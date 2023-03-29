It’s the mark of any truly spectacular music festival that its chief attributes include the fact that it’s unerringly eclectic. Many musical gatherings appear to achieve that at first glance, but none truly extol that virtue as clearly and comprehensively as Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival. The name alone suggests something special, but it’s the array of artists — ranging from classic performers of a storied heritage to new, experimental and adventurous ensembles — that make that concept a reality.
Having originated in 2009 as an outgrowth of AC Entertainment, the same organization responsible for putting Bonnaroo on the musical map, Big Ears has achieved recognition as a international festival phenomenon, featuring well over 100 diverse artists, more than 200 performances and a variety of venues that range from intimate clubs in the Old City, to churches, museums, parks and such venerable locales as the Tennessee Theatre, the Bijou Theatre and even the Knoxville Coliseum.
It’s also been praised by such respected sources as NPR and The New York Times.
The 2023 festival, which begins today and continues through Sunday, April 2, is billed as a tenth anniversary celebration that takes into account its intermittent absence due to covid. Yet even without such ceremonial trappings, the array of performers alone allows for special significance. David Byrne, Rickie Lee Jones, Bela Fleck, Los Lobos; indie auteurs Iron & Wine, Lucius, Calexico, The Bad Plus, Algiers, Bonny Light Horseman, Lee Ranaldo, The Mountain Goats and Devendra Banhart; innovative instrumentalists Marc Ribot, Steve Reich, Pino Palladino, Christian McBride, Charles Lloyd, Andrew Bird, and Bill Frisell; and up and coming Americana sensations Sierra Ferrell, Adeem The Artist and Josephine Foster represent only a mere handful of those scheduled to perform.
In addition, film screenings, readings, seminars, jams and other opportunities for exploration are offered as well. Big Ears is, in short, an event like no other, one that rivals Glastonbury, Green Man, Stagecoach, and Coachella in terms of sheer magnitude and excitement. Unlike many festivals, much of it is walkable, given that it’s centered in The Old City and spread out along Gay Street and its fringes. Naturally, locals find it much more navigable given their inherent familiarity factor, but details and specifics can be found on the Big Ears website when it comes to aiding the uninitiated in terms of getting acclimated.
While the festival is obviously aimed at those with more adventurous tastes, there’s also plenty to entice even the casual arts aficionado. Aside from Rickie Lee Jones and David Byrne’s mainstream appeal, the films that will be shown — among them, Byrnes’ hit Broadway musical “American Utopia” and the multiple Academy Award-winning movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — are among those that will be screened during the festival. Q&A sessions with Byrne, Jones and other artists are also featured in the schedule of events.
Naturally, the challenge comes in trying to plot out a schedule that allows the opportunity to catch all the offerings one would like to attend. Therein lies the difficulty. However in the larger scheme of things — the proverbial bigger ears represented — it’s a small sacrifice considering the adventure that awaits.
As the festival makes clear, there’s reason to simply rejoice in the risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.