Melanie Howe — the percussionist known as “The Djembabe” — technically considers Alcoa home, but she doesn’t get to spend a lot of time there.
As part of the duo Drop Dead Dangerous, which performs Saturday at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, she’s on the road roughly 10 months out of the year. A rare extended break, and one that includes a gig for the hometown fanbase, is a rare treat … but she wouldn’t have it any other way, she told The Daily Times recently.
The road, after all, is where she met Kitty Steadman, the guitarist and singer for Drop Dead Dangerous, and a fast friendship led them to put the band together.
“She was doing some opening act stuff, and I kind of knew her through that,” Howe said of the pair’s union. “I only ever saw her on the road here and there, and then one day I had a guitar player I was working with for a while cancel on me, so I called her up and asked her if she wanted to pick up some shows with me in South Carolina. She was all about it, and we’ve been working together ever since. The friendship was immediate, the music was immediate and I used to write music forever ago, and she talked me into writing again instead of just playing everybody else’s stuff.”
Howe split her childhood between Southwest Florida and East Tennessee, where she graduated from Karns High School and then attended the University of Tennessee. She switched from music composition to percussion performance, and once she tried out hand drums instead of a traditional drumkit, her musical future was set.
“I really didn’t have those options in high school, but once I got into college, I was in all kinds of percussion ensembles, as well as marching band and symphonic band,” she said. “I started getting into it and learning the instrument and taking lessons outside of school.”
She also parlayed her talents as the “Djembabe” into roles with a number of area projects, playing alongside artists like “Tall” Paul Bobal and Jason Ellis, and in one of the earliest incarnations of the Southern Drawl Band. When money was tight, however, the auxiliary percussionist was usually the first position to get cut, and so she decided to broaden her appeal by expanding her skills.
“That’s when I came up with my hybrid drumset, which is sort of half of a drumset with all Latin percussion instruments,” she said.
Bobal was her introduction to the trop-rock circuit — the nationwide affiliation of Parrotheads, as the members of Jimmy Buffett’s fanbase refer to themselves, and other lovers of music with a decidedly exotic flair. She soon found herself in demand at various festivals, and when she and Steadman decided to put together Drop Dead Dangerous, they drew on those contacts to gain a foothold in markets around the country.
“We started really getting into what I like to consider the Southern rock scene, which is country but also upbeat and rocking, because the trop-rock fans still support that, but it allows us to branch out,” she said. “Now, we have fans and support all across the United States. It’s kind of a funny dynamic, because here we’re playing in smaller bars and things, but when we go out of town, we’re playing the main stage at festivals.”
They’ve recorded two albums, a live record and the studio effort “Roadside Attraction,” recorded at Buffett’s Key West studio, Shrimpboat Sound. Saturday, the pair will bring “Drop Dead Dangerous Loaded,” as they refer to the full six-piece arrangement that gives the band maximum firepower, to The Shed as part of a birthday celebration for Shed mainstay Alan Mann, a.k.a. “The Smokin’ Monkey.” While their bandmates — Paul Wray, J.D. Edge, Larry Dunsmore and Brad Brewer — will add a muscular frame to the songs, their basic framework builds on the talent of Howe and Steadman, a union that puts both women in the spotlight.
“We both really, really enjoy it, and even when we’re not in the same city — I live in Alcoa, she lives in Nashville — we’re always on the phone, working stuff out,” Howe said. “With Drop Dead Dangerous, I’m not just her backing drummer or her buddy. We dually front this group, and I’ve never done that before.”
