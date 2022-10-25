“The play’s the thing,” Shakespeare once wrote, and while that line was attributed to Hamlet, it’s a message that has resonated throughout the ages. Indeed, theater can share insight into the human experience and offer invaluable lessons that remain relevant no matter what age or era it entails.
That’s the thought behind the Maryville College Theatre Department’s performance of a play titled “Trifles,” which begins a three night run at the Clayton Center for the Arts Friday, Oct. 28.
Written by Susan Glaspell a century ago, the play delves deeply into social commentary through a spellbinding murder mystery. It involves the efforts of two women (played by Jenni Cate Rhodes, Class of 2024, and Sasha Hoenie, Class of 2026) who attempt to unravel a murder while the actual authorities stumble through the crime scene. In the process, the women are forced to make a choice between their loyalty to the law and their allegiance to each other.
Alexis Collins, ’23; Eric Hartless, ’24; and Trevor Morency, ’26, co-star.
The production marks the Maryville College directorial debut of Andy Vaught, formerly a visiting lecturer in the college’s Theatre Department and one of 10 new faculty members for the current academic year.
Vaught assumed the position at the college after long-time theater professor Heather McMahon was named assistant dean for academic success. A Murphy Visiting Fellow at Hendrix College in Little Rock, Arkansas, he said “Trifles” was chosen because of some specific criteria, specifically, as a launchpad to bigger and better things.
“Over the summer, I compiled a list of plays that I thought might be good fits for the students at Maryville,” Vaught said. “I built the list in collaboration with Kevin Grigsby, the technical director. We sent the list out to Alpha Psi Omega, the student theatre organization, and asked them for their feedback. It was really important to offer them access into the process. We wanted a play that we knew we could cast from the students we had, that wouldn’t tax us too much right off the bat and that spoke-in some way to the world in which we live.”
The audition process was pursued with the same due diligence. “We had open auditions, where everyone, regardless of race, gender, age and experience were invited,” Vaught said. “I’m excited that in ‘Trifles,’ we have experienced performers and folks who have never been in a play. I look for those kinds of energetic collisions in casts. The veterans set a tremendous example of how plays are executed, and the new performers inject a palpable energy in the way they approach drama for the first time. We want our shows to be spaces where people feel welcome, and where we provide opportunities for everyone to participate.”
In a larger sense, Vaught said the effort reflects the mantra Maryville College continues to pursue. “One of the great things about theater at Maryville College is that it allows students to not only learn by doing, but also encourages them to become leaders and to play a truly formative role in the direction of the department,” he said. “I want to cultivate that kind of proficiency by building an ensemble atmosphere. In just my short time here, I’ve been blown away by the skill and confidence of the students. If you are interested in defining yourself as an artist, developing a mission for your creative path and assuming responsibility for the product being made, I think Maryville College is the place to be.”
In that regard, Vaught said he’s particularly pleased to be at an institution with a mission that matches his own and one where the commitment to social justice is so strong and so pronounced.
A native of Covington, Louisiana, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Kenyon College in Ohio before moving to Philadelphia in 2005. Ten days after his arrival, Hurricane Katrina decimated his home state, compelling him to move back and establish a theater company that would address the struggles of citizens impacted by natural disaster on an unfathomable scale. It became a platform for producing works of cultural, historical and political significance that could provoke the public into connecting with social causes.
Vaught went on to say that his experience as both a student and a faculty member at liberal arts colleges made his new position especially appealing. “Our president talks about how Maryville College is a great laboratory for learning, given all of the experiential options that the students can take advantage of, and I think the theater program is no different,” he said. “The students have access to a state-of-the-art facility with the Clayton Center, working professionals with decades of experience as mentors, and a small enough faculty-to-student ratio where they can play decisive roles in the productions. I can’t think of a better opportunity to implement the skills learned in the classroom and to put the theoretical foundations of the art form to the test.”
Vaught added that he’s looking forward to developing and nurturing works that focus on the attitudes, events and challenges that are shaping the world, as well as the community that the college is a part of. “I’m invested in the mission of Maryville College,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of years trying to create politically engaged spectacle that is joyous in the struggle it examines. I’m excited to merge that with the interests of the students.”
The department’s December program, “Advents,” will consist original works by Maryville College students. Vaught also shared plans for a pair of spring productions, including “Revolt of the Beavers, a musical about justice, a living wage and extraordinary mammals, as well as a collaboration with the Foothills Community Players in an original show called “Scarlet,” written by Maryville College alum M. Nance.
In the meantime, Vaught said he hopes folks will take in “Trifles.”
“It’s tense, it’s spooky, it unravels a mystery in such an engaging way,” he said. “It’s really wild that this play was written in 1917! It features some wonderful performances, it’s got substance without hitting you over the head with it and it does all of this in under an hour.”
