There’s no shortage of outstanding harmonica players in East Tennessee. Yet few of them adapt to as many different genres, or share more prolific prowess than Michael Crawley. That’s evidenced by the fact he’s been a part of no less than 18 bands over the course of the past fifty years, half a dozen of which bear some variation of his last name.
Crawley still plays an integral part in several of them — Crawlspace, Crawdaddy, Crawdaddy Jones and Crawlspace in particular. In fact, he’ll be sharing a double bill courtesy of the latter two outfits when he performs at The Concourse in Knoxville this Friday evening.
Both of those bands offer a mix of blues, rock and Americana. Crawdaddy Jones consists of Crawley on harmonica and vocals and Stevie Jones on guitar, vocals and organ. Crawlspace is a larger ensemble and consists of Crawley, Jones, Ben Maney on piano, bassist/vocalist Aram Takavoryn, guitarist Barry “Po Diddley” Hannah, and drummer Kevin Redding.
“Crawdaddy Jones is a scaled down Crawlspace,” Crawley said. “Same gritty, rocking, bluesy attitude, with all the gusto, but fewer people telling the tale.”
In addition, Crawley still plays regularly with The Tennessee Sheiks and continues to be known for the role he played with two other popular local outfits, Jenna and Her Cool Friends and the Y’uns. He can be heard on albums by those three bands as well as his earlier groups, St Somewhere, and Tall Paul.
“It’s probably boredom,” Crawley said with a chuckle when asked what inspires him to lend his talents to so many ensembles. “Variety is the spice of life they say. I like that I can spread my wings a bit in different bands. I guess it feeds into my ADHD.”
Of course, playing an integral role in so many bands also requires a lot of discipline and organization. “Seriously!,” he said. “It involves calendars, texting, phone calls and emails. As far as shifting gears … I shut my eyes, say a prayer and jump off the edge …”
Not surprisingly, he’s earned the respect of the other musicians he’s performed with over the years. Guitarist Michael Jordan, a band mate from his days with Jenna and Her Cool Friends, said, “Michael Crawley is the go-to guy guy for all your harp needs. Whether it’s old-time Americana music, blues or rock, he does it all! I’ve always enjoyed playing with him.”
Crawley’s efforts began early on. “I received a 8 note ‘Lil’ Lady’ Hohner harmonica from my grandmother when I was eight,” he said. “But I didn’t really get serious til my high school days.”
He taught himself how to play, but also adds, “I did steal a lot of licks from Little Walter, Bob Dylan and Kim Wilson records.”
Asked what it takes to excel as a harmonica player, Crawley has a simple answer. “Keep showing up,” he said. “Keep listening. Stay on top of new gear and equipment, and pray the phone keeps ringing!”
Happily, the phone has kept ringing ever since Crawley moved to East Tennessee 31 years ago. “Things were different then,” he said. “The local scene was mostly rock and blues, comprised of the Fort Sanders bands, some local folk and bluegrass and some jazz bands as well. It was a very close-knit scene. As far as venues, we were limited. It was mainly the Old City, Market Square, the Fort, and a few places out in West Knoxville.”
These days, there’s no shortage of opportunities to see Crawley and one of his bands perform. He sums up the joy he shares succinctly.
“It’s about seeing my band and hanging out with them,” he said, before adding, “And playing our asses off!”
