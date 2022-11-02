There’s something to be said about gathering over a great bottle of wine and enjoying the company of one’s friends and neighbors. And when that expands to include a large gathering in downtown Maryville and the opportunity to sample an outstanding array of exceptional wines and the company of several hundred members of the community, that joy can be manifest to an even greater degree.
It’s little wonder then that Maryville Uncorked has become one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, one that attracts area business owners, civic leaders and the enthusiasm of residents, all under the auspices of the Maryville Downtown Association. The festivities — which include numerous wine tastings, food samplings, live music and a silent auction — originated in 2009 at the Preservation Plaza building in 2009, before subsequently moving to Vienna Coffee and more recently to its current environs — Capital Theater, Sky View and White Star Station.
In addition to enjoying a special assortment of fine wines and a generous sampling of outstanding hors-d’oeuvres from more than 20 local restaurants and food vendors — as well as music courtesy of such popular performers as Robinella, Cindi Alpert and, for the exclusive VIP event, Casey McClintock — it’s also the city’s only fundraiser, with monies raised going towards the various Maryville Downtown Association initiatives that encourage the growth of local businesses and downtown development.
The VIP event, which takes place at the Skyview @broadwaysocial, provides a means of raising additional funds. For an additional $25, guests can choose one gift-wrapped bottle of wine from an assortment of wines valued from $20 and up. The results of what the participants received in this so-called “wine grab” are unveiled after the close of the event at 9 p.m.
Laura Antonucci, President and CEO of Substance Solutions, has been involved with Uncorked for five years.
“It started as a small event with roughly 100 people, and it now attracts close to 500,” she said. “Through the years the auction has expanded, added a wine grab and two additional venues, for a total of three to allow for its growth. This is all thanks to volunteers, donations and sponsorships from local companies and individuals that have taken an interest in the vitality of downtown.”
This year’s participants include Bluetick, Lambert’s Pies, Aubrey’s, Bella, Amici, Vienna Coffee House, Foothills Milling & Foothills Milling Cafe, Kanoa’s Kitchen, Maryville Market, REO Cheesewagon and Walnut Kitchen.
Sponsoring organizations include Maryville College, Brackins Blues Club, Boyd Thomas Clothing, State Farm Insurance. Simmons Bank, CBBC Bank, Quality Financial Concepts, Bryan Insurance Group, Brew Bus of Knoxville, United Community Bank, Green Meadow, Joseph Construction, Lipman Brothers, Empire Distributors Inc., The Daily Times, the Blount County Public Library and Designsbykristen.
“Uncorked is a way for local residents and business owners to come together for a great cause,” Antonucci said. “It’s a way for everyone who works hard in a myriad of ways to take a break and play hard. It offers an opportunity to meet new friends, and catch up with old ones, all while enjoying wine, food, music, an auction, and a wine grab.”
Christy McDonald Slavick, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at Maryville College and Chair of the Board for the Maryville Downtown Association, echoed those comments.
“Uncorked is an opportunity to show off downtown Maryville’s greatest assets — its amazing buildings with incredible history and the businesses in them,” she said. Uncorked is one of the largest events that happens in downtown. It brings over 500 people to Broadway. People love it because it’s a way to celebrate our community. The event is coordinated by the Maryville Downtown Association, whose mission it is to revitalize downtown Maryville as a vibrant cultural and economic center that serves as a gathering place for both our community and our many visitors.”
