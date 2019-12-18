Every region of the country has its own unique holiday traditions, and East Tennessee is no exception. Indeed, there’s one annual event in particular that fills local music lovers with eager anticipation.
For the past seven years, “Mike McGill’s Christmas Spectacular” has offered the opportunity for fans to enjoy entertaining and imaginative renditions of their Christmas favorites, performed with an array of guest singers delivering the tunes of their choice backed by a band of talented local musicians.
Indeed, the event creates a bigger buzz each year. In 2018, there were 14 guest artists participating before a crowd numbering approximately 400 people. McGill said that this year, he’s enlisted more people to participate than ever before.
That’s all the more impressive considering the event’s unlikely origins.
“In 2012, when we were told the end of the world was near — it had something to do with the Mayan calendar or something weird like that — I put together a party at Barley’s in the Old City, and the person who was the general manager at the time was so excited about it that we got to talking about doing something similar every year, whether the world was ending or not,” McGill said when asked about the bash’s beginnings. “I suggested that instead of doing it around New Year’s or after New Year’s like we did that first year, we do it as a Christmas thing. It was just a simple conversation, but the next year we were off to the races.”
At the time, McGill’s regular band, the Barstool Romeos, were on a hiatus due to a hand injury suffered by his colleague and the group’s co-founder Andy Pirkle, a mishap that prevented Pirkle from performing.
“I was doing anything and everything because I still had to make a living,” McGill said. “I had to do anything I could to survive.”
As a result, he gathered a group of musicians that he had gotten to know on the local circuit and put together the first house band. Some of the players had backed him on solo projects, while others had drifted in and out of the Barstool Romeos’ ranks over the years. Others he had admired, but had never had an opportunity to work with.
“I had selfish reasons,” McGill admits. “I wanted to get people I never got to see simply because I was working so much. I just picked everybody I hadn’t gotten to see in awhile.”
His other idea was to spotlight newer artists and give them an opportunity to play in front of a bigger crowd and perhaps help them find new fans.
“The thing was to try to get people out there who were working hard and to give them a chance behind the mike in front of a lot of people,” McGill said. “You don’t always get 400 people at a performance. A lot of times you’re only in front of three or four people tops, and another time it might be 100, or some other time it may only be 50. The numbers are so sporadic. So to give somebody a chance with something like this is a great thing.”
That sometimes means the pressure falls back on McGill himself. He said that this past year he was been approached by more people than ever before who asked to take part. With two hours and a 20-song set list to fill — he generally performs anywhere from four to seven of those songs himself — he has to divvy things up and make it all fit.
“You’ve just got to fill the slots,” he said. “You always want to go on a nice leisurely ride and put a few hills and valleys in there to help get people through two hours of music with no dead air. You’ve got to keep the show moving. Mainly it has to be fun. That’s the key.”
In fact, his recruitment methods often tend to be spontaneous.
“I’ve asked people to be a part of it as early as right after the show, a year in advance,” McGill said. “It’s whenever you run into people. It can be sporadic. Maybe somebody did it last year, or did it the last three years. I have to bump those people so I can continue to give new people a shot. It’s kind of first come, first serve, and if they refuse, you just make fun of them from the stage. Guilt and shame them. Turn on them!”
Once the choices are made, McGill allows his guests to select any Christmas song they want, regardless of genre or style.
“I tell them to try to pick something that’s entirely different from something they normally do, or do something they’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “We’ve had everything from Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas’ to the Kinks’ ‘Father Christmas.’ They get to pick the songs. Artists generally make lousy slaves. You have to let them do what they want.
This year’s guests include the band The Pinklets, singer Michael Gill, bluegrass musician Alex Leach, Miss Tennessee, and journalist Wayne Bledsoe.
“It’s a big variety show and it’s got a good variety,” McGill said. “Christmas can get a little mundane. There’s only so many times you can hear ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ by Gene Autry, although he’s probably one of my favorites.”
For McGill, who changes from the formal wear he sports during the first half of the show to a Santa Claus costume he appears in after intermission, that means keeping his focus.
“I really try to take off as much of December off as I can just to deal with this and not have any outside pressures. I wear more hats than the Santa hat that night.”
