Sam Bush has a gift that most people can only dream of possessing, aside from the fact that he’s a remarkable mandolin player, fiddler, singer and songwriter. Strictly speaking, those alone are enviable assets that go well beyond anything anyone can ever hope for.
However the thing that brings a smile to his face, especially during his performances, is the fact that he loves his job. He says so repeatedly, and it’s evident at the outset that he’s not simply saying it to impress anyone in particular.
“I get a lot of joy playing with the great musicians in my band,” Bush said, speaking on the phone from Park City, Utah, where he was performing two shows and admiring the local scenery. “We’re paid to travel. Our reward is playing music. It’s a joyful experience, and I couldn’t ask for better players or better people to play with. I’ve always been lucky in the fact that if I wasn’t feeling good, or something wasn’t going well business-wise or whatever, once I start playing, I’m fine.”
It’s fortuitous then that Bush feels the way he does, given the fact that he’s a road warrior by trade. While his current jaunt is an abbreviated one by his own standards — 10 dates in 12 days — he’ll soon be immersed in road work once he returns east and embarks on the frenzy of festival season, which begins with Merlefest at the end of April and continues through the fall. It will be a nice respite from the winter leg of the tour, which found Bush and his band braving some frigid temperatures.
“I told the audience the other night that we were grateful to be performing indoors,” Bush laughed. “That’s what we call a tour that’s climate controlled. I’m also one of the few musicians who carries his own humidifier.”
The fact is, Bush has earned whatever privileges he procures. After learning his craft while a teenager in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he pursued his goal of becoming a prize-winning fiddle player before going on to win the junior division of the National Oldtime Fiddler’s competition. He eventually attracted the attention of the legendary performer and promoter Roy Acuff, only to boldly turn down an offer to join his band. Eschewing the trappings of tradition, he then went on to become one of the most influential and inventive bluegrass musicians of the modern era.
His first band of note, New Grass Revival, was an early pioneer of the so-called “nu-grass” movement, which earned the group a populist pedigree built on the ability to combine bluegrass tradition with contemporary intent. It’s a skill that served Bush well, particularly when it came to acquiring such playing partners as Emmylou Harris, the late Guy Clark, and any number of other musicians with whom he’s shared stages, studio time and his freewheeling finesse.
While Bush insists that he’s simply passing the torch originally lit by such progressive bluegrass pioneers as the Osborne Brothers, the Dillards, Del McCoury, and Jim and Jesse, he’s also happy to take credit for the influence he’s had on a new generation of mandolin players that have found inspiration from his progressive precepts. A three-time Grammy winner and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association, he also can take pride in the fact that his music has made an indelible impact on festival fans and diehard devotees as well.
Indeed, while Bush said that he’s happier than ever, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his serious side. His stand-alone single, “Stop the Violence,” written with singer/songwriter Jeff Black, became a powerful plea to end the turbulence and turmoil that’s afflicted the nation. Bush denies that it had any political ramifications beyond the message it was intended to convey.
“It was just two songwriters trying to share their concerns,” Bush said of the song.” I came up with the melody and Jeff put some words to it. I’ve always admitted that I’m a liberal, but why is there anything wrong with that? Being a liberal once meant that you were open to new ideas.”
So far, the song hasn’t made its way to an album, and Bush said that it probably won’t at this point. (“It doesn’t fit,” he said.) He mentioned that he had some “home recordings,” but he doesn’t know exactly when a new record will be forthcoming.
“Maybe later this year,” he replied when asked. “Maybe in the fall. How’s that for an evasive answer?”
Fortunately, there’s nothing evasive about Bush and band in concert. That’s evident in the jaw-dropped smile that’s a permanent feature on his face and his seemingly inexhaustible energy that finds him making multiple appearances a day at most of the festivals he plays. One stat alone says it all: He’s performed at every edition of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival since the beginning, a feat that’s earned him the prestigious title, “The King of Telluride.”
A documentary released last year titled “Revival: The Sam Bush Story” summed up his singular style succinctly. It offers an anecdote about how, early on in his career, he was asked if his intent was to become the next Bill Monroe.
“No,” he replied. “I’m going to be the first Sam Bush.”
For the record, he’s still the only one as well.
