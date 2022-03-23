When Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics sang about how “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” back in 1985, neither Lauren Winders nor Jenna McClelland were even born … but that hasn’t stopped them from taking the singer’s advice.
The Grammy-winning track celebrated the power of sisterhood, and that’s something the two women — one a resident of Maryville; the other living in Mobile, Alabama; both with deep Blount County roots — have taken to heart. As active members of the area music scene, they were familiar with one another as peers, but when they found themselves pregnant at the same time, their professional relationship turned into something much deeper.
“We played different styles of music, so we were never on the same bill and never played the same places,” Winders told The Daily Times recently. “We (she and her husband, Logan, with whom she plays in the indie folk duo Jasper Hollow) had actually moved to Lexington, Kentucky, right before COVID, and we were active in the music scene up there, and I hadn’t spoken to Jenna in probably four years.
“But then the phone rang one day, and it was her, and she said, ‘I know of no one my age who’s done this, but I’m pregnant, and I’d like to talk to you about it!’”
Winders happened to be a few months behind her in the baby game, and the following week, they found themselves at downtown Maryville’s Waterfront Bar and Grill. They took a side-by-side baby bump picture, talked into the night and immediately realized they had found the yin to one another’s yang.
“We knew immediately that this was going to bring us a lot closer,” McClelland said. “We were just there for each other for our pregnancies, and just sorting through the emotional weirdness that occurs. She’s been a shoulder for me, and I for her, and we’ve just bonded and gotten super tight.”
“This friendship we have, I wish we could have had it forever,” Winders added. “In the short period of time we’ve been so close, she’s been my right arm. To have known of her for so long but not had that is a very bittersweet thing. We’re both working moms and musicians and have our careers carved out, and we’re both trying to work things out left and right, and it’s very rare that you find someone who’s in the exact same place in life that you are.”
The pair will share the stage twice on Friday: McClelland as a solo artist, Winders as part of Jasper Hollow, for the WDVX-FM “Big Plate Special,” broadcast live from Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville’s Old City, and that night at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville. While the former gives them airwave promotion, the latter is a homecoming of sorts, especially for McClelland.
The daughter of respected and prolific Nashville session guitarist Billy Earl McClelland, she and her brother, Michael, fronted the area band Mojo Flow — which changed its name to Stone Broke Saints — for years. These days, she calls Mobile, Alabama, home, but her family is still in East Tennessee, and her career means that she’ll be on the road more than she’s home: She was recently recruited for the Broken Arrows, the backing band of ACM New Male Artist of the Year Elvie Shane, whose recent hit “My Boy” is all over country radio. The pair met at the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival five years ago, she’ll be joining his tour as a background vocalist.
“Having him on my team and on my side and pushing me to be better while I work for him means we’re going to be in Nashville a whole lot more,” she said. “I’ve got a new record in the works, but I want to baby it. I want to come out guns blazing and be as strategic with the release as I possibly can and really hype it up, so I’m going to take my time with it and make it sound exactly like I want. It’s going to be something I think me and mine will be very proud of.”
That’s a feeling Winders knows well: She and Logan have a new EP in the works scheduled for a May release, and after years of struggling to find a lane as original artists in a community that puts an emphasis on cover bands, Jasper Hollow is starting to gain traction.
“We found a guy, and I’m telling you, he’s a gem. Glen Hagerman, who has a studio in Blount County (Sound Grove), and he’s the first sound engineer we’ve ever worked with who gets it,” she said. “He gets our sound and our vision, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s from rural Virginia!”
With a sound reminiscent of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) or Count This Penny, the pair were recently tapped for a Tennessee State Songwriters Showcase at Ole Red in Gatlinburg and a gig at The Listening Room Café in Pigeon Forge, a venue renowned for the quality of song craftsmanship by those who take the stage.
“You don’t play there if you suck!” she said with a laugh. “To be in that circuit is a big deal for us. It’s been a lot of hard work and digging in the trenches and putting ourselves out there as far as Jasper Hollow goes, but it feels like we’re getting ready to break the surface of the water.”
In other words: Sisters are doing it for themselves, as Lennox once championed. The two women use one another for both maternal advice and song sounding boards, and having one another to talk things through with, Winders said, opens the sluicegates for more creativity to flow through.
“We just hype each other up. If I’m having a crappy day, Jenna will be the first one to tell me, ‘Remember, you’re a boss! Don’t second guess yourself! You’ve got this!’” Winders said.
“Lauren and I both work very hard, and our gender certainly doesn’t mean we’re lesser or less capable than achieving the same things that men can do in the music world,” McClelland added. “For both of us, it’s just no intimidating, because we commit to being 110% our true selves, and if anybody doesn’t want to be on board with that, that’s totally fine, because it makes room for the people who do.”
