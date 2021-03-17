A whole lot of people have been placed in the spotlight because of COVID-19, and it’s been rough on them.
Caitlin Corbitt, associate director of the Tennessee Stage Company and a Maryville College alumna, knows that all too well. As an actress, she’s at home in the spotlight — but life lived via Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts isn’t natural, even for thespians. It’s even more difficult on average people who find themselves suffering from Zoom fatigue after hours and days and months of online interactions, one after the other.
“Normal humans are not used to being in front of a camera, are not used to being spotlighted,” Corbitt told The Daily Times this week. “Everybody is looking at you, and you have this box around you, and when you’re on Zoom, you’re in a room mostly by yourself, and everyone else is staring at you. It feels really performative, even for me, as an actor, and after hours of sitting in these meetings, it feels exhausting.”
Which is why, Corbitt said, the Tennessee Stage Company has decided to take one for the team, so to speak, with its annual New Play Festival.
It’ll be an entirely virtual event this year, but “audience members” can simply log in, enjoy the show and never have to type or speak a word, should they choose not to. It’s a way of providing theater-goers with a respite from digital participation, she said, while giving them an artistic outlet that so many have missed so badly for the past year.
“When we started talking about the New Play Festival for 2021, we knew that everybody was doing virtual table readings, and we wondered how that would work,” Corbitt said. “We asked ourselves, did we want to just sit on it, and try something next year? But that’s when Harrison (Young, the company’s literary manager) kind of looked at us and said, ‘Guys. This is my thing,’ and that’s when we decided to do something. Because we can’t just not create art when being at home and not having a creative outlet for so many people is so hard.”
The New Play Festival is an annual event held by the company — a longtime Knoxville-based theatrical troupe that’s also responsible for the annual “Shakespeare on the Square” productions in downtown Knoxville’s historic Market Square — designed to introduce East Tennessee audiences to fresh and exciting works by up-and-coming playwrights whose talents are largely untapped. The festival usually features between five and seven works in various stages of development: first-time submissions are selected for table readings, in which actors sit around a table (usually at the Knox County Public Library) and read the script; retooled and reworked scripts submitted for Year 2 often are read before a live audience as stage readings; and if a play makes it to the third year of the festival, it may be selected as a full production.
Last year, according to Corbitt, the company opened the full run of “Amazing Graces,” a play by Lea McMahan, but after a handful of shows to dwindling crowds as COVID-19 descended upon East Tennessee, the plug was pulled. This year, the decision to mount Zoom productions of five works — a hybrid of stage and table readings — is in no way the same as a lavish spectacle in a theatrical auditorium, but it has, in some ways, allowed Tennessee Stage Company to expand beyond its East Tennessee base, Corbitt added.
“There are actors from all over the place in these shows,” she said. “We had 70-something auditionees, and even for ‘Shakespeare on the Square,’ we don’t get that. We did it all via Zoom, so it was a little complicated, but having the chance to do it like this, we opened it up to all different kinds of accents and socioeconomic statuses on the part of the actors. What matters most to us is that art needs to reflect not just the people who can afford to see it, but also the people making it, and the wider world in general.
“And doing it this way allows people who do not have the chance, whether it be because of time or money or location or availability, to see these readings and get involved in the time capsule of writing a play, especially one that is about the times we’re living in right now. It gives us an opportunity to allow everyone to participate in the arts, and we also thought this was a wonderful opportunity for local talent to learn and network and spend time with others who are trying to work as local actors all over the U.S. and the world.”
Literally, she added: One auditionee happened to be an American living in Germany, who got up at 4 a.m. local time to try out for a part for the New Play Festival via Zoom. There were so many interested participants, she said, that auditions were held for three nights, with 24 to 28 potential actors reading for parts in each Zoom session. It made for some interesting and even amusing sessions, she added, but it also allowed organizers to populate the readings with a vibrant cast of multicultural voices who will share the screen for five Friday nights in a row, beginning this week.
“We knew from Harrison’s work that table readings with talkbacks can work well, and from my experience with doing the webinar format with ‘Shakesology’ (the pre-“Shakespeare on the Square” virtual history and literary lesson that took place before last year’s digital production) and the broadcast performance of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ via Zoom, audience members seemed to enjoy sitting and hanging out and watching the show with the director,” Corbitt said. “We knew we had the technical capability, and doing it that way removes the audience from having to feel performative. It’s weird for the actors, because they’re not going to hear the laughter and the applause, so it removes that sense of camaraderie, that sense of togetherness you feel when you’re doing theater — but it’s not completely gone, because we know people on the other side (of the screen) are laughing and crying with us while we do it.”
And because of the way Zoom works, viewers can ask questions using the chat option during the performance, and at the end of the reading, a Tennessee Stage Company moderator will conduct a talkback session with the playwright and the cast, asking those questions and allowing viewers to provide feedback in real time. In a sense, Corbitt said, it’s a sort of “jazzed up table reading” that allows playwrights with new works to take that feedback and modify or adapt their plays so that when the New Play Festival returns in 2022 — hopefully in a live setting — some of the works presented will be ones crafted by Zoom audience members this year.
“When this is all over, we’re all going to be so glad to go to rehearsals and not worry about masks and temperatures and social distancing, but this allows us to continue to create that community, even if it is virtual for now,” Corbitt said. “And we’ll continue to do this even afterward, because we now see how beneficial it can be. Doing table readings in the library, it’s great to sit in a room full of people and hear the laughter and ask questions face to face, but doing it this way allows us to reach more people as well. We are going to continue to incorporate virtual elements to allow more people to have more access to the arts.”
