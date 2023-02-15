Singer, guitarist and songwriter Scott Ellison has always been committed to the blues. A native of Tulsa, Okla., he initially became involved through the flourishing music scene that took that town by storm in the late 1970’s.
“I got to work clubs in Tulsa as a young guitarist, playing with Chuck Blackwell, who was Leon Russell’s recording and touring drummer in the early ‘70s,” Ellison said. “I worked with Jimmy Karstein, the drummer for JJ Cale and Eric Clapton, Walt Richmond, who played piano and organ with Eric Clapton and JJ Cale, guitarist Tommy Tripplehorn, who had played with Gary Lewis and the Playboys and Leon Russell, and Mike Bruce, who was Bob Seger’s guitarist in the early ‘70s. They were my biggest influences, but I learned from everyone I’ve worked or played with.”
Nevertheless, his interest in music was spawned early on. “I was a British invasion fan, and seeing the Beatles, Stones and the Yardbirds on TV made that music exciting and inspirational, and it changed my life,” Ellison said. “I was playing my guitar two times a day, and taking my first guitar lesson when I was 10 years old. Shortly after that, I started to find out about Muddy Waters, Albert King, and Howlin’ Wolf.”
Ellison, who performs at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville on Sunday, Feb. 19, never had to look back. After paying his dues in bands featuring those veteran musicians, he quickly gained fame on his own for his explosive fretwork and a heavy shredding style. He went on to perform alongside Jessica James, Conway Twitty’s daughter, in 1977, and then went on to play a prominent role in bluesman Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown’s touring band from 1980 to 1981.
“My first break was playing with Gate Mouth,” Ellison said. That changed everything! It gave me new confidence to keep pursuing this and it kept me going. From 1981 to 1983, I played with Jamie Oldaker and Dick Sims, both formally of Eric Clapton’s band, and from 1974 to 1979, I backed up a great soul singer from Tulsa named Bill Davis. Jamie, Dick and Bill were from Tulsa, and we had a great band.”
After relocating to Los Angeles in the mid-’80s, Ellison signed on as a studio session musician, backing up an array of artists that included The Box Tops, Gary “U.S.” Bonds and Peaches & Herb. He formed his own band in the early ‘90s, opening for the likes of Joe Cocker, Roy Orbison, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Leon Russell, Bobby Blue Bland, and Buddy Guy. He subsequently went solo and proceeded to release a string of critically acclaimed albums all on his own.
In 1996, Ellison returned to Tulsa, and five years later, signed with Burnside Records and recorded an album called “Cold Hard Cash,” which was produced and co-written by longtime Robert Cray producer Dennis Walker. That album, along with its 2003 follow-up “Bad Case of the Blues,” further fueled his reputation, resulting in multiple tours throughout Europe and headlining performances at prestigious blues festivals in the U.S., Canada and Europe along the way.
Further successes followed. His 2008 album “Ice Storm” found him scaling the blues charts and led to him sharing a stage with BB King.
“Walkin’ Through The Fire,” released on his own label, JSE Records, in 2011, led to his 2013 induction into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame. He signed with Red Parlor Records in 2015, and followed that with the release of “Elevator Man” (produced by longtime Eric Clapton keyboard player Walt Richmond), “Good Morning Midnight” in 2017 and his latest critically acclaimed album “Skyline Drive” in 2020.
“I just try and keep growing from album to album,” Ellison said. “I’ve gotten better as a songwriter, singer, guitarist and producer. I think I finally got it right on album thirteen, There’s Something About the Night, which was my first number one album.”
Recorded during the pandemic when he was forced off the road, Ellison took advantage of his time off by carefully considering what would go into his next album. “It made a really huge difference, because I didn’t have to do a series of stops and starts,” he said. “Most of the time, when I’d make albums, I would work on two or three songs, and then hit the road, come back and start back up again. With the pandemic, I had no pressing schedule, and that was what made the complete process easier and more productive.”
In addition to his success in the blues realms, Ellison penned songs that have appeared in such films as “Reindeer Games,” “Feast of Love” and “Home Front,” as well as the popular television shows “Sister Sister,” “Santa Barbara,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Saving Grace,” “Home Front,” and “Justified.”
Still, it’s clear that Ellison is still committed to pursue his passion by playing live. He also takes pride in his touring band, which consists of drummer Robbie Armstrong and bassist Matt Kohl, both of whom have been with him on and off for 20 years. They also appear on his upcoming album, “Zero-2-Sixty,” which is due for release next month.
“Blues is a very crowded field,” Allison said in summation. “As an artist, you have to keep being creative and write songs that really make a statement. You have to have your own voice with original music, and if you do, then you actually have a chance.”
Naturally then, he doesn’t mince words when it comes to expressing his ongoing love affair with his art.
“Blues appeals to me because it keeps evolving and has always had an influence in everything,” Ellison said. “The art form is beautiful. Like they say, ‘Blues had a baby and they called it rock and roll! For anyone who gets to play the blues around the world for people that love it, it’s a gift! I never forget that!”
As far as his own performances are concerned, and what local audiences can expect, Ellison sums things up succinctly.
“I like to build the show from the first song to the last song,” he said. “That makes the whole experience fun and entertaining.”
