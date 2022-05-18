When the sun pushes over the nearby peaks to christen the fields beside the Townsend Visitor Center on Saturday, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games will feel closer than ever to the Old Country.
After 10 years on the campus of Maryville College, the event will take place this weekend in Townsend, and organizers would like to think the annual gathering has found its forever home — and an ideal one at that, given that the Great Smoky Mountains have long reminded Scots-Irish immigrants and their offspring of the hills of home.
“It’s such a beautiful setting, and with the sensation of sounds, smells and sights up here in Townsend, it’s going to be incredible,” said Keith Austin, vice president of the festival’s board of directors. “The vendors, the athletes, the musicians — they’re all truly excited about this event.”
The ancestral gathering of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival dates back to 1981, when it was originally established as the Gatlinburg Scottish Festival and Games and was held annually at Mills Park in Sevier County. With that area’s tourism boom, however, organizers began looking for an alternate location nearly three decades later, and the grounds of Maryville College seemed like an ideal fit. The school, after all, claims the Scot as its mascot, and so in 2011, the Smoky Mountain Highland Games made their Blount County debut.
That first year, attendance doubled the number of people who previously turned out to the Gatlinburg event, and more than a quarter of visitors came from out of town, according to exit surveys conducted by Blount Partnership, one of the festival’s premier sponsors. Fitful weather dampened attendance in subsequent years, and in 2014, organizers changed the name to its current iteration as a way to put equal emphasis on all things Scottish, rather than just the athletic competitions.
For the uninitiated, the games themselves are built on a foundation of Scottish living in days of old, when clans ruled the land, agriculture was the predominant industry and both weather and enemies posed an omnipresent threat. From the tossing of sheaves with a pitchfork to the heaving of a 56-pound stone hammer to the flipping of a 150-pound caber — essentially the size of a shortened telephone pole — the athletes competing are certainly the stars of the event.
However, the rebranding puts other Scottish-related events and activities in the spotlight as well: live music, food, whiskey tasting, dancing, clan tents and more all come together to give the festival as authentic a Scottish experience as possible, albeit one with a family-friendly component in the form of children’s activities, sheepdog herding demonstrations and more.
“For people who have no idea of what it’s all about, we tell them that it’s a festival — one with a really distinct flavor of the Scottish culture,” Austin said. “We’re going to have some incredibly good musicians, so you’ll be able to enjoy more than you ever have before if you’re a music buff, and in putting the schedule together, I realized that at 2 p.m. on Sunday, there are about five things you can do at the same time, whether it’s watching dogs herd sheep, enjoy something at one of the three entertainment tents, sample some whiskey … the list goes on and on.
“We have 53 clans coming, seven historical societies, at least 20 merchandise vendors, eight food vendors and nine pipe and drum bands. To give you some perspective, one of the more recent North Carolina Scottish festivals only had two. We really feel like this is going to be as big, if not bigger, than it was the first year it was held at Maryville College.”
The festival and the college haven’t parted ways completely: The school remains one of the event’s sponsors, but with construction under way on the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track on part of the campus that has in the past been used as part of the festival grounds, and the expanding size of the festival itself — Austin said 8,000 to 10,000 visitors came out in 2021 — organizers needed more space.
“It wound up being one of those things where we couldn’t see a way to grow it,” Austin said. “In the meantime, Blount Partnership had developed (the Townsend Visitor Center) property and said, ‘Hey, we can do the festival up there.’ It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to leave Maryville College, because they’ve been a wonderful host, but it’s something we needed to do in order to look down the road at how we want to grow the festival.”
While there have been some logistical challenges in moving the event to the Peaceful Side of the Smokies, the amenities in place on the expanded Townsend Visitor Center grounds — located on East Lamar Alexander Parkway in the heart of town, it sits on 10 acres — make some aspects of festival planning easier, Austin added. Electricity is already in place underground, relieving the need for yards of cables snaking through the festival grounds, and there’s ample space for both athletic competitions and pipe and drum performances.
“It’s coming together very nicely,” he said. “It’s a different layout than before, but we think it’s a layout that gives the customer a great experience, and we’re already tracking ahead of last year in terms of ticket sales.”
As always, one of the marquee attractions is the inclusion of Scottish clans: representatives of groups that trace their heritage through surname to the various kingdoms, villages and regions of Scotland. Visitors to the various clan tents can search for their surname, or their mother’s maiden name, in a collection that falls under the banner of that particular clan. Those who discover such kinship find a fraternity of men and women who, while American through and through, have a connection to the misty hills and lochs of a land often romanticized in fiction, film and oral tradition.
“I think the biggest piece of discovery for anybody, whether you’re from Walland or Townsend or Pigeon Forge or California, is to discover that connection to Scottish history,” Austin said. “People are often flabbergasted by how much that tiny island has influenced culture and families, and if you’re from here in East Tennessee, there’s a good chance, statistically, that you’ve got Scots-Irish roots in you.
“The people of Scotland are tremendously welcoming, though, so even if you don’t have that connection, you can still have a great time. We’re just glad to be able to invite Scotland to East Tennessee. My favorite moment at the festival, I was just telling the director of Knoxville Pipe and Drums, is getting there early on Saturday morning, when the fog is lifting and the air is filled with the sound of bagpipes warming up.
“This year, the setting up at the Visitor Center will be even more conducive to that,” he added. “I can just imagine how they’re going to echo through those mountains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.