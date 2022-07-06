It’s a bridge too far to suggest that guitarist Sadler Vaden, the Randy Rhoads to Americana star Jason Isbell’s Ozzy Osbourne, wouldn’t be where he is without the Blue Dogs, but the Charleston, South Carolina-based alt-country band certainly helped him get his start.
All these years later, Vaden has returned the favor by producing “Big Dreamers,” the Dogs’ first new album in 16 years, and the one the tour in support of will bring them back to East Tennessee for a Saturday night show at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City.
“I think it was Greg (Walker, the band’s longtime drummer) who met Sadler’s mom when he was just starting to get out, and his mom started to bring him out to some shows,” bassist Hank Futch told The Daily Times recently. “Greg met him and said to the rest of us, ‘Hey, this guy’s really good.’ Greg and I were playing little duo shows at Red’s Ice House in Mt. Pleasant (South Carolina), and he would sit in with us, and then he started sitting in with the Blue Dogs and playing with us for a little bit.
“You don’t have to be around Sadler long to know that he’s not your everyday guitar player. He’s really special, with just an unbelievable tone and approach to playing the guitar, which is why he’s gone on to do some pretty cool things with Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ and Jason Isbell.”
That he’s remained a lifelong fan of the Blue Dogs speaks to that band’s talent, but also the warmth and heart that’s been central to the group’s sound since its founding in 1987. Futch and singer/guitarist Bobby Houck grew up together in Florence, South Carolina, and their palpable friendship translated easily to a band personality that made family members out of fans. With an ability to tap into honky-tonk country, indie folk balladry and Southern rock drawn from the pop of R.E.M. as much as it does the bluesy shuffle of Skynyrd, the Blue Dogs cut their teeth along the South Carolina coast and slowly spread throughout the Southeast as a beloved band of bars and clubs.
Over the course of five records and a number of live offerings, the guys cultivated a loyal fanbase that continued to attend sporadic concerts and duo shows by Houck and Futch, who settled for a much slower pace and 9-to-5 jobs to support new families after 2004’s “Halos and Good Buys” was released.
“We’ve been writing still and recording some, a little bit here and there, and we’ve been playing this entire time,” Futch said. “We still do around 50 shows a year, it’s just that we used to play 200-plus shows a year back then. And we’ve literally been saying for the last 15 years to our fans, ‘Look out for a new record from the Blue Dogs! We’re working on it!’
“And in all honesty, we were working on it. We had little notes in our phones, and whenever something would strike me, I would write it down. And when it finally came time, we wanted to do it for our fans, certainly, but also in a lot of ways, our families who have supported us all these years. They’ve always been on board and allowed us to kind of chase this big dream, if you will.”
“Big Dreamers,” in fact, strikes the perfect balance between the two. Case in point: The opening track, “The Good Ones,” is a sunny, nostalgic celebration of memory and the people who populate it, a throwback that reminds long-time fans of a record like 1999’s “Letters From Round O.” It rolls effortlessly to the title track, a shimmering, shuffling paean to “sons and daughters, dogs and cats, about 100,000 miles of welcome mats,” and all of the love that comes from being anchored by family.
Such subject matter has always been central to the Blue Dogs sound, and with Vaden in the driver’s seat, Futch said, they had the perfect trifecta of long-time fan, occasional sideman and studio expert. Together, they crafted an album that peaked at No. 8 on the Alt. Country Specialty Chart, above records by bigger names like Bonnie Raitt and Lyle Lovett, at least for a week or two.
“It’s been a bit of a blue, but we’ve finally made good on our promise to our fans and friends, and we couldn’t be happier with it,” he said. “Thanks to Sadler and Paul Ebersold, the sound engineer, it really came together. I don’t recommend it for any band trying to make it to go for 15 years without putting out a record, but in our case, we’re just really happy to get it out when we did.
“We’re just so blessed to have the best fans in the world. Every band says that, but I really feel like that’s the case for us, especially these days with all the support around the (new) record. We couldn’t be more thankful or more humble to have the success this record has had, even though it’s only been out a month. It’s extremely gratifying, and we’re so proud of it.”
