IF YOU WATCH

Tennessee Stage Company presents the New Play Festival

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, starting this week

"WHITE DRESS/RED BANDANA:" 7:30 p.m. Friday. Link: https://fb.me/e/5egKhGjE0

"A GRAVEYARD IN MADRID::" 7:30 p.m. March 26. Link: https://fb.me/e/q8yDbhEtn

"THINLY VEILED:" 7:30 p.m. April 2. Link: https://fb.me/e/BXT6z6Um

"HIGH GROUND:" 7:30 p.m. April 9. Link: https://fb.me/e/27U6R66Yc

"TRANSISTERS:" 7:30 p.m. April 16. Link: https://fb.me/e/6Jy0pyCM6

HOW MUCH: Free, but donations are encouraged via PayPal and Venmo (@TennesseeStage)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PLAYS: www.tennesseestage.com