It’s a story that has to be seen to be believed, because hearing about the legend that was Stan Brock, the founder of the Blount County-based Remote Area Medical (RAM) organization, only begins to scratch the surface of the activist and philanthropist who died in 2018.
Tuesday night, a free screening of “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” will take place at Maryville’s Parkway Drive-In, and for the team behind the documentary, bringing it to the big screen has been an eight-year labor of love. Its inspiration stems from a piece published in 2009 in The Sunday Times of London, which so moved budding filmmaker Paul Michael Angell that he picked up the phone that evening and dialed up RAM headquarters in Rockford.
“One of Paul’s friends suggested he read an article about Stan and the work he was doing, and Paul was really impacted,” Vladimir Daniel, the documentary’s producer, told The Daily Times this week. “Paul was looking for a film to do at the time and thought, ‘Wow — what a wonderful subject!’ He found the details online and just thought he’d call RAM headquarters on a Sunday night.
“So he called, and Stan answered the phone. There he was on a Sunday night, manning the phones at HQ, and that told Paul that Stan was the real deal.”
Although Brock grew up in England, he moved to the South American country of Guyana when he was 17, where he found work as a vaquero — a cowboy — at Dadanawa Ranch, at the time the world’s largest cattle operation. He worked his way up to foreman, learned how to fly planes as a bush pilot and grew into his reputation as an archetypal adventurer, which he then parlayed into success as an assistant in 1968 to Marlin Perkins on “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” the massively successful NBC series. After some brief acting roles and writing a few books, he established RAM in 1985 as a philanthropic organization designed to provide health care to populations in need. Although the charity originally targeted Third World locations, eventually the focus shifted to impoverished areas of the United States, particularly rural Appalachia, where the mission remains simple: “To prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality healthcare to those in need,” according to the organization’s website.
Although RAM moved to a facility on Stock Creek Boulevard in Rockford in 2014, when Angell first made his call, he was one of several filmmakers pursuing Brock for a documentary project, Daniel said.
“Stan’s response at the time was basically, thanks for the interest, but we get these offers all the time, and we’ll sort of consider you for the job, as it were,” Daniel said. “For whatever reason, Stan decided to go with Paul. Paul feels like it was because he was the only British filmmaker at the time, and his focus was on Stan and his life in the context of what he went on to achieve rather than just Remote Area Medical.
“Paul went over for a few shoots, and the project was all self-funded and crowd-funded at the time, and I came on halfway through the project when Paul wanted to take it to the next level to get funding and distribution and get the film over the line, as it were.”
Angell and Daniel first met at an event both attended, and in the course of conversation, Angell’s project came up. At the time, Daniel was working in corporate finance with tech startup companies, but he was so fascinated by the subject matter that even though he knew nothing about films, he offered his assistance in budgeting and pitching the project.
“I went from there to getting more and more involved, and the past year, I’ve been working on this pretty much full time,” Daniel said. “One of the biggest regrets in my life is that I never actually got to meet Stan, which is a really strange feeling. Having watched hours and hours of archive footage and interview footage and helping the edit of the final film, I feel like I know Stan on an intimate level, and I think the real testament of Stan’s story is my involvement in this.”
Along the way, the power of Brock’s passion for helping others brought additional collaborators to the project to help get it into a format that communicates the vitality of the man who believed so passionately in health care. That journey began, according to Brock’s own words on the RAM website, “when I suffered a personal injury while living among the Wapishana Indians in Guyana, South America. I was isolated from medical care, which was about a 26 day journey away. I witnessed the near devastation of whole tribes by what would have been simple or minor illnesses to more advanced cultures. When I left Guyana, I vowed to find a way to deliver basic medical aid to people in the world’s inaccessible regions.”
Making “Medicine Man,” Daniel added, involved threading the eye of a very fine needle, given the contentiousness of health care as a topic of public debate in the United States. The filmmakers, he said, believe as Brock did — that health care is a basic need, but the politics of providing it are better left to others. Brock, he pointed out, was a man of action, and to be true to his vision, the filmmakers felt it was important to showcase Brock’s humanity and put his work on display without any political commentary.
“In the end, we could have gone a number of different ways, but we stuck to the idea that it needs to be true to Stan, and that the message we put across is not our agenda or our beliefs,” Daniel said. “We had to set up the reality of what was happening and the relevant background, then show people what was happening on the front lines so they can make up their own opinion on whether this was right or not. I don’t feel like Stan ever believed RAM was a solution to the healthcare crisis, but it was something that worked and helped thousands of people.
“Stan was all about, ‘Look at what’s happening. This isn’t sustainable. We need to have change.’ However, his message wasn’t to castigate certain people, but to get people to see what’s happening from a human point of view, because as soon as it becomes politicized, the human element gets lost, in a way. Stan was about, ‘What can I do now to help people?’ And in asking that, you gradually hope to win hearts and minds and help others see that it’s not OK for people to not have any recourse if they get sick and can’t afford health care.
“At the same time, it was a watchword for us as documentary filmmakers not to make any political points too on the nose, because as soon as you do that, you’re alienating half your audience,” he added. “If you show them what’s going on, maybe they’ll think, ‘If Stan Brock thought people should be given a hand when they can’t afford health care, and he’s a good guy,’ then maybe they’ll rethink their stance.”
Or at the very least, get involved in their communities, he added. Tuesday’s screening is part of the 51st annual Nashville Film Festival, a virtual event this year that will kick off a round of festival appearances that organizers hope will lead to wider distribution early next year, Daniel said. In a time when divisiveness is commonplace, showcasing the story of a man who bridged divides through action takes on a particular urgency that he hopes will inspire viewers to do the same, he added.
“What really impressed me was how different Stan was to most activists. I suppose you would say he was a throwback in a way, but in all the good ways, because he was very much a doer and not a talker,” Daniel said. “He let his actions speak for themselves. He proposed solutions to problems, and people had to listen to him because he’d done more than the vast majority of people in government who claimed to be activists. He would roll his sleeves up, and his cause was able to unify people across a variety of divides for the better.
“Hopefully, people will be inspired to actually make a difference in their communities and feel empowered that they can really make big changes through small actions. Stan wasn’t a doctor or a dentist or any of those things. He was an Amazonian cowboy who became a TV star and then in his 40s and early 50s, decided to do something more meaningful. He was an exceptional individual, and this film hopefully shows people what they have the power to do in their own communities.”
