Andy Bowman is late for a phone interview with The Daily Times because of an unscheduled stop to pick up a change of clothes for his granddaughter, which begs the question:
As the singer of Big Gun, the band that kicks off the outdoor concert series at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville this weekend, how old is too old to rock ‘n’ roll?
Considering he and his bandmates still have a few years before they catch up to the world-famous rock band to which Big Gun pays tribute — AC/DC — the short answer is this: There is no age limit.
“Brian Johnson (AC/DC’s lead singer since 1980) is 74, and he’s still doing it. (Guitarist) Angus (Young) is 67. That’s just absolutely how they are — they’re all old!” Bowman said with a laugh. “They’re all older than I am. I’m 54 and still doing this. Sometimes I wonder why I’m still doing it, but it’s so much fun. One of the things I enjoy the most is getting on stage and playing music.
“That was the reason I started when I was a kid, the love of music. Things change, and you change what you’re doing and who you’re doing it for, but it all comes back full circle to loving music.”
For the past decade, Big Gun has opened every concert season at The Shed, and when October rolls around, they’re always the last band to play the outdoor stage (save for a Halloween bash with local glam metal cover band Skankbanger). In between, bands and musicians of all caliber of fame — from area favorites to Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, which will headline three nights in June — will entertain live music lovers every weekend, but one thing long-time Shed attendees can count on: When they’re about to rock, Big Gun will salute them.
“We’ve been opening the season now for 10 years, but we’ve been playing there for 16 or 17 years,” Bowman said. “We started playing there when it was just a little 1-foot stage, so to go from that to where we are now is another full circle. For us, it’s the family homecoming atmosphere at The Shed that makes it special. All of the people who are there and come out to it make it a very sacred place to us.
“I just can’t say enough about that place. We look forward to both shows every year, opening and closing. We feel like we’re as much a part of Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson (the dealership to which The Shed is attached) as the people who work there, and we love it. I can’t tell you how much we love it.”
In a way, the guys in Big Gun have greater ties to The Shed and SMH-D than many of their contemporaries. The band came together in late 2001 and started out as a regional AC/DC tribute, with Bowman handling the vocal duties of both Johnson and the AC/DC singer Johnson replaced, Bon Scott. The first time the group landed a Shed gig, Bowman recognized an old classmate: Scott Maddux, owner of both establishments. Their friendship has grown in the years since, as has Big Gun’s reputation as one of the top AC/DC tribute acts in the country.
“We usually do between 50 and 75 shows a year, normally staring in March and then tapering off at the end of October,” Bowman said. “Most of our stuff consists of outdoor festivals and bike rallies all over the country, a lot of casinos, a New Year’s Eve party here and there. After COVID hit, we only did five shows in all of 2020, and one of them was at H. Toad’s Bar and Grill at Lake of the Ozarks (in Missouri).
“There were 10,000 people at that show, and we ended up on ‘The Today Show’ because they showed it and were talking about it being a spreader event. We were playing on a stage 10 feet away, and I called my agent, but he just said, ‘Any publicity is good publicity. Just let it ride.’”
As a responsible citizen whose band took all necessary precautions that weekend, the fact Big Gun was associated with a term like “spreader event” makes him a little uneasy. As a rock ‘n’ roller who can sneer his way through a spot-on rendition of “Who Made Who” or howl with eerie precision every nuanced vocal tic in a song like “You Shook Me All Night Long,” however … there’s a little bit of pride going on there as well.
After all, the guys adhered to strict safety protocols last season, when The Shed opened at limited capacity in April 2021. In the year since, they’ve either been vaccinated or have built up some natural resistance through infection, and the last thing any of them — Scott Abney as guitarist Angus Young, Dean Johnson as the late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, Mike Ramsey as drummer Phil Rudd and Mark Kennedy as bassist Cliff Williams — want is to endanger fans.
Except, of course, with rock ‘n’ roll. It’s been 20 years since the band released the album “Big Gun: A Tribute to AC/DC,” featuring covers of “Back in Black,” “Live Wire,” “Big Gun” and “Thunderstruck,” and today the band’s repertoire includes everything from deeper cuts like “Night Prowler” and “Squealer” to newer tracks like “Realize” and “Shot in the Dark,” both of which were included on AC/DC’s 2020 record, “Power Up.”
When they play The Shed, however, they try to go above and beyond, Bowman said. To open last year’s season, they invited bagpipe players from the Nashville Firefighters Pipes and Drums band to help bring “Long Way to the Top” to life.
“We’ve got at least two coming back this year, and those guys are just so good, and it’s so much fun to be with them,” he said. “We’re always big on our firefighters and police and EMTs and veterans. We always thank our veterans right before our last song, and every night we dedicate ‘For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)’ to them.”
They’ll stay the course on Saturday, but in a way, that song will be a gift to everyone gathered to open the outdoor season at one of Blount County’s biggest concert venues. Shed employees have worked in the offseason to expand the stage and better equip the facility overall to handle bigger bands and artists, and for good reason: There are 45 concerts scheduled between this weekend and October, according to the venue’s website.
For Bowman, Big Gun’s inclusion on that list is something he and the boys never take for granted, no matter how many times they rock the house.
“The crowd is so interactive at The Shed, and they even come up and want us to sign autographs,” Bowman said. “I always tell them that we’re not AC/DC; we just really love playing AC/DC, and they love listening to AC/DC, so we’re all there enjoying each other. They feed off of us, and we feed off of them. That’s what makes it so great: Everyone being there and the whole thing coming together at that place. It’s just magic when that happens.”
