd Friday night at The Open Chord, and opening the show will be the Alabama-based outfit Inclination of Direction (IOD). The band is comprised of Frank Fischer (guitar/vocals), Terry Aldridge (bass) and Jason Helms (drums).
“We have several influences from hard rock and heavy metal music,” Fischer said. “We draw from old to new bands such as Black Sabbath, Mastodon, Iron Maiden, The Misfits, Fear Factory, Tool, Pink Floyd, Via, Frank Zappa, Led Zeppelin and many others. We merge all of these styles, and we come up with something that may seem (familiar) yet is very unique.”
The name of the band can be found in the first line of Black Sabbath’s song “Thrill of It All,” Fischer said.
“Even our band name is inspired by lyrics from one of our favorite bands,” Fischer said. “It shows that we really admire and respect all of the bands that have contributed to the hard rock/heavy metal genre.”
IOD’s first album was released in March 2017. The second album, “Invisible,” came out a few weeks ago. The mixture of styles can seem like it is a compilation of bands rather than a single band. “Witches’ Orchard” is a hard, grinding piece with deep gutturals, while “The Path” takes a progressive rock bent with a few layers of crisp harmony.
“Overall, this album is more progressive than out first (self-titled) album,” Fischer said. “The variety from all stages of hard rock and metal is still there, and fans will certainly know it when they hear it.”
Fischer said the band has been growing ever since the band launched over three years ago.
“I think parents have really been a big factor with keeping us popular with the younger crowd,” he said. “For a while there, metal really dropped off the radar in several cities. The hardcore fans refused to give up on it. The older fans inspired younger fans, and now you have teenagers that are crazy about bands like Mastodon and The Misfits. The fan base for hard rock/heavy metal is a very solid fan base, and they have kept bands like ours alive.”
Just like Scent of Remains and VanKale, Fischer has his roots in Knoxville.
“I lived in Knoxville and had a band there in the 1990s,” Fischer said. “The band was called Saleths Dream. Fans cans still find a few videos of that band on YouTube.”
According to Fischer, Knoxville used to have a large hard rock/heavy metal scene back in the 1990s.
“Things change, and there for a while, the whole scene all but faded away in the Knoxville area,” he said. “The genre is very big in parts of Alabama, and it is coming back in Knoxville. There are now several clubs and venues in Knoxville and surrounding counties that are hosting shows. Hard rock/heavy metal historically moves in circles, but never truly goes away. I think its on the comeback (turn) now.”
