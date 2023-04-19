Given its premise, “Little Shop of Horrors” wouldn’t seem the sort of thing that lends itself to expressing care and concern. However, when the local drama group, the Trash Panda Players, reprise a production they did a few months back, the intention is positive in nature, giving a focus to being good Samaritans and raising money for a good cause, that being the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless.
A combination comedy/lo-fi sci-fi story, the play revolves around a hapless florist shop owner who develops a plant that grows out of control while feeding on human flesh and blood. Loosely based on a low-budget 1960 film of the same name, it’s now considered a cult classic.
“Personally, it’s my favorite play, but more importantly, it has messages and themes related to the charity we are benefiting,” said Sarah Lister, who is reprising her role as director when the troupe brings its production back to The Bird and the Book in Maryville this Friday, April 21. “It focuses heavily on the ideas of wealth, disparity, and the poverty cycle, while still being light- hearted and fun.”
The Trash Panda Players have built a solid reputation based on sharing productions that intertwine fares and fantasy. Earlier this year, they staged an imaginative interpretation of the classic murder mystery “Clue,” integrating the original film with a live action performance.
“We had no idea how that would be received,” Lister said in retrospect. “As far as reprising ‘Little Shop,’ that came from a desire to help people in our community. I was lucky enough to have the principal actors return for this show, but many new faces can be seen as well. All of them bring an incredible amount of talent to the stage.”
AS with any ambitious production, Lister said there were a few obstacles that needed to be overcome.
“The biggest challenge in this particular play is the monster himself,” she said. “He grows throughout the show, and accommodating for that change of size required the construction of multiple evil space plant puppets.”
She also said there will be a few changes from the group’s previous performance, especially as involving what she said were “new gags, new stunts, and new faces this time around.”
Lister is particularly pleased that the performance will benefit people in need and bring attention to an organization devoted to helping the less fortunate. “I’m thrilled to know that we are going to be helping people in our community,” she said.
“I love this show. I love the music. I love the effects, and I love the people I work with. The fact that we get to do this show and do a little bit of good in this world is something that brings a lot of joy to us all.”
