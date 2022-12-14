Liz Mandeville has been referred to as a renaissance woman. Aside from the fact that she’s a prolific singer and songwriter, she’s also a prolific artist, producer, journalist, entrepreneur, and artist whose creations span a variety of visual mediums.
Her music has won her a vast number of critical kudos, including induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, a pair of nominations for Best Blues Album from the Chicago Music Awards, selection as Best Songwriter in the USA by the USA Songwriting Competition, semi-finalist status in the International Songwriting Competition, a nomination for Blues Songwriter of the Year by the American Roots Music Association, and top chart placements as well.
Taking her cue from her father, who played guitar and ukulele, Mandeville started playing guitar herself at the age of 16, learning to strum chords so she could accompany herself while singing. She later began playing professionally in coffee houses around Wisconsin where she grew up before moving to Chicago to study theater, influenced by her mother’s love for the stage. It was there she honed her talents by singing, playing and accumulating herself to live performance. She eventually got a degree in music from Columbia College, took voice lessons and subsequently spent ten yours touring across the upper Midwest with her band, the Supernaturals.
Mandeville still calls Chicago home, and said she’s inspired by the city’s musical traditions, especially as it applies to the blues. “Make no mistake, I am Chicago through and through,” she said. “This is my town. I started coming here as a kid when my daddy was studying painting at the Art Institute on the G.I. Bill after serving in Korea. I always knew this was where I wanted to be. I identify so strongly with the music created here, first with the ’50s Chess sound, and later the soul influenced blues of Tyrone Davis and Otis Clay.”
In fact, she retains fond memories of experiencing the city’s fertile music scene. “I used to go out and see so many great players were in the clubs every night, from Otis Rush to Albert Collins, Koko Taylor to Buddy Guy and Junior Wells. You could go to a nightclub and see Albert King! There were great clubs open every night all over town, plus a memorable house music scene and punk scene, rock, and every other kind of music you could imagine. Chicago is still the greatest pool of blues musicians I’ve found anywhere.”
After becoming a regular part of that fertile club scene, Mandeville embarked on her first European tour in 1997, eventually reaching other far-flung destinations such as South Africa, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Latvia, and Canada.
Mandeville, who performs for the Smoky Mountain Blues Society for its annual holiday party at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville this Sunday night, said it’s no surprise she was drawn to do what she does, given the fact music has held her interest since an early age.
“I’ve been singing all my life,” she said. “When mama went for parent teacher conferences, the teacher always told her, ‘Elizabeth sings and hums all day in class. Can you get her to do it at home?’ My mama then told her, ‘She sings and hums all night at home too. We told her to do it at school!’ It was finally decided that I could sing on my own time and hum in class as long as I didn’t whistle. So I don’t whistle.”
She said she gleaned her initial influences from her father, who inspired her to sing as a child. “He could yodel like Eddie Arnold and I thought he was the greatest thing ever,” she said. “We traveled a lot through the South when I was little and always seemed to end up in New Orleans so I heard a lot of jazz then too.”
Eventually, blues became her mantra. “I sing the blues because it’s music for everyday life, happy or sad, broke and in the chips,” she said. “The blues is the perfect way to express it.”
She said that in the process, she became enamored with Louis Armstrong and Louis Jordan. “They seemed to be so full of life, and their music made me happy,” she said. “I love James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, because they sang with such unbridled passion. But my favorite singer of all time is Big Maybelle. I often think of her when I’m writing because her music had a lot of humor in it too.”
She also lists Billy Gibbons and T-Bone Walker as her biggest guitar influences. “I love the blues, I love it old school and although I like to play dirty with a little grit and a lot of reverb,” she said. “I’d say my playing is about 75% rhythm and 25% melodic stuff. I’m the opposite of B.B. King though. I can’t play fills when I’m singing.”
Mandeville said that she especially enjoys performing live. “I love the alchemy of creating with other musicians and the energy I get back from the audience,” she said. “If I can get out of the way of my flow, it’s the best feeling there is. I’ve made up glorious music on the spot when that flow was right…I find working with collaborators very refreshing and we’ve come up with some unexpected music, all within the blues umbrella. Each person I work with brings their own flavor to the end product.”
That applies to her current band as well. “I’m so excited to be playing with these great, young talents who are so fresh in their approach, blending blues, country and Americana influences to bring a shot of life into this old blues gal’s music,” Mandeville said. “I told the guys I wanted to call our group Liz Mandeville and the Hoosier Daddies, but I’m not sure they appreciated the joke!”
It follows then that Mandeville is looking forward to her upcoming performance at Bluetick.
“We are going to blow the roof off that place!” She said with obvious enthusiasm. “We’re going to have a lot of fun. It’s a party! I wrote a Christmas Boogie and we’ll do some other originals along with some sing-a-long chestnuts that people will enjoy. I want everybody to have a great time!”
