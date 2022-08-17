Mat Kearney — yes, the one ’T’ is deliberate — could once have been called an overnight sensation, or something that approximates that stature. The Oregon-raised, Nashville-residing singer/songwriter scored success only the second time out of the box, when his sophomore album, Nothing Left To Lose, was released by a subsidiary of Columbia Records and went on to sell just short of half a million records. The title track, which was released as a single, sold 500,000 copies and climbed within reach of the top 40, reaping widespread acclaim in the process.
The album also brought Kearney instant attention, including placement on the soundtracks of such popular TV shows as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS,” and lucrative support slots on tours that had him sharing stages with John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, and Train, in addition to headline status for VH1’s first ever “You Oughta Know Tour” in 2007. As if further proof of his popularity was needed, the fact that he’s managed to rack up two billion global streams ought to say it all.
Kearney, who headlines the next Live on the Lawn concert at Dancing Bear Lodge on Thursday, August 25, has released five studio albums since then, with his latest, January Flower, making its bow in May 2021. In the interim, he’s carved out a very specific musical niche, one that finds for a seamless combination of pop, folk, rap, and an upbeat singer/songwriter style that’s decidedly radio- ready.
“It easier now looking back to understand it all, because it felt like I was on a rocket ship at the time,” Kearney said. “Mostly, I just kept my head down and kept working. So now, when I look back, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really exploded and it got big very fast.’ That’s not normal for most artists, but it was the only experience I knew. There was a heap of pressure put on my shoulders after that record, and it took me a while to navigate it and learn how to find my voice without the kind of chorus of spectators you imagine in your mind. When I wrote my first record, no one was listening. You’re just writing whatever you love to write about and whatever you find yourself inspired by. So once you get noticed, you have to learn how to deal with this idea that there are people waiting for your next record, and there’s a record label that wants new product. It was a challenge that I didn’t even realize I was going through at the time. But looking back now, I see there was some traumatic stuff happening in my soul while I was trying to figure out how to navigate that new identity that had been given to me.”
That initial breakthrough notwithstanding, he said there have been some challenges along the way. After all, success brings certain expectations, and for an artist like Kearney, who freely veers between some decidedly disparate genres, it can create a bit of a backlash.
“I’ve been doing it long enough that I’ve had peaks and valleys now, which makes it easier to deal with,” he said. “After the ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ record came out and exploded, my next one did a little less. You think, ‘Okay, maybe that was it.’ But then the record after that did well, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wait, maybe I still got it.’ But then the next record doesn’t do as well. However, the one after that does alright. So you go through enough ups and downs, and that kind of helps you focus on yourself and what you love to do. You follow your own passion and curiosity and let the chips fall where they may. And that’s been the healthiest version of myself and of my art that I’ve found.”
He pauses, before adding, “I’ve learned to weather the storm of ups and downs emotionally. It’s that feeling that one day you think you’re amazing and one day you think you’re terrible. I think what’s gotten me through is my curiosity, and my love for exploring music.”
Nevertheless, in some ways, Kearney’s musical journey came naturally. “My family were pioneers that settled in Oregon, in a covered wagon. I feel that spirit of exploring through songs and ideas and melodies and thoughts. That gets me out of bed in the morning. That’s why I started doing this. When all my friends were going to movies, or going out to a bar, I was staying home writing songs because it was literally the most enjoyable thing I knew how to do. And that’s been kind of the driving force that’s kept me sane and grounded. I’ve just really loved making music and writing songs. And regardless of how they do, it’s still my greatest passion, and still the most fun thing I know. It’s still just a lot of fun.”
Given the fact that his last album, January Flower, unexpectedly evolved as an acoustic album when the place he was recording in, an isolated house in Joshua Tree, suddenly lost power, he’s enjoyed performing in the sort of stripped down setting that he’ll be bringing to Dancing Bear.
“When I started out, it with just me and a guitar, because that’s all I knew how to do,” Kearney said. “And then I started inviting friends to join me. So at first, there was a duo, then I had a trio, and then I had a full band and did the full production routine. But in the last few years, we’ve been doing acoustic tours, and I began to realize how much fun that is. So I almost think of it as like an alter ego. So we’ll still do a full band tour, but occasionally we get to do a lot of fun, small, intimate venues that are exciting to do with the trio. It’s kind of like I get to have two different jobs that are both equally fun.”
