When William Shakespeare famously wrote, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players,” it’s likely he wasn’t considering that a worldwide epidemic could put an end to that activity.
Nevertheless, when COVID-19 put the planet on hold, the acting community was especially hard hit, dimming lights on Broadway and forcing the nation’s local and regional theaters to shut their doors indefinitely.
Knoxville’s Flying Anvil Theatre faced a similar dilemma. The 5-year-old theater was forced to end its 2020 season prematurely, and aside from a few streaming productions, has remained dark ever since. Consequently, the theater’s resumption of its live performances marks a major milestone.
As a prelude to its upcoming season, condensed and subject to social distancing restrictions, the theater is launching its return with a fundraising presentation of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a play co-written by best-selling author Nora Ephron and based on the 1995 book of the same name. A series of monologues shared by five women, it revolves around relationships, wardrobes and the way the two often interact and create a time capsule within a person’s life.
Like most theater professionals, Artistic Director and Flying Anvil co-founder Jayne Morgan is not only passionate about performance, but also pleased to have the opportunity to program the kind of plays that share a message and often involve risks. An actress herself since she graduated from college, she also pursued a freelance career involving advertising, copywriting and television production. When her business came to a crawl, she and a friend decided to fulfill their lifelong dreams and open a theater. That was 10 years ago, and while her colleague is no longer involved, Morgan made it her mission to see the effort through to fruition.
“It’s great when you don’t know too much about what you’re talking about, because then you jump in with both feet,” she said. “People would never do anything if they really knew what it was going to take. We started slowly but were very fortunate to get people that supported and guided us.”
At first, the company didn’t have a permanent performing space of its own, but in 2017, the group secured its current location in West Knoxville’s Rocky Hill Center.
“We got a little seed money and operated as an itinerant theater for a while, bouncing around from one space to another, which is pretty exhausting,” Morgan said. “So when we turned our focus to finding a permanent home, we had to find a way to pay for it. We began producing full time and it’s been quite a ride.”
The theater took its name from a unique East Tennessee tradition. It involves a daredevil stacking two anvils, spreading some gunpowder in the middle and then lighting a fuse that sends them soaring. It’s risky, but the company takes its lead from that anything-goes attitude as it attempts to engage audiences with offerings that are provocative, edgy and incisive.
Unlike Morgan, who grew up in East Tennessee, General Manager Chris Freeman is a recent transplant. A theater teacher by trade, he became involved with the Flying Anvil after assisting with the theater’s summer education program. He joined the organization full time in February 2020, only to have the theater shut its doors a month later.
“We’ve been doing what we could to survive by offering things here and there to keep ourselves visible,” Freeman said. “We’d come up with plans and then abandoned them, and then come up with another plan and abandon that. It was a process of reacting to whatever the situation was, and then learning to let go. That was probably a very good lesson, but it wasn’t one we necessarily wanted to learn.”
Morgan agrees that the forced hiatus has been a challenge. “We were just hitting our stride,” she said. “The only thing we didn’t want to do was to just sit back and not try to do something. I’ve been spending a year looking for a manual that tells you how to survive a pandemic when you run a small theater. Unfortunately, no one has written it yet.”
The choice of doing a series of special benefit performances not allowed the theater to regain its footing, but also to partner with Positive Living — Choice. Health Network, an organization that serves East Tennessee’s most vulnerable populations.
“This was a natural step for us as an organization that really wants to be a member of the community,” Morgan explained. “Yes, we’re a theater and yes, we produce, but we want to be a bigger force than that.”
The theater’s artistic mission builds on those ambitious. “We do a lot of shows people haven’t heard of before.” She noted, “It’s taken awhile to gain our audience’s trust, but I think we’ve done that. I believe there’s a hunger for the kind of theater we do. Orson Welles once said, ‘Don’t give them what they want. Give them what they never thought was possible.” That’s been our motto since the beginning.”
