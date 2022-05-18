He counts among his pals such contemporary country luminaries as Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. Everyone from rapper Killer Mike to folk god Bob Dylan counts themselves as fans. And back in March, he was kicked out of the Country Music Hall of Fame for protesting a new exhibit honoring country-pop duo Florida-Georgia Line.
Wheeler Walker Jr., it seems, is the ideal headliner for a Saturday night concert at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville … as long as any discussion of his latest album — “Sex, Drugs and Country Music” — avoids any reference to nine of the record’s 11 song titles. (For the record, the title track and track No. 3, “She’s a Country Music Fan,” are innocuous enough … at least until Walker begins drawling his way through the former and crooning through the latter.)
“Every artist I meet, they tell me that’s the song they wanted to write, but their label wouldn’t let them do it,” Walker told The Daily Times recently. “I’m an independent artist, so I can do whatever the hell I want. My thoughts are what people think, but they’re not censored by some big corporation. I’m saying what I’m thinking and what everyone wants to hear, and it’s not manufactured through some machine.”
It doesn’t take a whole lot of internet detective work to discover that Walker is the stage name and satirical country music alter-ego of writer, actor and comedian Ben Hoffman, but this is no wink-and-a-nudge inside joke. Hoffman is committed, so much so that when asked whether he prefers to do his interviews as Ben or Wheeler, his manager will only say, “Ben? We don’t know any Ben.”
Walker first appeared, however, on Hoffman’s 2013 Comedy Central series “The Ben Show,” which ran for one season. Three years later, Walker appeared with the raunchy, ribald and wickedly funny album “Redneck S---,” and it was remarkable for three reasons: It was helmed by Dave Cobb, a white-hot Nashville engineer and producer with dozens of popular releases to his credit … it originally premiered as an album stream on a pornographic website; and it debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.
Rolling Stone acknowledged its offensiveness but pointed out that it was “far from just an X-rated novelty record.” In the spirit of Neil Hamburger or Andy Kaufman, Walker became a fully realized country artist who proclaims himself as one of the best to ever do it, mostly because he idolizes the same, he said.
“I go back obviously to the classics, and one of my favorite artists is Billy Joe Shaver,” he said. “I don’t know anyone in country, lyrically, who had anything close to him or could even touch him. He’s just a great writer. Shel Silverstein — he was a greater songwriter. And Waylon (Jennings), he didn’t write all his tunes, but he wrote all of his good ones.
“Willie (Nelson), of course, is the greatest living country writer who’s still with us, and then there’s Dylan .. Neil Young … the Stones … the Beatles. All of them are people who cared about the music they made.”
Walker followed up his debut with two other records, but after 2018’s “WW III,” he said, he packed it in and headed home for a while. His wife had just given birth, and grinding out a career on the road had taken its toll. For a while, he added, he wondered if it wasn’t time to pack it in and move on to the next venture.
“After I sat around for a while, I would go all around Tennessee, and people would want more music,” he said. “A couple of my songs got big on this Chinese app I don’t even watch called TikTok, and so I started thinking that maybe I should do another one. That’s when I called my producer (Cobb) and said, ‘Let’s go do another record,’ and we got the old boys back together and had a blast making it.”
Despite the bawdiness of the lyrics, it’s undeniable that the musical composition of “Sex, Drugs and Country Music” is unapologetically traditional. The songs are captured live, and while they’re not exactly family road trip sing-along material, they’re more authentic, he believes, than what he calls “that Applebee’s song” — “Fancy Like,” a hit by Walker Hayes.
“That’s the thing about Nashville: They’ll give you a little taste of (Chris) Stapleton and make you think, ‘Oh, this could be good,’ and then they’ll come back and say, ‘You know what? Here’s a rap about Applebee’s,’” he said. “The first time I heard it, I thought, ‘Why is there a comedy sketch on the radio?’
“I don’t want to get too deep, but what would Waylon say about a song like this? I’m sure he’d be happy to go eat at Applebee’s, but he wouldn’t go, ‘Hey, man, let’s write a song about it!’ I’m not saying the food ain’t good, but country music is real (stuff) from the heart. If you’re gonna talk about Applebee’s, that ain’t country music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.