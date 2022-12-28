New Year’s Eve is typically a time for revelry and rejoicing. It’s all about sheer celebration and the ability to turn a page in time, putting the past year in the rearview mirror in order to eagerly gaze ahead to what the future holds.
Any frigid forecasts aside, there will certainly be those that choose to tow the line between merriment and mayhem and usher in 2023 in style. Here, then, are a few local events available to those who choose to put a focus on their festivities.
The Shed (1820 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy) will celebrate the occasion in its trademark style courtesy of a rousing performance by the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, The Wildflowers. The indoors concert takes place from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will feature a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets cost $25 (plus tax and service fee) and can be purchased online at theshedtickets.com or for $5 more at the gate on the day of the show. For more information, phone 865-977-1669.
RT Lodge, (1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville) will ring in the New Year with an overnight stay that includes lodging and a five course gourmet dinner prepared by master chef Trevor Stockton, along with live music and a champagne toast at midnight. Seating takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight. The event is currently sold out, but last minute availability/cancellations may be available by phoning 865-981-9800.
Blount County Public Library (508 N Cusick St., Maryville) will get an early jump on the holiday with a free New Year’s Eve Eve gathering at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. It’s an event geared to kids, featuring stories, fun activities, a balloon drop, and a countdown to noon for people who want to enjoy a New Year’s celebration without having to wait to midnight the next day. Go to https://www.blounttn.org or phone 865-982-0981 for more information.
Wild Laurel (702 Country Club Drive, Townsend) will welcome revelers with a celebration that includes drink specials, free food, a champagne toast at midnight, and a raffle. The scenery is spectacular and a warm hearth encourages a feeling of coziness and compatibility. Tickets cost $45 (plus +$4.37 Fee / +$4.81 Sales Tax) and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com. Phone 865-738-3134 for more details.
Two Doors Down (118 E Broadway Ave, Maryville) will usher in 2023 with a free four-hour rock fest featuring the rousing sounds of Whiskey Icarus, a hard rock cover band that takes its cues form Kiss, Journey, Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, Ted Nugent, Styx, Nirvana, Metallica, and any number of other outfits that run the gamut from classic rock, blues and alternative to grunge, metal and funk. The 21 and over show begins at 9:30 p.m. and will also include food and drink specials and door prizes. Phone 865-980-7771 for further information.
Tri-Hop Brewery 205 Court St., Maryville) will also celebrate in style courtesy of their selection of outstanding craft beers. Phone 865-980-8350 or email trihopbrewing@gmail.com for specific details.
Waterfront Bar & Grill (404 Greenbelt Dr, Maryville) welcomes the return of Maryville’s own Great Auk, a band whose founding members first met while in school. They offer an eclectic array of sounds and styles that can include jazz, funk and blues, as well as a wide variety of individual influences ranging from Frank Zappa to Buddy Rich. The music starts at 8 p.m. and a seasonal array of drink specials will be offered as well. Phone 865-681-1212 or go to Waterfrontmaryville.com
Smoky Mountain Brewery (743 Watkins Rd, Maryville) will greet the new year with the band Sexy Beast playing a variety of covers, ranging from current hits to oldies, radio favorites and songs that appeal to dance floor denizens. The music starts at 9:30 p.m. Phone 865-236-1900 or go to https://smoky-mtn-brewery.com/events/livemusic/.
Brackins Blues Club (112 East Broadway, Maryville) celebrates in style with the Doug Harris Band featuring one of the best singers and harp players East Tennessee has to offer. The entertainment gets underway at 9 p.m. and will likely continue until the wee hours. Phone 865-983-9800 or go to brackinsblues.com
Broadway Social (102 East Harper Avenue, Maryville) will groove to the sounds of DJ E Fresh, who will spin sounds from decades past while bringing party-goers forward to the future. The New Year’s Eve package which includes prosecco wine, an appetizer, a choice of entree, and dessert. Phone 865-268-5933 or go to http://www.bwaysoc.com
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro (7140 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend) offers what’s described as an eclectic and indulgent New Year’s Eve dinner special from 5-9 p.m. Chef Jeff Carter will create a five course, price-fixed menu that combines Dancing Bear’s usual Appalachian authenticity with various international ingredients. The cost will run $85 per person plus an extra $35 per person for an optional wine & cocktail pairing. Phone 865-448-6000 or go to info@
The Abbey (7765 River Road, Townsend) welcomes singer/songwriter Jay Dee Gee, a down-home country entertainer known for his astute guitar playing and a superb stash of songs. Phone 865-448-1924 or go to www.townsendabbey.com
Bluetick Tavern (1509 E Broadway, Maryville) ushers in 2023 on Sunday, January 1 with a performance by local favorite, singer/songwriter Robinella. The performance begins at 7 pm nad coasts $10 per person. Phone 865-983-0808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.