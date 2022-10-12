Lost Dog Street Band has never had any trouble tapping into topics that are both personal and poignant. Fronted by songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, the band first began as buskers, and as their reputation grew, so did the trouble and trauma they were forced to confront. The group — which also includes bassist Jeff Loops — found redemption through making music, despite the demons that Tod continued to encounter along the way. He was gifted his first guitar at the age of seven, but in later years, his struggles with alcoholism and thoughts of suicide continued to plague him.
Mae’s story began when she taught herself to play fiddle, abandoning any trace of classical training in order to immerse herself in the punk scene environs of her hometown of Rapid City, South Dakota. After moving to Nashville, she was introduced to Tod by mutual friend at a punk rock show, and the two bonded immediately.
“I have a lot less tolerance for gussied up BS,” Tod said. “Other artists get wound up in empty promises from people trying to exploit them, but that doors never been open on my end. It’s why we’ve been blackballed for years and had to build directly with the fan base. The industry elite knew from the get go we wouldn’t play patty cake with them for attention.”
The pair’s attempt to make it as street performers initially went nowhere and briefly led Tod to abandon their budding band and strike out on his own. However, when Lost Dog Street Band received an invitation from Devil Makes Three to open for them on tour, he reconsidered his decision. The band gained traction, but later Tod and Mae separated, effectively bringing any momentum to a halt. A series of videos promoting Tod’s solo album, I Will Rise, was posted on YouTube, and suddenly awareness in the band was rekindled. A new album, Glory, released earlier this year, garnered substantial critical kudos, as did Tod’s own recently released album, Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing, which, like his earlier efforts, deals candidly with the internal issues that have plagued him since early on.
Asked to explain what differentiates a Lost Dog Street Band album from his individual efforts, Tod offers a somewhat amorphous response. “It’s kind of like the difference between porn and art,” he said. “You can’t exactly define the exact line, but you absolutely know the difference. Any fan familiar would be able to feel the difference. Some songs could go either way.”
Tod lists Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Patrick Sky, Jim Ringer, Randy Travis and George Jones as his prime influences, while also expressing admiration for such contemporaries as Resonant Rogues, Jason Dea West, Matt Heckler, Vincent Neil Emerson, Sarah Shook, Joe’s Truckstop, and The Local Honeys.
“I spent years on the border of every traditional southern music scene in America, and I never fit in anywhere directly,” Tod replied when asked what it takes to stay true to tradition while also putting an individual stamp on the sound. “I am not an ideologue and I don’t carry too much nuance and skepticism to get along within group identities or cliques. I have just recently decided to work on more traditional albums, and have been writing with that in mind, but I don’t generally care about the critics from that camp.”
Not surprisingly then, Tod said the road forward hasn’t been easy.“It has been a slow tedious grind,” he said. “No one thing blew us out of the water. We’ve never followed the path offered to us. We’ve broken every rule that has been set by the industry and succeeded. My writing has gotten a lot sharper over the years. My sobriety has honed my ability to focus. I am about as good a guitar player as I will ever be more than likely. Nerve damage and botched surgeries have left me barely able to get through a tour, much less expand on my talent.”
So, too, domestic concerns have played a role as well. “Ashley and I are married and have troubles as any married couple does, unless you have a boring, unfulfilling marriage that doesn’t challenge either participant,” he replied when asked how it’s possible to keep personal and professional priorities in sync. “Of course, it is stressful. Anything worth doing should be stressful if you actually care about it. If the question is does us being married add general stress that wouldn’t otherwise be there, then yes, absolutely. Imagine doing anything complicated and important alongside your partner. Then imagine a thousand people watching you with desperate expectation while you’re doing that every night for months out the year. We are built different from the rest, I can tell you that.”
That raises the question of how one is able to bare his soul and feel so vulnerable when sharing that persona in public.
“It gives me anxiety but it’s the only way I’ve ever known,” he said. “The greatest songwriters in history have all been able and willing to bare themselves in that way. It is a very different time and place to being doing that though. There has never been more pressure or expectation than there is on artists now. Being an artist that actually digs deep and delivers whatever is found regardless of consequence is taxing, and I’ve been doing it consistently, prolifically and unapologetically for longer than anyone in this community, at least as far as I can tell. It does get lonely after so many years. You watch contemporaries get famous using sex, cheap tricks or selling out ,and it makes you bitter sometimes. It feels like a useless uphill death march at times, but you could call almost anything in life by the same name. It’s about your own integrity and honor. I choose to be the most revealing songwriter in roots music and it comes with some rewards and hefty responsibilities.
“I’m not a person that lives by highlights,” he added. “The things I value in this world just can’t be summed up that way. I am thankful to be married to an amazing woman, have two incredible labradors and a chunk of paradise in Kentucky. That’s the only highlight I need to pay attention to.”
