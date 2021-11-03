IF YOU GO

Jurassic Quest

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7

WHERE: Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley St., downtown Knoxville

HOW MUCH: General admission adults — $19-$22; seniors — $18-$20; kids — $33-$36 (includes unlimited rides). Activity tickets on-site: $5 each

MORE INFORMATION: www.jurassicquest.com