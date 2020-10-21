For his most recent performance at The Tennessee Theatre, the historic landmark on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville, roots rocker Drew Holcomb performed with his back to the auditorium.
It was a strange way to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the venue, but then again, COVID-19 has made for strange times, Holcomb acknowledged during a recent interview with The Daily Times. After all, the theater was empty, save for a few staff members and the video crew that captured the performance for digital transmission, marking the first time the theater’s annual “Stars on Stage” fundraiser was held online instead of in person.
“It was pretty weird, because we were facing the back wall with the theater behind us as our backdrop,” Holcomb said. “It made for a beautiful visual, but it was also a stark reminder that we’re in this weird pause with a lot of unknowns, especially when it comes to how long it’s going to be before we get to do what we love again.”
In the meantime, fans of Holcomb and his band, The Neighbors, get a little something to tide them over on Friday, when the band releases “Live at The Tennessee Theatre.” Like a lot of decisions by artists at all levels, the decision to put out the album — pulled from a 2019 soundboard recording of the Tennessee Theatre tour date in support of the band’s 2019 album, “Dragons” — came about because of COVID-19, Holcomb said.
“We actually had no intention of recording a live record, but our sound guy records most of our shows, and there are some nights you just come off stage and go, ‘That one was pretty special,’ and we mark it in our brains to revisit them at some point,” he said. “When COVID happened, we had originally talked about trying to do something special on the one-year anniversary of ‘Dragons,’ but everything was screwed up this year, and we weren’t able to hit that date.
“But back in the spring, we thought, ‘Let’s revisit some of these shows,’ so I started listening to them with our sound guy. That one was one of the only shows Ellie (Holcomb’s wife, a former member of The Neighbors who’s now an established solo artist) was able to attend. The room and the audience sounded great on the recording, and you could really tell they’re all in. Plus, I was feeling kind of sick at the beginning of that show, but I rallied because of the energy, and I think it turned out really great.”
Although he’s now an internationally touring musician, Holcomb got his start here in East Tennessee, attending the University of Tennessee and even residing in Blount County, out in Louisville roughly 15 years ago. In that little house on the water, he planted the seeds of his warm and genuine sound, which shines brightly on “Live at The Tennessee Theatre.”
“That was also the house where Ellie and I were engaged, so I have really sweet memories of that little house,” he said. “It was very peaceful, and we actually took a trip two weeks ago all over the state, and spent some time in Blount County, up in Townsend and driving the Foothills Parkway. It was nice to be able to come back and visit, because we have fine thoughts of all those places.”
The couple left that house for Nashville, however, where Holcomb put together The Neighbors and released the album “Passenger Seat” in 2008. By 2011, his records were landing on the Billboard Folk Albums chart, and the band kept returning to East Tennessee, playing steadily at bigger venues before finally headlining The Tennessee Theatre, where Holcomb still remembers his first show as a fan.
“It was an interesting show — Béla Fleck with Edgar Meyer, just the two of them, and I was in the second-to-last row in the balcony,” he said. “For the first three songs, I was so overwhelmed by the beauty of the place that I kept forgetting to pay attention to the music. And the music certainly matched the room, because they were two virtuosos playing together.”
Holcomb’s far too humble to put himself in the “virtuoso” category, but that’s a trait that makes his music so personable. Shot through with hope and nostalgia, the songs on the new live album are drawn from throughout his career (as well as a cover of Elton John’s “Rocket Man”), with the crowd ambience just enough to make listeners feel that if they can’t attend a concert in person, a live show by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors might be the next best thing.
“The industry as a whole has really taken a beating, and I think it’s going to be a real struggle for a bit to get back to normal, whenever that’s going to be,” Holcomb said. “Everybody’s just doing their best to cope. As a musician, some days it’s easy to create inside of that, and sometimes it’s not at all.”
