In any normal year, the members of the brutal metal band Whitechapel, three members of which grew up in Blount County, would be cruising toward a final hometown holiday show after a long summer of festival dates and a few overseas jaunts to play for thousands in Europe.
It bears repeating, though: This is not “any normal year,” and the guys who got their start playing shows at Alcoa’s Springbrook Rec Center, among other hole-in-the-wall dives and community centers, have spent the bulk of 2020 watching their savings accounts dwindle, putting together side hustles to earn a living and wondering about the fate of the concert industry that is their bread-and-butter.
In fact, guitarist Alex Wade — a 2004 graduate of Maryville High School and the son of Maryville’s Danny and Judy Wade — said the last time he and his bandmates played a show was exactly a year ago, when Whitechapel put together its fifth annual Christmas toy drive concert.
“After the Christmas show, we had January and February off, and then we were supposed to go to Europe for a headlining tour in March,” Wade said, speaking from his home in Blount County’s Louisville community, where he hangs his hat when he’s not touring or cutting hair as a barber with Clean Cut Grooming Lounge in South Knoxville. “People started hearing about the coronavirus in late February and early March, but none of us realized the severity of it, and we certainly didn’t think it would effect any touring plans. But two weeks before the tour, Europe shut down all travel.
“We were all sort of feeling sketchy about it anyway, wondering if we even wanted to (go) given everything that was going on, but they made that decision for us, so we couldn’t get over there even if we had wanted to. Then, we had a summer tour lined up, but one after another, it was cancellation after cancellation, and that’s when we started to realize the magnitude of this thing.”
While local bands have managed to eke out a few shows in bars and clubs that fly under the state of Tennessee guidelines for large gatherings, Whitechapel rose above that level more than a decade ago. All of the guys played in area metal and rock outfits, but when Wade and bassist Gabe Crisp —the son of Steve and Pam Crisp of Maryville, and a 2004 graduate of William Blount High School — hooked up with Knoxville musicians Phil Bozeman on vocals and Ben Savage on guitar, they hit paydirt.
The guys named themselves after the London district where serial killer Jack the Ripper murdered prostitutes in the 1800s, and the group released the album “The Somatic Defilement” in 2006. When original guitarist Brandon Cagle had to step away after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident, the remaining band members recruited Zach Householder, a 2003 Maryville High grad and the son of Eric and Judy Householder of Maryville.
In 2007, Whitechapel signed with Metal Blade Records, a prestigious name in the metal world, and released the record “This Is Exile,” which precipitated their first trip to Europe. Other albums followed, including the 2014 high-water mark “Our Endless War,” which landed at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — something no other death metal band had ever accomplished. Last year, the guys released “The Valley,” easily their most conceptual and complex work to date, and when COVID-19 made it impossible for a band that draws hundreds, if not thousands, of fans when it performs, they decided to get to work on album No. 8.
“We kind of had this idea that we wanted to record this year no matter what, but once all touring stopped, it was pretty much the general consensus of, ‘Let’s get in the studio and making a really killer record since we’re all sitting on our asses right now,’” Wade said. “We started writing at the end of April or the beginning of May, getting together for writing sessions, and probably around the end of September, writing was complete, and we started recording.”
Mark Lewis, who’s had a hand in producing and engineering the band’s records for more than a decade now, came to East Tennessee to sit behind the glass at Titan Studio — which, incidentally, is what Householder spent most of his COVID-19 free time putting together at his East Knoxville home. Roger D’Arcy, who wrote the book (well, a book — literally) on studio architecture and design, helped him with the plans and blueprints, and while the buildout is paused until his income picks back up, it’s still a place where the guys could record.
The challenge, Householder added, came from following up “The Valley.” A semi-autobiographical story of Bozeman’s childhood, it was a sonically and lyrically adventurous record that pushed the boundaries of the death metal label that the band’s been saddled with since its inception, and evolving beyond straight brutality on it meant that the next album, Householder added, came with a fair degree of pressure.
“Unless you’re able to capture lightning in a bottle every time like Metallica, every band has albums that are up and down, but this time around, Phil wrote the best lyrics and had the best vocal performance he’s ever done in the history of Whitechapel,” Householder said. “If he was at, say, a Level 4 on ‘The Valley,’ he’s at a Level 8 or 9 on this one. It’s going to be a challenging listen for some people, but it’s still Whitechapel.
“If fans liked the direction of ‘The Valley,’ they’re going to like this one even more. We try really hard not to make our records sound like all of the other metal records out there, because a lot of metal albums sound really similar or the same these days, and that can get boring. We tried to make it exciting sounding, and I think fans are going to be stoked.”
When those fans will get to hear it, however, is up in the air. While there are February tour dates on the books for now that would take the band across the Southwest and down into Florida, those may not hold, as COVID-19 infections continue to climb. In fact, according to Crisp, there are rumors within the industry itself that touring for bands of Whitechapel’s status and bigger may not resume until next fall, at the earliest. Which, for a guy who enjoys rattling chests with his bass guitar, is a disappointment, to say the least.
“It was nice to have a break and sit back and not leave for the first time in 15 years, to play ‘real life’ for a little bit, but it got old real quick,” Crisp said. “Now, we’ve just made this record, and we’re trying to figure out with the label whether we put it out and not play shows around it or hang on to it, because we just have no idea when we’ll play another show right now.
“There’s always the internet thing, the livestream thing, and I’m sure we’ll jump on that soon. Up until now, we’ve just been writing this record, and until we finish it — Alex and I are going to Nashville to finish up drums this week — we haven’t really thought about orchestrating anything else.”
Crisp, like the rest of the Blount County faction of Whitechapel, also has spent the downtime supplementing his income. A longtime weightlifter and fitness fanatic who started when he was a high school wrestler, he works at Clean Eatz in Bearden (which also has a Maryville franchise). It’s something to do, but as Householder pointed out, it’s also a way for a professional musician to earn money since the band’s primary source of income — touring and merchandise sales on those tours — has dried up this year.
“Luckily, I’ve had money put back for savings, because I’ve been living off of that,” Householder said. “If we’d have been the size band we are now back in 1994, I would be calling you from my beach house right now, because physical copies would be a thing, and we would be making money off of that. We get quarterly checks from the label for streaming these days, but it’s not much, and the labels still got a bigger cut back then, but because of the amount of physical albums that sold, it was a much bigger dollar amount.”
“At the end of the day, the band is a business,” Wade added. “We have bills for the business, and our own personal bills, but our income is funded completely by the band. That’s basically our source of income and livelihood, and for COVID to put a brick wall in front of that and say, ‘Your money source is cut off,’ it’s kind of a shock.
“We’ve gone 14 years so far with it just being our day-to-day life, and if you had told me five years ago that in the year 2020, we would not be able to tour at all whatsoever and make no money off of touring, I would have thought that was crazy. It’s just nothing any of us ever suspected, and the industry as a whole is undergoing a huge shift because of all of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.