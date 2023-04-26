The students that attend Maryville Christian School not only focus on education, but on entertainment as well. That’s been the case for well over a decade when 5th grade teacher and director of the school’s Creative Arts extracurricular drama program, Tracy Moreno, started an after-school drama program in 2009. In 2011, she teamed up with a colleague to begin work on spring musicals. Shortly after, the school started presenting plays during the fall semester for students who didn’t want to sing or dance.
The school’s first plays under the aegis of the Creative Arts Department in 2011, 2012, and 2013 were held in the school gym. “A parent at the school, who is also a local business owner, saw the potential of the program after our performances of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ in 2013,” Moreno said. “Walker English of Allcor Staffing had been involved in drama during his own high school career and approached us about taking our productions to the Clayton Center stage. Allcor Staffing has been our corporate sponsor since 2014 and the school is very thankful for their support.”
Currently, the Creative Arts Department of MCS puts on a fall play for Upper School students grades 7-12 and a spring musical for all students, grades K-12th. This year, the spring production will be based on the Disney hit “Frozen.” Dubbed “Frozen, Jr.,” it will take place at the Clayton Center on Saturday, April 29.
Moreno said that a team of five teachers will oversee this particular production. Music teacher Scott Greer is the music director. Holly Goins, a 6th grade teacher, and Liz Stewart, who works in the IAP, (Individualized Accommodation Plan) department, are the costume directors. A parent, Melissa Jabaay, volunteered to do the choreography.
“Our past performances are one reason Melissa chose to put her kids in our school this year,” Moreno said.
Moreno said that the choice of productions is directly related to the school’s demographic. “We have to look at our current enrollment to gauge how many potential female roles and male roles we could fill,” she said. “We also try to choose musicals that are family oriented for our spring productions, since so many smaller children are involved. For the fall plays for Upper School, we try to choose a classic play.”
She said that auditions for this particular musical were held on a Saturday last December. “Prior to audition day, students are given a packet of information that gives them what they need to know about the time commitment, the characters for which they can audition, the music they have to learn, and a few pages of script from which to read,” Moreno added.”They start off the audition day by learning a group dance number. Then they audition for their dance first, then their songs and lines. We have a panel of judges besides just the directors, including alumni judges, to help make casting more efficient.”
Playing a part in a production is a benefit for the students, Moreno said. “Student engagement and collaboration are buzzwords currently in education,” she added. “Being involved in theater is highly engaging, as students get to step into roles they might not ever have considered for themselves. Working together with peers is a huge part of the process of getting a production off the ground. Being a part of a production like ‘Frozen, Jr.,’ helps students practice teamwork, commitment, and resilience, as well as speaking skills and time management. Because we are not a large school, many of our cast members are involved with a school sports team at the same time they are working on the play. The Clayton Center stage also provides the platform by which students can glorify God with the talents He has given them.”
Moreno also said that the productions have been rewarding for her as well. “There is nothing like the feeling of getting to that last scene of the final show and knowing that all the hard work of so many people was achieved,” she said. “Giving these kids this opportunity is what matters most to all of us in the Creative Arts Department. It is a tremendous amount of work, but it is also a great deal of fun to provide them with lifelong memories. We always have Creative Arts alumni who come back after they graduate to help with the shows. This year we have six of them returning.”
Nevertheless, there are certain challenges that consistently need to be overcome. “One challenge we always face is rehearsal space,” Moreno said. “Everyone on campus shares the same gym, so that limits our rehearsals to one day after school during the week and a couple of Saturdays a month. Opening the spring performance to all grade levels also means we are working with very young students, many of whom have never been in theater before. We are teaching them the performance skills they need as they go. Additionally, for the directing team, we have other jobs that we do during the day. Everything done for the play is additional work we are putting in after the hours we work for our day jobs. That is a challenge within itself.”
Those technical responsibilities fall to various individuals. Moreno and her team design the sets while parent volunteers help build and paint the sets, along with the Upper and Middle school art classes. Moreno works with the Clayton Center to design the lighting. The costume department is spearheaded by Goins and Stewart, who, in turn, create a team of parent and grandparent volunteers to make the costumes that can’t be bought.
“There are roughly 104 students who are involved in some aspect of these shows, from cast members, to set design, stage crew, and costuming,” Moreno added. “We are pleased to be able to offer so many opportunities to be involved in performing arts to the students of Maryville Christian School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.