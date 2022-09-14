Music is most affecting when it reflects both passion and purpose. Becki Grace Livingston knows that all too well. The Blount County musician, once a part of a local band called 3 Mile Smile, lost her husband, Jeff Livingston, in a car accident on January 27, 2021, as the band was preparing to release their fourth album, ironically titled Lost and Found. Within two months, another member of the group, Jeff “Geezer“ Simms passed away as well. The surviving members of the band decided to finish the record as a tribute to Livingston, but the album release show marked 3 Mile Smile’s final performance.
Nevertheless, Livingston has persevered. “Music is my best coping skill for life,” Livingston said. “It’s an expression of emotion that bonds us to one another. Whether listening to the music of others or creating it on my own, music touches my soul and reminds me that billions of people of done this for thousands of years, and they didn’t have anything I don’t have. It’s an understanding friend, an encouragement. It’s hope and comfort. It receives me and finds a way to make my pain useful. It channels my painful energy into something meaningful and beautiful. It grounds me.”
Livingston channeled those feeling as she began performing solo for the first time earlier this year, drawing on songs that she and her husband had recorded with 3 Mile Smile — a debut EP in the spring of 2015, a live EP released in March 2018 and a third EP that came out shortly before Livingston’s death.
“This new reality without Jeff makes me feel like I am alone in the world, even though I know I’m really not,” she said. “Being on stage as a solo artist is a representation of me standing still in the face of everything I’ve been through. It is scary, having only been a part of a group in the past, but I almost feel invincible having already faced the biggest, scariest thing that could happen. It’s so much more vulnerable than performing in a band, where one can hide behind others. But I am vulnerable now on my own. It’s only been this year that I’ve been able to pick up my ukulele again and been able to accompany myself, so now I feel an obligation to go back to the beginning, playing open mic nights and networking from the perspective of a solo artist. Playing our music keeps both me and Jeff alive. It helps me heal, and it revives him in a way.”
Nevertheless, Livingston can call on some 40 years of experience and expertise. She claimed that she was first exposed to music in utero while her mother sang in a band. At the age of three, her mother and two older sisters taught her to sing in harmony while performing together in churches as a family ensemble. Throughout her childhood, she sang in church and school choirs and later auditioned for various ensembles and drama clubs throughout her school years. After high school, with no other musical outlet, she took part in karaoke as a way to connect through music.
Then, in the spring of 2013, Becki and Jeff formed 3 Mile Smile as an acoustic combo, playing cover songs at coffee houses, bars, restaurants, airplane hangers, clubs, and anywhere else they could sharpen their skills.
In the year and a half since Jeff’s passing, Livingston has found that music continues to help her heal. She’s taking part in an upcoming concert made entirely of women as a songwriter-in-the-round event next Wednesday at Albright Grove Brewing Company in Knoxville. In addition to Livingston, the free show will feature Heidi Gilson, Becki Grace Livingston, and Candice McQueen and will be hosted by Jessica Watson
“The concert will highlight the contribution women artists make to music and how we experience the world a little differently,” she said. “Most importantly, it emphasizes local music as a resource for community.”
