It was a moment out of a Hollywood movie for Mikeala Lambertucci, something so seemingly scripted that had she not experienced it, she wouldn’t have thought it possible.
The Greenback native had signed up several years ago for a singing competition at Wild Wing Café in West Knoxville. “The Voice Off” is modeled after the NBC reality show “The Voice,” and Lambertucci, who found her calling as a singer once she enrolled at Maryville College, eventually would come in third, but in the early rounds, she was thrown by the rowdiness of a bar at which live music was considered background noise rather than the main attraction.
“I was up on stage looking around, and I could hear people talking and laughing and watching sports and ordering food, and I remember thinking, ‘I don’t even know if the judges are going to hear me above this,’” she told The Daily Times recently. “But then I started singing ‘Hallelujah’ (originally by Leonard Cohen, made famous by Jeff Buckley), and 10 seconds in, the room was quiet, and everyone was staring at me.
“At first I felt this moment of panic, because the whole room was quiet and staring. It was like one of those moments in a TV show or a movie, where you see it and think, ‘That doesn’t happen,’ but I was up there, and it happened, and they actually wanted to hear me.”
Small wonder, given that her voice resonates with such passion. Even when she’s not singing something as reverential as “Hallelujah,” her range and ability commands attention. At an event at The Bird and the Book on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville earlier this year, the band slated to perform had an equipment malfunction, and the organizer asked Lambertucci, who was in attendance, to fill in while the members regrouped.
“She invited me to hop up and sing during that break, and Lisa (Misosky, owner of The Bird and the Book) grabbed my husband and said, ‘Tell Mikeala to message me as soon as possible, because I want her to come sing,’” Lambertucci said. “I did, and that’s how I booked my first solo show.”
That performance takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at The Bird and the Book, and the show will be livestreamed as well. Originally designed as a showcase for her originals, some choice covers and some Christmas music, it’s also become a fundraiser for Matthew Hardenbergh, a beloved member of the Southland/Bird and the Book team who’s battling cancer.
“In talking with my husband, I wanted to do something for him, but I didn’t know what. He said, ‘I’m sure he’d appreciate a fundraiser,’ but I didn’t know how we’d pull one together,” she said. “That’s when he pointed out, ‘Well, you kind of already have one. People are coming to hear you sing, so let’s just make that a fundraiser.’”
Using her talents to help others is part of Lambertucci’s nature. The daughter of Steve and Leneen Evans of Greenback, she was raised in church, where she always seemed to find herself part of the music ministry. When her grandmother urged her to take piano lessons, she did so begrudgingly at first but grew to love it as she discovered the harmonic combination of the keys and her singing voice. At MC, she joined the Maryville College Concert Choir, and when her father sought her assistance in raising money for a friend battling cancer, she helped organize one at Bluetick Tavern (formerly Barley’s) and found herself on stage as a solo performer for the first time.
“The singing came natural; the moving didn’t!” she said with a laugh. “When you’re singing for church, you don’t have a lot of movement , but when you’re singing in public, you actually have to move when you’re performing, or the performance gets boring. In high school, I was always a theater kid, and I loved acting and being a part of the local home school theater group, so I try to channel that.
“I remember being up there thinking, ‘This isn’t natural to me. I have to act, and I can act!’ So a lot of what I do depends on the reaction of the audience and playing off of that.”
Recently, she partnered with guitarist Tyler Vanderkooy, an old acquaintance from church and high school who recorded some of Lambertucci’s originals several years ago. In rediscovering them on his hard drive, he called her up and suggested they collaborate as a duo. He’ll join her Friday at The Bird and the Book, and already the two have released an original holiday song, “Sweet N’ Bitter Christmas” — which sounds like a breakup song, she acknowledged, but is more about the fraying ties of young friendships as she and those to whom she was closest in college have gone on to the next stages of their lives.
It’s an emotional song, but that’s where Lambertucci makes her connection with listeners.
“Being home-schooled a lot growing up, I didn’t have a whole lot of friends, so to express myself in some way, I started writing poetry,” she said. “I was an English lit major in college, and I just combined my love of music with poetry and just write my feelings. In the beginning, the first songs were angsty or over-emotional, but I’ve learned how to polish that and express it in a more artful way.
“I’ve always been a deeply feeling person, and this is the best way I’ve found to express that. And the more I’ve found that I express my feelings, the more people come to me and say, ‘I’ve felt that. I’ve experienced that, and I didn’t know how to put it into words, but you did.’”
