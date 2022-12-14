There are holiday parties — and then there are holiday spectaculars! In that regard, Mike McGill’s Annual Christmas Spectacular lives up to its name. Now in its tenth year, it’s become one of East Tennessee’s most anticipated holiday events. Organized and overseen by McGill himself, the show features a rotating cast of local musicians to put on a performance to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s Food for Kids program.
McGill, whose bands have included the Drunk Uncles and the Barstool Romeos, is well known for both his musical prowess and desire to give back courtesy of this annual Yuletide treat.
“In 2011 the Mayan calendar was predicting the end of the world,” he said when asked about its origins. “My friend Rodney Lee, who was the general manager at Barleys Knoxville at the time, said to me, ‘If the world is going to end, we should have a concert with all of our favorite people.’ That went so well — and the world didn’t end — that I told him we should do this every year, and maybe we could do it at Christmas. So we planned it out and had our first annual Mike McGill Christmas Spectacular in 2012. For 10 years, it’s taken place on the Sunday before Christmas.”
McGill said it also gave him the opportunity to reconnect with some of his favorite performers. “At the time I was playing anywhere between 125 to 150 shows a year,” he said. “It seemed like I was never available to watch any of these great shows that were going on around town, which also included some of my good good friends. In year number four, I ran into Aaron Snukals, who at the time was working with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. I had been thinking about turning the show into a fundraiser for a charitable cause, and Aaron said he had the perfect cause. He then told me about the food for kids program through Second Harvest Food Bank, and when I heard how efficient the organization was and how one dollar would create three meals for a child. I knew then and there it was the right thing to do.”
McGill said that the fact that he knows so many talented musicians in the area makes it fairly easy to choose from the local talent pool. However he also makes It a point to recruit new artists to the roster in order in order to keep the show fresh. “I feel like music, along with everything else, is constantly evolving,” he said. “So if I get stagnant and quit searching for new things, I would be left behind as well.”
He begins the process by sending a formal invitation to the artists he has in mind, and one they accept, he asks them to choose two Christmas songs of any genre. “I really encourage them to go outside of their comfort zone,” he said. “I have a house band that I’ve put together, and I have the upmost confidence in their abilities to perform any song in any genre. The most important thing that I try to convey is for the guest artists to have fun. This is an opportunity for them to only wear one hat. Many times folks who do this for a living, whether as a solo artist or with their bands, have to wear many hats. They have to be a band leader, they have to be a writer, they have to be an arranger, they have to be a promoter, they have to be a booker, and so on and so on. Here they only have to worry about having fun and putting on their performance.”
The choices can include both original songs and covers, and once the choice is made, the artist then sends McGill a recording that enables McGill and the house band to learn the song. It takes only one or two rehearsals to hone the songs prior to showtime.
The show’s popularity has grown exponentially over the years, forcing a change of venue from its original home at Barley’s in Knoxville to the Bijou Theatre due to the fact that it overgrew the original space. After the final event at Barley’s in 2019, a plan was in place to make the move in 2020. However, the pandemic forced a postponement and instead, McGill opted to do a solo performance via a live stream that would serve as a virtual fundraiser for the Food for Kids program.
McGill’s Annual Christmas Spectacular made its bow at the Bijou in 2021 and the decision was made to continue it at that venue in 2022.
“I honestly didn’t really know what I was doing, but I also didn’t have any problems with taking that chance,” McGill said. “After the success we’ve had year after year, I felt like it was truly special to be there and it was somewhere we needed to be. The reaction about the move has been a little mixed. For some folks, it’s seemed to have been a little bittersweet. The biggest thing I’ve heard from a small percentage of attendees has been that they missed the openness and the fellowship of being freely to move around and visit with each other, get drinks, go outside and smoke while still hearing the music over the course of the night. I truly get that and understand it.”
Nevertheless, the overall popularity of the extravaganza has made it one of East Tennessee’s must-see holiday events.
“Over the years, I have been told by multiple people that the reason they like coming to the shows is because it’s an opportunity to have all the folks citywide that they want to see and want to be around for the holidays in one place performing and enjoying each other‘s company,” McGill said. “It embodies the togetherness of Christmas.”
For McGill, the show has special significance. “I run a gamut of feelings and emotions each year, from nervousness to excitement, to how in the world am I ever going to get this put together again,” he said. “The gift it gives me is the opportunity to freely give back as a performer and entertainer. The even greater gift it gives me is knowing we can make a difference in a child’s life who is less fortunate for an entire year and the sense of humility that I feel is important to have as a part of my life during the holiday season.”
Nevertheless, McGill said it has a bigger mission. “I would ask everyone to understand that this is so much bigger than Mike McGill,” he said. “The children of East Tennessee are the ones we are really doing this for. They didn’t ask to go to bed hungry. They don’t have the same choices that we have. So, let’s all come together for the greater good, where we can put more people into the venue, put on an even better show and raise more money than ever for the Second Harvest food for kids program and have the hap-hap happiest of time.”
