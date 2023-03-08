There’s no mistaking the fact that Marc Broussard eagerly taps into tradition. His music, often described as “Bayou Soul” purveys a mix of blues, funk, rock and R&B, all gleaned from his distinct Southern roots. That’s hardly a surprise, considering that he’s also the son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and cajun musician Ted Broussard and raised within the bayou realms of Louisiana.
“I would say my father’s influence certainly had a major effect on my prospects without a doubt,” said Broussard, who takes the stage at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre this Saturday, March 11. “However, his experience in ‘The Biz’ and my own experience have been quite different. He hasn’t been a full-time musician since the ’70’s after my oldest brother was born. I’ve been a full-time musician my entire adult life. Growing up, I just assumed I’d follow his path, hold a steady job and play on weekends to supplement the family income. Thankfully, there was an audience ready to have me and I’ve enjoyed every minute of this ride.”
That said, Broussard credits his dad with giving him the advice he needed to pursue his passion. “I can remember being around nine years old, standing on the side of the stage at one of his band’s shows, waiting to go on with them for my one song that night,” he said. “He’d come down to me the song right before, to let me know I was up next. The guy singing that song before was one of the best singers I’d ever heard, and I told my dad as much. He quickly whispered something about how that guy had ruined any chances he had in the music business because of his ego. He’d kicked his feet up on a managers desk when he had an opportunity to front an arena act. Other times, I remember him warning me about drugs and alcohol. My father is a great man and taught me everything I know about the subject of being a good person. I love him dearly, and I can’t begin to convey the gratitude I feel having grown up in his presence.”
Clearly, it paid off. To date, he’s released eight studio albums, one live album, three EPS, and has become a popular box office draw worldwide. His newest effort, S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul, was released on March 3rd and produced by guitar great Joe Bonamassa. It’s his fourth album of covers thus far, a reflection of his love for vintage standards that still stand the test of time.
“I’ve known for a while now that I wanted to do another SOS album, and that I wanted to do the blues,” he said. “The problem is that the blues isn’t exactly my area of expertise. So I reached out to one of my closest confidants, Calvin Turner, to run the idea by him. He said, ‘You know, you should call Joe. I’ve been doing some work for him these last couple of years. I think he’d love to be a part of this.’ One text to Joe got the ball rolling, and it didn’t take long to formulate the plan and playlist.”
Broussard’s work has always involved a charitable component, one that’s found him involved with the Momentary Setback Fund to benefit victims of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, as well as the United Way and Habitat for Humanity. In 2007, he participated in an Entertain the Troops tour in the Middle East. He also founded Save Our Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to relieve local homelessness while providing training to international pediatric cardiologists and heart surgeons who return to their home country to save children dealing with severe medical issues.
“The charity aspects are what drive the timelines on the SOS albums,” Broussard said. “The mission has always been to release these covers albums in between my original releases to build perpetual revenue engines for non-profits the world over. That’s the hope, at least.”
Asked if there’s a narrow divide between staying true to the original source material and putting an individual imprint on the songs, Broussard said that it can be a challenge.
“It’s an incredibly fine line,” he said. “Not only do we, as musicians, absolutely love these songs but the fans often have very intimate relationships with some of these songs. Respect for the originators and the audience dictates that we approach these songs with a bold tenderness, while paying homage while taking chances when called for.”
That said, Broussard offered a definitive explanation for his desire to veer from genre to genre. “It’s due to ADHD,” he said. “I was diagnosed at 15 years old. I’ve never been one to stick to one thing for very long.”
Regardless, Broussard’s never lost his enthusiasm for sharing those sounds with audiences. “Hundreds or thousands of people erupt into frenzied applause when I show up to work,” he said. “It’s still surreal 20 years on. It’s impossible to capture that energy in the studio, but the stage and the studio are designed for different things. The biggest issues we face in this regard is when we’ve changed a song dramatically from the recording, but even then, the fans don’t give us too much grief. I really do have some of the nicest and most polite fans in the world. They’ve been very supportive over the years and I can’t thank them enough.”
In that regard, he said local audiences can expect a genuine good time.
“Knoxville can expect what we always do in that town — a party,” he said. “Bring your dancing shoes. We’re coming to throw down.”
