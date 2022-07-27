Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley are respectable family men these days, having just returned from a European tour with their band, the Drive By Truckers.
They’re currently on the road playing mid-sized venues around the country — including The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, to which they’ll return on Saturday — and pre- and post-show rituals include phone calls and video chats with wives and children back home, occasional label business or interviews around the band’s new record, and any number of other grown-up responsibilities that might have seemed unfathomable to the pair of rowdy stage rats they were when they first began playing together almost four decades ago.
Back then, the pair were in a band called Adam’s House Cat, and those halcyon times are the bedrock of “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” the new Truckers record that waxes nostalgic about what it was like to grind it out as a desperate rock ‘n’ roll act that struggled to find an audience and damn near lost itself in the vagaries of excess that often accompany the lifestyle.
“I loved playing in Adam’s House Cat. I loved that band deeply, to the point of when the band broke up, it damn near killed me,” Hood told The Daily Times recently. “It damn near killed all four of us. We never got any appreciation from anybody outside of our own selves. We got some good press, and some good reviews, and after we won a contest, we were like locally famous for 5 minutes, but we never sold out a club — even a tiny club! We literally couldn’t sell out the Tip Top, which was the smallest room we played!
“It’s different now, you know, but the joy of playing with each other was there, and it kind of all started back then. I’ve never enjoyed any band like I enjoy playing in this band — especially this generation of the band. We’ve been together in this lineup for over 10 years now, and as much as we used to have a lot of personnel changes and a lot of drama, it’s been 10 years now since we had any of that.”
The faces may have changed, but Hood and Cooley have remained the steady captains of the ship — as well as two of the most respected Southern songwriters in the business. Originally from Alabama, the guys consider Athens, Georgia, as their home base, and from the beginning, they penned songs about hard men, hard times and hard lives, exemplified in a song like “The Living Bubba,” from 1998’s “Gangstabilly,” about an HIV-positive musician who finds a reason to live in the next rock ‘n’ roll show.
From the examination of “the duality of the Southern thing” on the magnum opus “Southern Rock Opera” all the way to 2020’s twin releases of “The Unraveling” and “The New OK,” the Truckers turned what it means to play Southern rock on its head: A 2016 tour featured a “Black Lives Matter” banner hanging from keyboardist Jay Gonzalez tour organ, and both men have been emphatic that Confederate flags aren’t welcomed at Drive By Truckers shows.
For “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” however, the guys decided to focus more on the personal than the political, and the record itself came about almost by accident, Hood said. As the two are wont to do, Hood and Cooley worked on their individual songs separately, and for Hood, some of the tracks that made their way onto the new record started back in 2018. He finished up his song load during the pandemic, Hood said, especially as society seemed headed for the other side of it. (Relatively speaking, of course.)
“Towards the very end of the lockdown, when I felt like there might be hope of it someday ending, I became a little less depressed and started to write songs rather than wallow in self-pity,” he said wryly. “When we started booking tours again, we thought, ‘We should probably get together in a room and get reacquainted and make sure we can still hone in on that thing you have to hone in on to be able to do that. We’re not really a band that practices; the last thing we really need to do is run over ‘Hell No I Ain’t Happy’ again in a practice room, because we pretty much know how to play our songs.
“But because we hadn’t seen each other in a year and a half, we booked the studio time and thought we would go in and demo the new songs, and maybe we’d get a keeper or two — and that ended up being the recording of the album. Cooley was like, ‘Well, I think we’re done here,’ and it literally felt like that. There was such a joy in the playing after not getting to for so long, this infectious joy that played against the darkness of the lyrics and the content of some of the songs.
“I really liked that about it, because our live show is like that,” he added. “It’s a fun show, even though some of the songs are pretty dark!”
Normally, Hood added, that darkness continues to pour forth from the troubled places of his soul, those crevices and crannies that wrestle with the past, the present and the future, both personally and societally. At the moment, however, those places seem to be empty. There are no songs percolating, at least none that he’s aware of, and he’s oddly okay with that, he said.
“That is kind of strange, and normally I might be kind of freaked out by that, but I’m kind of not,” he said. “We really made a record I’m so extra proud of, and I want to just kind of revel in it and take it out amongst the people and play it. I’m not in a hurry to follow it up.
“We’ve put out a lot of records, including two in 2020 that we didn’t get to tour behind. And when we started touring again and made this record, we just thought, ‘Now is a time to go out and see how many shows we can play and how good we can make them be.”
