It’s easy to crack the Clark Griswold jokes around Mark Bacon.
After all, he’s a guy who spent part of his October stringing roughly 100,000 Christmas lights all over his Maryville house and property. And, to be fair, there was the time a few years ago he got stuck in a malfunctioning aerial lift and had to wait an hour and a half for the technician to show up and assist his descent.
He’s heard them all before, but there’s a couple of glaring differences between Bacon and the Griswold family patriarch from the National Lampoon series of “Vacation” films.
One: With a military background as an electronics technician, study of electrical engineering at the University of Tennessee and an extensive knowledge of electronics as a hobby, chances are nil that Bacon will hardwire his decorations into the garage light switch.
And two: There’s some real-life holiday magic to the Bacon family’s Maryville Christmas Lights, and it transcends anything Hollywood might come up with for the big or small screens. In a sense, Bacon told The Daily Times recently, his labor of love has become bigger than one family’s quest to illuminate their Maryville neighborhood with Yuletide brilliance.
“Last year and the year before, we started getting letters from people every couple of months,” Bacon said. “One that really drove the whole thing home this year was when somebody sent us a letter about a family member they had lost to leukemia, and how they came to see our Christmas lights not to just get their mind off of their loss, but to help them remember that person. Apparently, they brought that person here before they died, and the person they lost really enjoyed the light show.
“I think what they said in their letter was that ‘be the light’ kind of became their family’s motto, and that really drove home the whole idea of, we’ve got to keep doing this. Each year, I think I’m done, because it’s a lot of work, and there’s some stress involved. But then we get a letter of somebody telling us their life story, and then we put it up and see everybody out here enjoying it, and we realize once again, ‘OK. It’s worth it.’
“Every year, it’s like that,” he added. “I get it in my head that, maybe I’m done this year … but no. I can’t stop.”
A Blount County native, Bacon joined the military when he turned 19, moving away in 2010 and staying gone for five years. When he returned with a wife and daughters in tow, he was anxious to spread some holiday cheer via exterior decorations, but having just moved back and started a new job as well as school, the effort was bare minimum, he said.
“So we just strung some lights on the house we were renting at the time,” he said. “I don’t want to say we overdid it, but we did have a lot of lights for what it was. The following year, we moved into a different rental house, and that first year we really did it, we were using 24 channels (a unit of lights that can be controlled individually) and maybe 25,000 lights at the time, if that.”
That was his first attempt at a synchronized display as well, and when the family moved in 2017 to its current home at 924 Montgomery Lane, Bacon — along with his wife, Alisha, and daughters, Lila and Mylie (along with a baby-to-be scheduled for a spring arrival) — realized that home ownership opened up a whole new world of possibilities.
“We had just moved, so I actually didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull it off or not, but we managed to make it work,” he said. “We increased from the 24 channels we had, and I think I was up to about 190 channels at the time, and we went from about 20,000 lights to about 50,000. From then on, every year, we started thinking about, ‘What are we going to add next year?’ We start making those plans after we set everything up and the show is running, so we’ve got a visual of spots on the house that are kind of blank.”
The following year, the Bacons increased their light count to roughly 130,000 which stayed the same in 2019. There’s slightly less this year, but only because one of the house’s big props, arches across the driveway that sagged when they collected rain or snow, collapsed last Christmas night. With the impending birth of their new child, the energy to repair it wasn’t there this year, Bacon said.
“This year, in lieu of the arches, we doubled the amount of lights on the little trees that go along the perimeter of the front yard,” he said. “We felt they weren’t as brilliant as they should be.”
At last count, the Bacons were running 432 channels, each one to a string of lights that can be turned off and on individually. They have to be hand-sequenced (although the giant pixel tree in the front yard is programmed by software), and when all 432 channels are running wide open, the house casts a soft glow across the entire neighborhood.
Which always leads to that inevitable question from friends, family members and spectators: “How much does all that run you?”
“Actually, not much,” Bacon said. “I think maybe we see a $40 jump in the electric bill from normal winter operation, so it’s really not bad. Of course, we run all LED lights on our show. The first year, we had incandescent lights that drew quite a bit more power, but LED is so much cheaper.”
And consumes much less power: The Bacons run the entire operation off of two breakers. Cost efficiency is the watchword around the Bacon household — the small “trees” around the property, for example, are upside-down tomato cages that have been Zip-tied together — but even so, their holiday hobby amounts to a multi-year investment of somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.
“People don’t really realize how much this will nickel and dime you,” he said. “Most of that is the lights, but the more you do it, the more you realize, ‘Oh, I’m out of Zip ties; let’s run to Lowe’s. Oh, some PVC broke, so I need to get more. Oh, I’m out of solder, because I was fixing lights.’ We buy (supplies) as necessary, and I don’t want to say money’s not a factor, because it definitely is. But it’s not as much as you might think.”
And the more they do it, the more efficiently it gets done. Last year, after taking everything down, Bacon marked all of his equipment extensively, so that when it came time to set up for this season, he had an exact blueprint of where each cable and strand of light went. The relays were left in place, and after two solid weeks of work as opposed to three or four, the 2020 Maryville Christmas Lights were ready to flip on. He got the annual clearance from his neighbors — all of them have given their blessings, and only once has a nearby resident asked him to turn his music down slightly (his wife selects the playlists that accompany their light show) — and he began spreading the word.
First and foremost, about the causes: Saturday, the Bacons are putting a little extra shine on the evening with a “Cocoa and Christmas Lights” night. Visitors will receive a cup of hot chocolate and Ziploc bags of individual cookies (all safely assembled for the purposes of COVID-19 sanitation) from the Bacons, out of their driveway, in exchange for nonperishable food and/or health and beauty aid products. All items will be donated to RIO Revolution’s Little Free Pantry, a walk-up/drive-thru anonymous donation site that allows those in need to take what they need without having to ask or interact.
In addition, the Bacons are taking donations to buy Christmas gifts for needy children in Blount County. Last year, their efforts provided gifts for two dozen kids, and this year, they’re hoping to double that amount. This year, Bacon said, has been hard on a great many people, so the need is greater than ever — for tangible help and assistance of the emotional variety. That’s one reason the Bacons flipped the switch on their display on Nov. 1 instead of waiting until late November as in the past.
“When I first started doing it, I did it for me. I enjoyed messing with electronics, and it gave me an outlet for some of my hobbies and interests — electronics, soldering, building circuit boards, designing new things,” he said. “But as the years progressed, especially starting about 2018, it became more about the joy it brings to other people. It’s a lot of fun to see everybody outside, having fun, enjoying the light show and having our kids run out and handing out candy canes.
“This year really kind of drove that home with us. People need that extra joy in their lives this year, because from February through now, it’s been one thing after another. My wife is self-employed, and tourism is a major factor in her business, so at the start of this year, we didn’t know what we were going to do. Fortunately, things kind of picked up in the summer, but I know that feeling has been shared by millions of other people.
“On a local scale, people need something to look forward to, another thing to go out and do, and that’s why we do it — for the joy and enjoyment of everybody else,” he said. “Without that, I might hang up the hat, but this is for the enjoyment of the community, and for that reason, I enjoy doing it.”
